Elon Musk To Resign As Twitter CEO After He Finds A “Foolish Enough” Replacement

Elon Musk shared a poll on Sunday (Dec. 18) asking if he should step down as head of . Prior to the results, he mentioned that he “will abide by the results of this poll.” Ultimately, the majority of voters (57.5 percent) were in favor of his resignation .

After the poll’s closing, Musk responded to the ruling and announced on Tuesday (Dec. 20) that he will resign as CEO, permitting the find “someone foolish enough to take the job!” Following his impending departure, he will reportedly “just run the software & servers teams.”

Musk’s takeover has already led to a mass exodus from the mobile and web application by many celebrities including Meek Mill, Whoopi Goldberg, and Soulja Boy.

Snoop Dogg was among those offering to replace Musk and after 3.3 million votes, 81 percent of voters were in favor of the Death Row owner taking over the social media platform.

Meanwhile, Dionne Warwick has called a meeting with the Tesla CEO . The “Walk On By” singer told PEOPLE , “I have to meet him. I know a lot of people have walked away from Twitter. That’s prior to knowing exactly what he’s going to do. He’s new to the game.”

The newfound Twitter sensation —who also put in her bid to replace Musk as Twitter CEO—added, “His attitude is freedom of speech, which is mine as well. However, there’s a way to do it. That’s one of the conversations I’m going to have with him. What is your true intent? I understand your freedom of speech attitude but how are you going to contain it , so it does not get out of hand?”

When speaking on why she initially joined Twitter, the 82-year-old shared, “I saw all my grandbabies and my nieces and nephews looking at what was not palatable. When I got on Twitter, I let them know, a grown-up is in your midst now.

“I do not play the games that you guys are playing. Bashing people and calling people names. I believe you can say what you have to say and always end it with a smile. [Twitter cofounder] Jack Dorsey called me before he left Twitter and said ‘You have really turned this thing around.'”