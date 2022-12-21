Read full article on original website
Vineland man charged in fatal shooting of Sewell man
A Vineland man is jailed in a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night. Desmond Scarborough-Brown, 28, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon in the killing of a Gloucester County man. Russell Workman, 35, of Sewell, was found dead...
Wanted: Vineland, NJ, Man Charged With Murder
Authorities in Cumberland County have identified a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Vineland Tuesday night and charged him with murder. According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, officers with the Vineland Police Department responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue around 10:20 PM for a shots-fired report.
Authorities Search for Person of Interest in Vineland, NJ, Homicide
Authorities in Cumberland County are asking for your help identifying a person of interest wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Vineland Tuesday night. According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, officers with the Vineland Police Department responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue around 10:20 PM for a shots-fired report.
Man Critical In Asbury Street Shooting
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Police are investigating a shooting that left a 24 year old male shot on Asbury Street just after 2:30 Pm. Police arrived on the scene and found the male suffering from. Multiple gunshot wounds. Trenton Ems and Capital Health paramedics rushed the 24 year old to Capital Health trauma center. The motive for the shooting is unknown.
Mays Landing man wanted in EHT killing
A Mays Landing man is wanted in a fatal shooting in Egg Harbor Township. Isaiah Toulson, 38, is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. Police were called to the 6800 block of Delilah Road just...
Philadelphia police investigate homicides in Germantown, Cobbs Creek
A 20-year-old and a 21-year-old were both shot and killed Friday in Philadelphia, police said.
Woman killed in crash after leaving N.J. mall
A Cumberland County woman died after her car collided with a tractor trailer after leaving a shopping mall parking lot on Thursday. Kiromy Saldana-Gonzalez, 30, of Vineland, was exiting the Cumberland Mall driveway in Vineland around 1 p.m. when her car crossed into the path of a tractor trailer in the area of Southwest Boulevard and Burns Avenue, according to Vineland police.
Man, 35, found shot to death on Landis Avenue Tuesday night
VINELAND — A 35-year-old man was found dead from gunshots in downtown Vineland Tuesday night, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities on Wednesday identified the dead man as Russell Workman, whose residence is uncertain but may be in the Sewell area of Gloucester County. Authorities say...
Prosecutor: Mays Landing, NJ Man Is Charged With Murder
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Isaiah Toulson of Mays Landing, New Jersey with the August 18, 2022 murder of Charles Wynn. Conspiracy to Commit Murder. Unlawful Possession of a Weapon. Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded to a...
2 NJ teens arrested after death investigation of Connecticut college basketball player: police
MERCER COUNTY (CBS) -- Two teens from New Jersey were arrested Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of college basketball player Phillip Urban last week.Urban died on Dec. 17 after officers found him in a car slumped over in the driver's seat on a trail, according to a news release.Officials say a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were taken into custody and both were charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses. Both will be lodged at a youth detention center pending hearings.In an investigation with the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Hopewell Township Police Department, officers went...
Atlantic City man ordered held in attempted murder
An Atlantic City man accused of shooting a teen in an argument at a dice game was ordered held in jail Friday. Ibn Demps, 23, was arrested last week less than three blocks from where the shooting took place. Patrol officers were called to the 100 block of N. South...
Man shot, 3-year-old girl injured by shrapnel in West Philadelphia
The shooting happened at about 3 p.m. when at least two men rushed the car on South Robinson Street.
35-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey
VINELAND, NJ – A 35-year-old man was shot and killed at around 10 pm on Tuesday in Vineland. Police responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue in response to multiple calls of gunshots in the neighborhood. When police arrived, they found 35-year-old Russel Workman of Sewell suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Workman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police do not believe there is a threat to the community at this time. No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been announced. The post 35-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
Authorities investigating fatal shooting in Cumberland County
Authorities are investigating after a Gloucester County man was found shot to death late Tuesday in Vineland. Police responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue around 10:20 p.m. for reported gunshots, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. They found Russell Workman, 35, whose last known address is...
Vineland woman dies after crash with tractor-trailer
A Vineland woman has died from injuries sustained in a crash Thursday. Kiromy Saldana-Gonzalez exited the Cumberland County Mall onto Southwest Boulevard just before 1 p.m., when she was struck by a Freightliner, according to the report. Elizabeth Potter, of Chesapeake, Va., was heading south on the boulevard when she...
Trenton Police Investigating Early Thursday Morning Stabbing
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and Trenton emergency medical services responded to the area of Hamilton Ave and Anderson Street just before 3:00 Am for a report of a male stabbed in the stomach. Trenton emergency medical services and Capital Health paramedics rushed the male to Capital Health trauma center. The motive for the stabbing is unknown at this time.
Father of 2 Struck and Killed by 2 Hit-and-Run Vehicles in NJ
UPDATE: An arrest has been made in the hit-and-run. New details here. A father of two was struck and killed by two hit-and-run vehicles in Lindenwold, New Jersey. On December 8, around 5:45 p.m., Lindenwold Police responded to a crash on the 600 block of South White Horse Pike. When...
2 Teens Charged in NJ School Fight That Left Student Unconscious
Two teenagers are facing charges following two caught on cam fights at a New Jersey high school that left a student unconscious and two teachers injured. On Wednesday, around 11:15 a.m., police responded to Collingswood High School on 424 West Collings Avenue in Collingswood for a report of an unconscious student in need of medical aid.
Person of interest in custody after body found in freezer inside South Philadelphia home
Philadelphia police say a person of interest has been taken into custody after a body was found in a freezer box.
Trenton Ems Involved In Hit & Run Accident
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton emergency services ambulance ( North Rescue ) was involved in a hit & run accident early Friday morning. The accident happened just after 1:30 Am Ems was transporting a patient to Capital Health on Calhoun Street when they were hit by a vehicle at Trent street. The patient was transferred to Lawrence township Ems to Capital Health Hospital, emts were not injured.
