Knoxville, TN

Ex Tennessee Vols player announces transfer destination

A former Tennessee Vols player announced his transfer destination on Tuesday. Running back Justin Williams-Thomas, a true freshman in 2022, announced that he’s transferring to Stanford. Williams-Thomas signed with the Vols as a four-star running back during the 2022 recruiting cycle. The Georgia native played sparingly as a true...
NASHVILLE, TN
Broncos’ starter makes a promise after dreadful loss to Rams

The Denver Broncos may have just lost their worst game ever. Well, I’m sure there are others out there that are worse than this one, but it is definitely up there. I mean, both teams were 4-10, but after the final whistle blew, we could tell which team was worse despite the records. The Rams have been terrible this year, but they hung 51 points on the Broncos.
DENVER, CO
Vols QB Nico Iamaleava sends message to recruit that Tennessee is trying to land

A top 2024 recruit included the Tennessee Vols in his top five on Tuesday and UT quarterback Nico Iamaleava didn’t waste any time sending him a recruiting pitch. 2024 four-star athlete Boo Carter, who is expected to be a safety at the next level, included the Vols in his top five on Tuesday, along with Ohio State, Michigan, Colorado, and Oregon.
NASHVILLE, TN
Bad news comes in clusters for the Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles lost much more than just a game in the team’s Christmas Eve showdown with the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia fought hard, coming up just short in a 40-34 loss to Dallas. Though the loss doesn’t severely impact the Eagles’ chances to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, injuries sustained in the contest will make life difficult for the Birds down the stretch.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mike McDaniel reveals uncomfortable truth about the Dolphins

It’s safe to say head coach Mike McDaniel is not thrilled after his Miami Dolphins just capped off the franchise’s first winless December in nearly 30 years. The Dolphins (8-7) shot themselves in the foot on Christmas Day, losing to the Green Bay Packers (7-8) by a score of 23-20. Now on a four-game losing streak, the Dolphins are at a crossroads with just two games in the regular season remaining.
MIAMI, FL
Likelihood Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson breaks record

The Minnesota Vikings (12-3) are coming off back-to-back dramatic wins. Inching them closer to a top two seed, with the top still very much in play following a Philadelphia Eagles loss. A huge credit of which goes to soon-to-be All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson. Who continues to break records, including the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tennessee Vols among top schools for elite 2024 recruit

The Tennessee Vols are among the top schools for one of the top in-state players in the 2024 recruiting class. 2024 four-star athlete Boo Carter revealed his top five schools on Tuesday and he included Tennessee, along with Ohio State, Michigan, Colorado, and Oregon. Carter, 5-foot-10/184 lbs from Chattanooga, TN,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Latest update on fan favorite should excite Eagles fans

It’s not all bad for the Philadelphia Eagles after a deflating Christmas Eve loss to the Dallas Cowboys. It’s never fun to lose to the Cowboys, and even worse when key players suffer significant injuries, but the possible return of one Eagles star should stoke excitement among the fanbase.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Why the latest big NFL news could be bad for the Bengals

There was major NFL news on Monday and it could impact the Cincinnati Bengals in a negative way. The Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday after less than a year on the job. Hackett went 4-11 through 15 games for the Broncos this season. He also seemingly...
CINCINNATI, OH

