VINELAND, NJ – A 35-year-old man was shot and killed at around 10 pm on Tuesday in Vineland. Police responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue in response to multiple calls of gunshots in the neighborhood. When police arrived, they found 35-year-old Russel Workman of Sewell suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Workman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police do not believe there is a threat to the community at this time. No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been announced.

VINELAND, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO