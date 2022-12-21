ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

atozsports.com

Vols QB Joe Milton gives strong answer to question from reporter

Tennessee Vols quarterback Joe Milton will start his fourth career game for UT next week in the Orange Bowl against the Clemson Tigers. Milton started the first two games of the 2021 season (against Bowling Green and Pittsburgh) before suffering an injury and losing the starting job to Hendon Hooker.
NASHVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision

Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSON, MS
atozsports.com

Why one specific player in NCAA transfer portal just became a must-get player for the Tennessee Vols

One player that’s in the NCAA transfer portal became a must-get player for the Tennessee Vols this week. Tennessee is losing their two best wide receivers to the NFL — Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman. The Vols have some capable wide receiver talent on the roster, but with Hyatt and Tillman moving on, Tennessee could use another dynamic playmaker at the wide receiver position.
GEORGIA STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Georgia

A hand-breaded, perfectly seasoned boneless chicken breast sandwich made the Cathy family one of the richest families in the United States. Because of this delicious chicken sandwich, three family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list: Dan, Don "Bubba," and Trudy Cathy White.Today, I will reveal the story behind the richest woman in the Cathy family, who lives in Hampton, Georgia.
HAMPTON, GA
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols starter hasn’t made a decision yet on returning in 2023

Tennessee Vols redshirt senior tight end Jacob Warren told reporters on Wednesday that he’s not sure yet if he’ll be returning to the team in 2023. Warren, a Knoxville native who signed with Tennessee during the 2018 recruiting cycle, has one year of eligibility remaining thanks to the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Predicts 2 Schools Will Join The Big Ten Next

The Big Ten made a huge splash this past summer, acquiring UCLA and USC. According to ESPN personality Paul Finebaum, the Big Ten could add a few more programs from the Pac-12 in the future. Finebaum believes there's a scenario where Oregon and Washington follow UCLA and USC to the...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Transferring Tennessee WR headed to ACC

One of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers will continue his career in the ACC. Wide receiver Jimmy Calloway, who entered the NCAA transfer portal when it opened earlier this month after three seasons with the Vols, was announced as part of the signing class at Louisville during National Signing Day on Wednesday. The first of Tennessee’s departing transfers to land at his new program, Calloway took an official visit to see the Cardinals over the weekend and now will play for former Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm, who takes over at Louisville after Scott Satterfield left for Cincinnati.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Every SEC Recruiting Class Ranked From Best To Worst

The early signing period is underway, kicked off by National Signing Day on Wednesday. Not surprisingly, the SEC fared well as a whole on signing day. The conference is responsible for four of the top 10 classes and six of the top 15, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. Alabama (326.06...
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sports Illustrated's 2023 recruiting class rankings has Gators in top 10

The Florida Gators 2023 recruiting class comes in at No. 10 in Sports Illustrated’s recruiting rankings after early signing day wrapped up on Wednesday. The Gators had been hovering around the top ten of the recruiting rankings since July when a surge of commitments created a buzz around the Florida program and first-year head coach Billy Napier. This is a stark contrast from the end of June when Napier penned an open letter to the Gator Nation essentially pleading for patience and trust in the process.
GAINESVILLE, FL
atozsports.com

Is Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel making a big mistake this month?

Earlier this month, former Tennessee Vols quarterback Jonathan Crompton appeared on the Big Orange Podcast and suggested that UT should look to add a quarterback from the NCAA transfer portal. The feeling is that more competition will yield better results at the quarterback position for the Vols. Despite Crompton’s suggestion,...
NASHVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

Best tight end prospect ever enters transfer portal

Coming out of high school, not only was five-star tight end Arik Gilbert the highest-rated right end in the 2020 recruiting class, he was the highest-rated tight end in the history of the modern recruiting era. And three seasons into his college career, it looks like he’s entering the transfer portal – again.
ATHENS, GA

