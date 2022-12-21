Pirates make minor league managerial moves, as Kieran Mattison shifts to coordinator role

When the Pittsburgh Pirates announced the coaching staffs for their minor league affiliates, there was one notable name missing.

Kieran Mattison, manager for Double-A Altoona this past season and High-A Greensboro in 2021, will shift to a new role as the Pirates’ outfield, baserunning and run game coordinator next season.

The Pirates promoted Callix Crabbe to manage Altoona — where Gary Green will return as bench coach after spending last season in the same role at Triple-A Indianapolis — and replaced Crabbe at Greensboro with Robby Hammock, who played 182 games over six seasons as a catcher/outfielder/first baseman for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Hammock, 45, spent last season as bench coach for the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Triple-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres after serving as the Diamondbacks’ major league quality control and catching coach from 2017-21 and managing Arizona’s minor league affiliates from 2013-16.

Miguel Perez returns as Indianapolis manager, along with hitting coach Eric Munson and pitching coach Dan Meyer, and Dallas McPherson as the new bench coach. Crabbe is joined in Altoona by hitting coach Jon Nunnally and pitching coach Cale Johnson, while Ruben Gotay and Fernando Nieve will serve in those roles with Hammock in Greensboro. Jonathan Johnston returns as manager of Low-A Bradenton, with Quentin Brown as hitting coach and Matt Ford as pitching coach.