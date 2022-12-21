ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

atozsports.com

Josh Heupel gives his thoughts on Joe Milton starting at QB for the Tennessee Vols in the Orange Bowl

Joe Milton will start at quarterback for the Tennessee Vols next Friday night in Miami as UT takes on the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl. Milton, the expected starting quarterback for the Vols in 2023, is starting in place of Hendon Hooker, who saw his Tennessee career come to a premature end due to a torn ACL suffered against South Carolina last month.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Is Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel making a big mistake this month?

Earlier this month, former Tennessee Vols quarterback Jonathan Crompton appeared on the Big Orange Podcast and suggested that UT should look to add a quarterback from the NCAA transfer portal. The feeling is that more competition will yield better results at the quarterback position for the Vols. Despite Crompton’s suggestion,...
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Power outages reported across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple power outages were reported across East Tennessee Friday morning as heavy winds, cold temperatures, and some snow & rain move through the area. The City of Oak Ridge is experiencing multiple weather-related outages. They’re asking residents to not call 911 if they need to report...
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

What restaurants are open on Christmas?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Christmas holiday approaching, some may be wondering where they can grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants are open on Christmas this year all across Knoxville and East Tennessee. Calhoun’s. The River, Pellissippi, Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, and Maryville. Christmas Eve- 11 a.m....
KNOXVILLE, TN
truecrimedaily

Human heart found in pile of salt in Tennessee

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- Workers at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility reportedly unearthed a human heart in a pile of salt last week. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told WKRN-TV deputies received the call from the TDOT facility in McEwen on Thursday, Dec. 15, regarding some "items that were found of interest."
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Historic Black Funeral Building on Track for Demolition

NASHVILLE, TN — One of the most historically significant Black funeral home buildings in Nashville has stood for approximately 100 years at 1306 South Street, in the Edgehill neighborhood. The National Register of Historic Places recognizes African American funeral homes as expressions of entrepreneurial spirit and cultural responsibility. During...
NASHVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Multiple crashes reported on I-75

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department responded to multiple crashes, some with injuries, on I-75 North. Deputies said one lane at the 5 mile marker is closed. Both lanes are closed at the 10 mile...
WATE

What you should and should not do during a power outage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As gusty winds and very low temperatures approach East Tennessee, residents are being urged to prepare, especially for power outages. Currently, Knoxville is expected to experience possible flash freezing, single-digit temperatures, and strong winds, which could mean power outages. Due to that threat, the Knoxville Utilities Board (KUB) is telling its […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Teen dies after Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A teen is dead after a shooting at Taylor Homes Road near S. Olive Street on Tuesday in Knoxville, according to a release from Knoxville Police Department. KPD officers were already in the area when they heard multiple gunshots nearby. When officers responded, they found a...
KNOXVILLE, TN

