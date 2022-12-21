Read full article on original website
Young Sheldon's Lance Barber Disclosed What's Really In George's Beer Bottles On The Show
Sheldon's father, George Sr. (Lance Barber), on "Young Sheldon" sure loves his beer, and more than a few people have noticed. In a thread in the r/YoungSheldon subreddit, u/Objective-Ad9800 suggested that, for all the time that George Sr. is seen holding a beer, he might have a drinking problem. "He is CONSTANTLY drinking," the user explained. "At work, at home, at the bars, anywhere he can. 70% of the time he has a beer in hand. Just because he isn't violent doesn't make him any less of an alcoholic." Most fans in the thread agreed, such as u/Super_Description169, who pointed out that in one episode George says he spends almost $1,000 a year on beer, which is quite a bit when adjusted for inflation. Not everyone agreed, such as u/Gulf_Coast_Girl, who claimed that George doesn't seem to be drinking at inappropriate times of day.
Modern Family Actors You May Not Know Passed Away
"Modern Family" became one of the most successful sitcoms on the air after it hit TV screens back in 2009, breathing new life into the mockumentary subgenre. Following the lives of three very different branches of the same family, the Los Angeles-set show won numerous awards and received widespread critical acclaim for the way it portrayed modern family life in the United States. Running for 11 seasons and 250 episodes in total, "Modern Family" featured a large ensemble cast and some big names made guest appearances over the course of its run. Sadly, not all of them are still with us today. In fact, we've lost way more members of the show's extended family than you may have realized.
Breaking Bad's Saul Goodman Was Inspired By A Real-Life Attorney
Saul Goodman, the lawyer played by Bob Odenkirk on "Breaking Bad" and its prequel spin-off series "Better Call Saul," ended up becoming one of television's most nuanced and relatable antiheroes. His greed is a force of nature; he's the personification of the ends justifying the means. Across both shows, Odenkirk displays the frighteningly acute ability to abandon all ethics in pursuit of Goodman's goals, perverting the law and himself in the process. With the silver tongue of a seasoned salesman and the conniving mind of a supervillain, he rises to prominence in New Mexico as the last refuge of the legally damned, characterized by his catchphrase, "Better call Saul!" He is, as Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) puts it, not just a criminal lawyer, but a criminal lawyer.
Samantha Smith's Favorite Supernatural Episode Is The Raid
With 15 seasons, over 300 episodes, and hundreds of monsters, demons, and enemies, "Supernatural" has given loyal fans plenty of storylines, enemies we love to hate, and ongoing jokes that make us laugh no matter how many times they've been told before. While it's pretty special to have watched the episodes as they aired, or to be able to binge the series now after its end, it would be something else entirely to have been a part of it.
Why Sarah Atwood From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar
In September of 2022, "Yellowstone" fans got their first extended look at the show's fifth season when Paramount Network premiered its first full-length "Yellowstone" Season 5 trailer. This preview notably opens on footage of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in to the office of Governor of Montana, which is perhaps the most notable shakeup to a longtime character's storyline to occur around the time of Season 5's start.
Yellowstone's Lilli Kay Joined The Show With A Lifetime Of Riding Experience
In the ongoing fifth season of Taylor Sheridan's hugely popular "Yellowstone," the Dutton family has climbed even further up the echelons of power in Montana. John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is serving as governor, with his loyal daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly) as his chief of staff and his son Jamie (Wes Bentley) as the attorney general. Of course, it's not entirely a family affair. In Season 5, Episode 2, "Yellowstone" viewers are introduced to Clara Brewer (played by Lilli Kay), Dutton's personal assistant.
The Simpsons Character Harry Shearer Hated Voicing
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Harry Shearer will always be the man who gave "The Simpsons" some of the series' most well-known voices. It seems quite appropriate for a man who, as a child, was a friend of the great "man of a thousand voices," Mel Blanc (via Ultimate Classic Rock). Though, funnily enough, it seems that Shearer didn't learn much in the way of doing voices for him.
Why Sam From Ghosts Looks So Familiar
Part of the fun of watching the CBS show "Ghosts" is the colorful ensemble, though the show revolves around a couple named Sam and Jay. When Sam's distant relative passes away and leaves her Woodstone manor to inherit, they think they've struck gold. The chance to move out of their tiny New York City apartment is too good to turn down, and Sam comes up with the great idea of remodeling the estate as a bed and breakfast. Though Jay is initially reluctant, he backs Sam and her dream after she suffers a near-fatal accident.
Magnum P.I.'s Tom Selleck Had A Lot To Say About The Reboot
Today, fans are used to seeing actor Tom Selleck as the patriarch of the Reagan family in "Blue Bloods." Selleck has portrayed NYPD Police Commissioner Frank Reagan since the show's debut in 2010. But in the '80s, Selleck was more known for cruising down Hawaii roads and solving cases instead of ensuring justice behind a desk in the Big Apple. Selleck famously played ex-Navy Seal turned private investigator Thomas Magnum on "Magnum P.I." The hit show gave Selleck his breakout role and helped establish the actor as a household name. In 1988, "Magnum P.I." ended, or so we initially thought.
What Has Mandy Patinkin Been Doing Since Leaving Criminal Minds?
Plenty of "Criminal Minds" fans were drawn to Mandy Patinkin's character, Jason Gideon, simply due to the show's first Unit Chief's backstory. Patinkin's take on the Behavioral Analysis Unit leader gave the character a unique vulnerability over the 47 episodes in which he was featured. That was one of the many reasons it was a tough blow for fans when the Chicago-born actor (via IMDb) decided to exit the show. No definite reason was ever given for why Patinkin left "Criminal Minds" after Season 2, other than the vague "creative differences" excuse. However, based on Patinkin's post-exodus remarks, it was suggested that he didn't enjoy the show's often-violent content.
Blue Bloods Felt Like A Different Show To Vanessa Ray After Eddie And Jamie Got Together
"Blue Bloods" is a long-running procedural on CBS that's managed to keep things fresh for fans over a decade into its run. The basic premise of the show has remained consistent throughout all of that time. The central focus of the series is the Reagan family, most of whom work in law enforcement to some capacity. Across the show, we see how the Reagans interact with others and get used to having different people function as allies and enemies.
Crazy Heart Director Scott Cooper Details The 'Life-Changing Moment' He Had With Jeff Bridges
Filmmaker Scott Cooper has managed to build an impressive career for himself over the last decade. Following the release of his debut, "Crazy Heart," Cooper has dabbled in the horror genre with "Antlers," taken a stab at historical fiction with "Hostiles," and brought the true-crime saga of Whitey Bulger to life with "Black Mass."
Yellowstone's Luke Grimes Thinks The Show Can Make Anyone A Western Fan
"Yellowstone" has risen through the ranks to become one of the most popular shows on television. One merely has to look at the sheer volume of spinoffs being churned out to see that's the case. Both "1883" and "1923" on Paramount+ have commanded sizable audiences, as well. It's enough to make one wonder how "Yellowstone" managed to achieve such a feat, especially given how averse people seem to be to westerns as a genre.
Young Sheldon's Lance Barber Has Fond Memory Of His First Chemistry Read With Zoe Perry
Prequels and spin-off series have become a ubiquitous TV genre unto themselves. Still, not all showrunners have the chutzpah to air a spin-off and its parent show concurrently. By the time CBS' "The Big Bang Theory" wrapped up its 12th and final season in 2019, "Young Sheldon" was finishing its second season.
That '70s Show Fans Refuse To Forget How Jackie's Friends Betrayed Her
On "That '70s Show," Jackie (Mila Kunis) famously dated three of the four male leads on the show. Kunis has made it clear that she thinks her character ended up with the wrong one in the upcoming reboot, "That '90s Show." In an interview with Access Hollywood, Kunis explained that she thought her character, who will be married to Michael Kelso in the reboot — played by Kunis' real-life husband Ashton Kutcher — made the wrong choice. She believes her character should be with Fez (Wilmer Valderrama).
What Has Mark Sheppard Been Doing Since Leaving Supernatural?
The ending of the hit CW show "Supernatural" left a gaping hole in not only the hearts of fans but also in the hearts of the actors. Stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, responsible for playing Dean and Sam Winchester respectively, have each pursued different projects since, but still maintain the brotherly bond they developed while on the demon-fighting show for fifteen years. While the Winchester brothers are front and center in "Supernatural", there tons of other characters and actors who also said some sad goodbyes to the show and the adventures involved. Whether they were present for a few seasons, or just a few episodes, "Supernatural" is well known for its endless onslaught of guest stars playing either victims, demons, witches, vampires, or whatever other fantasy adversaries the Winchesters had to face that season.
Who Played FBI Special Agent Angela Page On The Big Bang Theory?
FBI Special Agent Angela Page appears on "The Big Bang Theory" Season 4, Episode 7, "The Apology Insufficiency," when Howard (Simon Helberg) has to get a security clearance in order to join a US government team working on a laser-equipped surveillance satellite. Although Leonard (Johnny Galecki) hits on her and Raj (Kunal Nayyar) needlessly panics over being deported, Special Agent Page actually takes the antics of the nerdy scientist friends in stride.
Jerry Seinfeld Imagines What The Show Would Look Like If It Were Still On Today
The show about nothing still has a strong impact on people today; with "Seinfeld" now available on streaming services, some people are still running into the antics of Jerry and his three blundering buddies Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), George Costanza (Jason Alexander), and of course, Jerry's neighbor Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards).
Charlie Hunnam's Depiction Of Jax Is A Moving Homage To A Real-Life Biker
"Sons of Anarchy" may have finally reached the end of the road with its finale in 2021, but the series still rides on in the hearts and minds of many fans. Particular attention still goes to Charlie Hunnam's layered portrayal of series protagonist Jax Teller, who leads the titular motorcycle gang throughout the show and embarks on a personal journey that is equal parts gritty and tender.
Chicago Med's Jessy Schram Understands The Appeal Of An Archer/Asher Love Relationship
Relationships are one of the many fulcrums in which the popular television series "Chicago Med" spins. Besides the often high-stakes medical emergencies that require intelligence, resourcefulness, and aplomb, the doctors and support staff of "Chicago Med" are usually at least amiable with each other. One cannot be fighting with co-workers all of the time when lives are on the line, right? Besides friendships, "Chicago Med" also has its share of romantic entanglements, with the relationships between April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) tying the knot in Season 8.
