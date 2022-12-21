Read full article on original website
Ex Tennessee Vols player announces transfer destination
A former Tennessee Vols player announced his transfer destination on Tuesday. Running back Justin Williams-Thomas, a true freshman in 2022, announced that he’s transferring to Stanford. Williams-Thomas signed with the Vols as a four-star running back during the 2022 recruiting cycle. The Georgia native played sparingly as a true...
A player just entered the NCAA transfer portal that the Tennessee Vols absolutely need to pursue
A player entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday that the Tennessee Vols absolutely need to pursue. Wake Forest defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd has entered the portal according to multiple reports. Bothroyd, a former three-star recruit who signed with Wake Forest during the 2018 recruiting cycle, is a Connecticut native...
Swinney gets help from Clemson player to land transfer
Clemson got the experienced depth it was looking for at quarterback with the addition of Paul Tyson through the transfer portal, but it might not have happened without some help from one of Dabo Swinney’s (...)
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
Broncos’ starter makes a promise after dreadful loss to Rams
The Denver Broncos may have just lost their worst game ever. Well, I’m sure there are others out there that are worse than this one, but it is definitely up there. I mean, both teams were 4-10, but after the final whistle blew, we could tell which team was worse despite the records. The Rams have been terrible this year, but they hung 51 points on the Broncos.
The Titans have a massive decision to make before Thursday’s game vs. Cowboys
The Tennessee Titans have put themselves in quite the predicament. Now, it isn’t all their fault. They could not control the debilitating injuries that they have suffered this season. Regardless, their current five-game losing streak is inexcusable. You simply cannot do that when you had such a large division...
Vols QB Nico Iamaleava sends message to recruit that Tennessee is trying to land
A top 2024 recruit included the Tennessee Vols in his top five on Tuesday and UT quarterback Nico Iamaleava didn’t waste any time sending him a recruiting pitch. 2024 four-star athlete Boo Carter, who is expected to be a safety at the next level, included the Vols in his top five on Tuesday, along with Ohio State, Michigan, Colorado, and Oregon.
Alabama could make the most stunning hire of the offseason and it would completely change their offense
It feels inevitable that the Alabama Crimson Tide will need a new offensive coordinator this offseason. Current Bama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien desperately wants to get back to the NFL. And it feels like he’ll have several opportunities to go back this offseason. There have already been reports...
What Dabo Swinney said about preparing for Tennessee Vols’ up-tempo offense
The Clemson Tigers arrived in Miami on Christmas Eve for their upcoming Orange Bowl showdown with the Tennessee Vols. Upon arriving in Miami, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke about the game and how his team has been preparing for Tennessee’s up-tempo offense that’s ranked No. 1 in the nation.
Comment from recruit shows big recruiting weapon the Tennessee Vols gained this season
The Tennessee Vols learned this week that they’re one of the top schools for 2024 five-star wide receiver Joshisa Trader. Trader, 6-foot-2/170 lbs from Hollywood, FL, revealed his top five schools to On3 and he included the Vols, along with Ohio State, Florida, Florida State, and Miami. The Florida...
Bad news comes in clusters for the Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles lost much more than just a game in the team’s Christmas Eve showdown with the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia fought hard, coming up just short in a 40-34 loss to Dallas. Though the loss doesn’t severely impact the Eagles’ chances to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, injuries sustained in the contest will make life difficult for the Birds down the stretch.
Mike McDaniel reveals uncomfortable truth about the Dolphins
It’s safe to say head coach Mike McDaniel is not thrilled after his Miami Dolphins just capped off the franchise’s first winless December in nearly 30 years. The Dolphins (8-7) shot themselves in the foot on Christmas Day, losing to the Green Bay Packers (7-8) by a score of 23-20. Now on a four-game losing streak, the Dolphins are at a crossroads with just two games in the regular season remaining.
Kirk Herbstreit wishes he would have played better in Ohio State's '93 Citrus Bowl vs Georgia
Ohio State’s only QB to have ever faced UGA, Kirk Herbstreit will be ESPN's color commentator for Buckeyes’ second-ever game vs. Bulldogs on Saturday.
One important thing Josh Heupel is doing to prepare the Vols to face Clemson in the Orange Bowl
Most non-playoff bowl games are viewed these days as “unimportant”, but that’s not the approach the Tennessee Vols are taking for their matchup against the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl. Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel has spent some time this month explaining the historical significance of...
Likelihood Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson breaks record
The Minnesota Vikings (12-3) are coming off back-to-back dramatic wins. Inching them closer to a top two seed, with the top still very much in play following a Philadelphia Eagles loss. A huge credit of which goes to soon-to-be All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson. Who continues to break records, including the...
Tennessee Vols among top schools for elite 2024 recruit
The Tennessee Vols are among the top schools for one of the top in-state players in the 2024 recruiting class. 2024 four-star athlete Boo Carter revealed his top five schools on Tuesday and he included Tennessee, along with Ohio State, Michigan, Colorado, and Oregon. Carter, 5-foot-10/184 lbs from Chattanooga, TN,...
Latest update on fan favorite should excite Eagles fans
It’s not all bad for the Philadelphia Eagles after a deflating Christmas Eve loss to the Dallas Cowboys. It’s never fun to lose to the Cowboys, and even worse when key players suffer significant injuries, but the possible return of one Eagles star should stoke excitement among the fanbase.
Vols defensive lineman explains how Tennessee can avoid a repeat of the South Carolina loss in game against Clemson
The Tennessee Vols learned on Christmas Eve — officially — that linebacker Jeremy Banks won’t be playing in the Orange Bowl against Clemson. Banks revealed via a social media post that he’s skipping the Orange Bowl as he begins preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft. Banks...
Why the latest big NFL news could be bad for the Bengals
There was major NFL news on Monday and it could impact the Cincinnati Bengals in a negative way. The Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday after less than a year on the job. Hackett went 4-11 through 15 games for the Broncos this season. He also seemingly...
4 under-the-radar candidates that could replace Nathaniel Hackett as the Broncos’ head coach
The Denver Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett on Monday in a move that surprised absolutely no one. Hackett, who was hired by the Broncos after the 2021 season, was 4-11 through 15 games. The poor win/loss record was obviously a big reason for the decision, but it was far from the only reason.
