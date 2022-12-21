ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janet Jackson Shares Lighthearted Moment With Team in Oversized Puffer & Platform Combat Boots

By Ashley Rushford
 3 days ago
Janet Jackson was all smiles in her latest Instagram post.

On Tuesday, the world-renowned pop icon uploaded a video of herself and her crew in an elevator as they each enjoyed a good hearty laugh and made jokes with each other. The video received immediate attention from fans calling the moment bittersweet and an example of pure happiness.

Jackson continued her monochromatic style streak for the occasion, wearing an all-black ensemble. To stay warm during the chilly winter temperatures, the Grammy Award-winning singer wore an oversized black puffy coat that featured a hood, a zipper at the center, padded details throughout and billowy sleeves. Jackson paired the outerwear with loose-fitting jogger pants.

Sticking to a relaxed vibe, the “Call On Me” artist styled her knotless braids into a sky-high bun and opted for minimal accessories.

When it came down to the shoes, the multi-hyphenate entertainer completed her look with a pair of platform combat boots. The silhouette had a chunky square toe and sat atop an elevated heel.

Originally designed to be worn by soldiers on the battlefield, combat boots are utilitarian footwear created for foot protection, ankle support and a gripping tread. Classically made of black leather, combat boots were adopted by counterculture movements in the 1980s and 1990s, like the goth, punk, grunge and heavy metal scenes.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Jackson’s shoe style often ranges from slick to sporty. The star usually favors sky-high footwear by Christian Louboutin on and off stage, featuring platform sandals, boots, and pointed-toe pumps. On the red carpet, she’s also been spotted in sleek heels from luxury labels including Nicholas Kirkwood, Lanvin, and Versace. For off-duty looks, the musician favors a range of styles, including Alaïa lace-up boots, R13 platform sneakers, and Nike sneakers.

PHOTOS: Discover Jackson’s style evolution over the years in the gallery.

Footwear News

Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine: Brittney Griner’s ‘Wrongfully Being Used as a Pawn’ in Russian Drug Possession Conviction

The support for Brittney Griner — who was convicted on a drug possession and smuggling charges in Russia and is serving a nine-year sentence — hasn’t waned among WNBA stars and those with ties to the league. Jasmine Jordan, the Jordan Brand basketball field rep for women’s sport marketing, spoke with FN last night at the 2022 FN Achievement Awards in New York City and addressed the situation Griner is facing abroad. Like many others, Jasmine Jordan — the daughter of NBA icon Michael Jordan — believes Griner deserves to be home with her wife, Cherelle Griner, and her family. Jasmine Jordan...
