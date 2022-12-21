Read full article on original website
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Has Advice for Justin Turner in Boston
The former Red Sox legend knows a thing or two about the city
Mets’ projected lineup after signing Carlos Correa is sick: Who moves to 3rd on club with $400 million payroll?
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen is staring at a $400 million payroll after New York swooped in early Wednesday to sign free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa to a 12-year, $315 million contract. Taking the luxury tax into account, Cohen is set to pay half a billion dollars for the club’s...
Dodgers: Tommy Kahnle Reveals Why He Left LA for Yankees
He felt like he had some unfinished business with the Yankees.
REPORT: Los Angeles Dodgers to Release Trevor Bauer
In the wake of starting pitcher Trevor Bauer's reinstatement to Major League Baseball and the reduction of his suspension to 194 games, the Los Angeles Dodgers plan to release Bauer, but have yet to announce a decision, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.
Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley beams by his side at Yankees introduction
Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley Rodon was beaming with pride at his introduction press conference with the Yankees on Thursday. After Rodon took the podium to put on his pinstripes for the first time, the left-hander thanked his “lovely wife,” Ashley, who received flowers from the Yankees during the event. Rodon, 30, also thanked his parents and in-laws, adding that they were handling the couple’s children: daughter Willow, 3, and son Bo, who turns 2 years old in January. Ashley, who was seen smiling in her seat near the podium, was dressed in a black ensemble with a dark green blazer. She...
Brian Cashman reveals horrifying plan for Yankees outfield
Brian Cashman checked off priority No. 1 in the Yankees outfield this offseason, but the roster is far from perfect. Outside of Aaron Judge, the only consistent themes with the New York Yankees outfield over the last season and a half or so have been poor fits, bandaid experiments, and poor play.
Sports World Reacts To Derek Jeter's Appearance Today
Today the New York Yankees made newly-signed slugger Aaron Judge their 16th captain in franchise history. And their 15th captain made sure to be in attendance. Derek Jeter was a surprise attendee at the Yankees' press conference today to formally make him their new captain. Judge joins an exclusive club shared by the likes of Jeter, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Thurman Munson, Willie Randolph and Don Mattingly among other Yankee greats.
Red Sox officially release Eric Hosmer, despite only owing him league minimum salary
BOSTON -- The Red Sox officially released Eric Hosmer on Thursday, six days after designating him for assignment.Hosmer, 33, joined the Red Sox last year via trade -- one that involved the Padres paying most of the remaining salary on his contract, which ran through 2025. Yet despite owing Hosmer the league minimum salary (from $720,000 in 2023 to $760,000 in 2025), the Red Sox DFA'd the veteran first baseman to make room on the 40-man roster for pitcher Wyatt Mills. The team acquired Mills via trade with Kansas City. Now less than a week later, Hosmer has been outright released.The move would signify that the Red Sox intend to use Triston Casas at the big league level in 2023.Hosmer batted .244 with a .631 OPS in his limited action (14 games) with Boston, as he dealt with a back injury. Hosmer has four Gold Glove Awards, a Silver Slugger and one All-Star appearance on his resume, though all of those accolades came between 2013-16.The Red Sox traded pitcher Jay Groome to San Diego to acquire Hosmer and two prospects.
Former MLB infielder Denny Doyle passes away
Former major league infielder Denny Doyle passed away Tuesday, according to multiple reports. He was 78 years old. Doyle appeared in parts of eight big league seasons during the 1970’s. A Kentucky native, he attended Morehead State before entering the professional ranks with the Phillies in 1966. He’d play four years in the minors before cracking the majors a bit after his 26th birthday in 1970. Doyle would work as the Phils primary second baseman for his first four MLB seasons.
Dodgers: Could LA Explore Signing Recently Released Former All-Star?
Southern California native Mike Moustakas has been DFA'd by the Reds, leading some to wonder if a Dodgers/Moose partnership might work.
NBC Sports
Why Giants backed away from Correa agreement after physical
The Giants had planned for this week to be one of the most important in franchise history. Carlos Correa was set to be introduced at Oracle Park on Tuesday morning, with a whirlwind media tour after his press conference and a cable-car ride in downtown San Francisco to top it all off.
Former All-Star Reportedly Could Be Trade Target For Shortstop-Needy Red Sox
Should the Red Sox swing a trade?
NBC Sports
How Correa reacted to Mets agreement from SF hotel room
Carlos Correa was supposed to be the next shortstop of the Giants. After reportedly agreeing to a 13-year, $350 million contract with San Francisco on Dec. 13, Correa was dressed and ready for his introductory press conference at Oracle Park on Tuesday morning when he received word that the Giants canceled his press conference due to a concern with his medical history after a physical on Monday.
Giants’ 180 on Carlos Correa gets another stunning twist
Carlos Correa fully expected to sign with the San Francisco Giants after agreeing to terms on a contract. A recent report even stated that Correa had gotten fully dressed for his introductory press conference prior to his deal with the Giants falling through due to an injury concern, per Emma Baccellieri and Tom Verducci.
Scott Boras’ great message to Steve Cohen about Correa revealed
Scott Boras is having a big offseason for his clients, and he won’t let failed physicals stop him from getting things done. Boras and Carlos Correa pivoted from the San Francisco Giants to the New York Mets late Tuesday/early Wednesday after the Giants took issue with Correa’s physical. Correa originally had a 13-year, $350 million... The post Scott Boras’ great message to Steve Cohen about Correa revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lefty Starting Pitcher Returns to Chicago Cubs on Two-Year Deal
The Chicago Cubs have agreed to terms on a contract with free agent left-handed starting pitcher Drew Smyly. Smyly logged a 3.47 ERA and 106.1 IP over 22 starts with the Cubs in 2022.
Are the Astros Wanting to Move On from Gurriel?
The Houston Astros still have not re-signed Yuli Gurriel, could that be an indicator they will look to move on from the fan favorite?
Yankees bring back Matt Blake, a risky hire that they’re now loving
NEW YORK — Yankees general manager Brian Cashman realized his new and totally inexperienced coaching hire had his work cut out earning respect from players on the December 2017 day that they were in Southern California together wooing a free agent pitcher that they badly coveted. Upon meeting Matt...
Dodgers News: A Huge Role For Gavin Lux Is Ahead, Can He Step Up?
The Dodgers did not end up signing a top tier shortstop
