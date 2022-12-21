Joe Milton will start at quarterback for the Tennessee Vols next Friday night in Miami as UT takes on the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl. Milton, the expected starting quarterback for the Vols in 2023, is starting in place of Hendon Hooker, who saw his Tennessee career come to a premature end due to a torn ACL suffered against South Carolina last month.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO