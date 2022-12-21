Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Hendon Hooker gives Tennessee Vols fans a reason to smile ahead of Orange Bowl
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker gave UT fans a reason to smile ahead of a big showdown in the Orange Bowl against the Clemson Tigers. When the Vols play Clemson on Friday night in Miami, it will be Joe Milton under center instead of Hooker. That’s because Hooker tore his...
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel gives his thoughts on Joe Milton starting at QB for the Tennessee Vols in the Orange Bowl
Joe Milton will start at quarterback for the Tennessee Vols next Friday night in Miami as UT takes on the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl. Milton, the expected starting quarterback for the Vols in 2023, is starting in place of Hendon Hooker, who saw his Tennessee career come to a premature end due to a torn ACL suffered against South Carolina last month.
atozsports.com
How Tennessee fans may have received a hint this week about who UT will hire as Vols’ offensive coordinator
Tennessee Vols fans may have received a hint this week about who Josh Heupel will hire as the program’s next offensive coordinator. The Vols need a new offensive coordinator after Alex Golesh left Knoxville to become the new head coach at USF. There hasn’t been much movement on Heupel’s...
atozsports.com
What Dabo Swinney said about preparing for Tennessee Vols’ up-tempo offense
The Clemson Tigers arrived in Miami on Christmas Eve for their upcoming Orange Bowl showdown with the Tennessee Vols. Upon arriving in Miami, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke about the game and how his team has been preparing for Tennessee’s up-tempo offense that’s ranked No. 1 in the nation.
atozsports.com
Is Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel making a big mistake this month?
Earlier this month, former Tennessee Vols quarterback Jonathan Crompton appeared on the Big Orange Podcast and suggested that UT should look to add a quarterback from the NCAA transfer portal. The feeling is that more competition will yield better results at the quarterback position for the Vols. Despite Crompton’s suggestion,...
This Is The Biggest House In Tennessee
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in Tennessee.
The Best Tennessee Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
Mashed found 50 of Guy Fieri's favorite spots featured on his hit show.
wvlt.tv
Power outages reported across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple power outages were reported across East Tennessee Friday morning as heavy winds, cold temperatures, and some snow & rain move through the area. The City of Oak Ridge is experiencing multiple weather-related outages. They’re asking residents to not call 911 if they need to report...
wvlt.tv
What restaurants are open on Christmas?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Christmas holiday approaching, some may be wondering where they can grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants are open on Christmas this year all across Knoxville and East Tennessee. Calhoun’s. The River, Pellissippi, Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, and Maryville. Christmas Eve- 11 a.m....
Human heart found in pile of salt in Tennessee
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- Workers at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility reportedly unearthed a human heart in a pile of salt last week. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told WKRN-TV deputies received the call from the TDOT facility in McEwen on Thursday, Dec. 15, regarding some "items that were found of interest."
TVA ends rolling blackouts again across East Tennessee
Due to the high demand for electricity, the TVA is beginning rolling blackouts for some towns, statements from multiple utility companies said.
No raw seafood warning, dirty equipment found at Sevierville Japanese restaurant
A buffet in Sevier County earned a low health score this week. The inspector marked down half a dozen critical health violations in the report.
Knoxville woman out $1,000 after safe store closes abruptly
An East Tennessee woman is out $1,000 the store where she bought a safe closed abruptly without ever delivering her purchase.
WTVCFOX
Tennessee governor pardons inmates in Hamilton, Bradley, Meigs Counties Thursday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — 30 Tennesseeans serving a sentence got an early Christmas present from Governor Bill Lee on Thursday. The governor granted pardons to 16 people and made 30 others immediately eligible for parole. 2 people on that list are from Hamilton County. One is from Bradley County,...
Tennessee Tribune
Historic Black Funeral Building on Track for Demolition
NASHVILLE, TN — One of the most historically significant Black funeral home buildings in Nashville has stood for approximately 100 years at 1306 South Street, in the Edgehill neighborhood. The National Register of Historic Places recognizes African American funeral homes as expressions of entrepreneurial spirit and cultural responsibility. During...
1 storm-related fatality confirmed by Department of Health
The Department of Health confirmed that one person was killed the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency shared.
wymt.com
Multiple crashes reported on I-75
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department responded to multiple crashes, some with injuries, on I-75 North. Deputies said one lane at the 5 mile marker is closed. Both lanes are closed at the 10 mile...
What you should and should not do during a power outage
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As gusty winds and very low temperatures approach East Tennessee, residents are being urged to prepare, especially for power outages. Currently, Knoxville is expected to experience possible flash freezing, single-digit temperatures, and strong winds, which could mean power outages. Due to that threat, the Knoxville Utilities Board (KUB) is telling its […]
wvlt.tv
Teen dies after Knoxville shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A teen is dead after a shooting at Taylor Homes Road near S. Olive Street on Tuesday in Knoxville, according to a release from Knoxville Police Department. KPD officers were already in the area when they heard multiple gunshots nearby. When officers responded, they found a...
Police recover business owner’s missing clothing boutique camper in Knoxville
The Knoxville Police Department shared on Tuesday that the trailer a Knoxville business owner asked for the community's help to find after it was reported stolen has been recovered.
