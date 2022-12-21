ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vibe

Elon Musk To Resign As Twitter CEO After He Finds A “Foolish Enough” Replacement

By Mya Abraham
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31xHtl_0jqK1jhL00

Elon Musk shared a poll on Sunday (Dec. 18) asking if he should step down as head of Twitter . Prior to the results, he mentioned that he “will abide by the results of this poll.” Ultimately, the majority of voters (57.5 percent) were in favor of his resignation .

After the poll’s closing, Musk responded to the ruling and announced on Tuesday (Dec. 20) that he will resign as CEO, permitting the find “someone foolish enough to take the job!” Following his impending departure, he will reportedly “just run the software & servers teams.”

More from VIBE.com

Musk’s takeover has already led to a mass exodus from the mobile and web application by many celebrities including Meek Mill, Whoopi Goldberg, and Soulja Boy.

Snoop Dogg was among those offering to replace Musk and after 3.3 million votes, 81 percent of voters were in favor of the Death Row owner taking over the social media platform.

Meanwhile, Dionne Warwick has called a meeting with the Tesla CEO . The “Walk On By” singer told PEOPLE , “I have to meet him. I know a lot of people have walked away from Twitter. That’s prior to knowing exactly what he’s going to do. He’s new to the game.”

The newfound Twitter sensation —who also put in her bid to replace Musk as Twitter CEO—added, “His attitude is freedom of speech, which is mine as well. However, there’s a way to do it. That’s one of the conversations I’m going to have with him. What is your true intent? I understand your freedom of speech attitude but how are you going to contain it , so it does not get out of hand?”

When speaking on why she initially joined Twitter, the 82-year-old shared, “I saw all my grandbabies and my nieces and nephews looking at what was not palatable. When I got on Twitter, I let them know, a grown-up is in your midst now.

“I do not play the games that you guys are playing. Bashing people and calling people names. I believe you can say what you have to say and always end it with a smile. [Twitter cofounder] Jack Dorsey called me before he left Twitter and said ‘You have really turned this thing around.'”

Comments / 203

Oh, boy!
2d ago

Elon Musk isn't going anywhere. It seems to me that there are even more bots and trolls on Twitter than what he originally discovered. Clean house, Elon, and stay where you are, young man.

Reply(2)
24
Love&Peace
3d ago

What I find hysterical is the psychotic MAGA'S were so happy when he bought it but their ignorance didn't allow them to realize that Elon has no idea how to run Twitter. it's a disaster

Reply(46)
55
Adam
2d ago

The fact your still talking about him is a win… look at all these comments and sub comments … no he’s not… yes he is Everywhere Elon 👀

Reply(6)
15
Related
Vibe

Florida Mother Of Two Dead Following BBL Surgery

The family of a Florida woman who died during a cosmetic procedure is seeking justice. Jaynisha “Jayla” Williams, 26, was pronounced dead in October 2021 after not waking up from the anesthesia she was given prior to the operation, which took place at Best U Now, a cosmetic surgery center in Plantation, Fla. It has since been discovered that the doctor who administered the anesthesia was medically restricted from doing so. More from VIBE.comCardi B Reveals 95 Percent Of Her Butt Injections Have Been RemovedCardi B Talks Recent Plastic Surgery And Sophomore Album Coming 2023Doja Cat Confirms Upcoming Breast Augmentation According...
PLANTATION, FL
Vibe

Romeo Miller Says Master P Withheld ‘Rap Snacks’ Money For 15 Years

Romeo Miller continues to lash out at his father, Master P, most recently accusing the legendary mogul of withholding his earnings from his stake in the Rap Snacks brand. In an Instagram post on Monday (Dec. 19), the 33-year-old revealed he’ll be receiving his first check from the company, which he helped promote and endorse for over 15 years. More from VIBE.com50 Cent Turned Down $1.3 Million Record Deal From Universal Music GroupMaster P And Romeo Clash Over Family Business On Social MediaSnoop Dogg And Master P Rename Their Cereal Brand Following 'Snoop Loopz' Controversy “I would like to thank James...
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

Terrence Howard Announces Retirement From Acting: “This Is The End For Me”

Terrence Howard is ready to walk away from acting. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet for the upcoming Peacock series The Best Man: The Final Chapters, Howard revealed his decision to call it quits and make room for the new generation of thespians establishing themselves as stars. While explaining his decision, the Chicago native recalled his conversation with iconic actor Sidney Poitier about retiring. “This is the end for me. I don’t know if it’s the end for the rest of them,” he said, referring to his Best Man castmates. “I retired two years ago, for the most part. I was...
The List

Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé

Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheStreet

Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President

Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

Elon Musk STORMS OUT Of Meeting When Questioned About Banning High-Profile Journalists From Twitter For 'Doxxing' Billionaire

Elon Musk abruptly stormed out of a meeting this week when questioned about his decision to ban certain journalists from Twitter for allegedly “doxxing” him on the platform, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 51-year-old billionaire’s surprising meltdown came on Thursday while attending a Twitter group chat hosted by BuzzFeed reporter Katie Notopoulos.According to the New York Post, the meeting was held to discuss Musk’s decision to ban at least ten high-profile journalists from the popular social media platform over allegations they shared the Tesla and SpaceX founder’s private information with malicious intent.But the group chat meeting reportedly took a drastic turn...
WASHINGTON STATE
u.today

Edward Snowden Says He'll Take Bitcoin for Becoming Twitter CEO

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
The Independent

Kanye West dares Elon Musk to ban him by handing Twitter account over to Nick Fuentes and Alex Jones

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West said on Thursday he plans to give Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and right-wing conspiracy monger Alex Jones the keys to his Twitter account, in protest against Elon Musk’s stance that he won’t let Jones back on the platform after a 2018 ban.“I got a Twitter account and today I’m gonna have Nick and Alex tweet from my account,” Mr West, who now goes by Ye, said on Jones’s Infowars show, part of an antisemitic rant where he praised Hitler and attacked Jewish figures in Hollywood.“I do find it a little bit hypocritical...
TheDailyBeast

Even Musk’s Ex-Wife Has Joined Twitter’s Rival Post

As Elon Musk’s capricious tendencies continue to spark chaos at Twitter, hundreds of thousands of users have signed up for rival services, including, apparently, Musk's ex-wife Justine. The 50-year-old author declared Friday morning that she had registered for Post, one of those emergent adversaries. In October, the former couple reportedly attended a Halloween party together, suggesting they were still on friendly terms. Some of Justine’s recent tweets, however, suggest distaste for Musk’s antics. “So let me get this straight,” she wrote on Dec. 2, around the time Musk was reinstating previously suspended users, such as a prominent neo-Nazi. “We are now supposed to step into the ‘marketplace of ideas’ to debate + discuss if Hitler behaved poorly, or if women should be ‘raped + locked in cages’? Because these are conversations the culture needs to be having?”
Indy100

Trump sells out Elon Musk jet location on Truth Social

Truth Social users got a surprise push notification after Elon Musk suspended the jet-tracking Twitter account ElonJet and its creator, Jack Sweeney. "Latest: Twitter SUSPENDS @ElonJet 🤯 Follow him here on Truth Social!" The notification read. On Wednesday, Musk suspended ElonJet, Sweeney, and his other jet-tracking accounts like CelebJets for "doxxing real-time location info" which he said is a "physical safety violation."Musk added that while his two-year-old son, X, was riding in a car, a person began following the car and blocked it from moving believing Musk to be in the car as well. "Legal action is being taken against...
Washington Examiner

Elon Musk puts DNC on notice as he warns of 'smoking guns'

Elon Musk is putting the Democratic National Committee on high alert as he threatens to expose more "smoking guns" in his efforts to release internal communications and documents to the public. Musk, who recently became Twitter CEO, released never-before-seen information regarding the social media platform’s decision to suppress news stories...
Vibe

Vibe

31K+
Followers
4K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy