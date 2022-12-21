Read full article on original website
Cheyenne saw some record-setting temperature drops in less than an hour on Wednesday as a record-setting cold front rocked southeast Wyoming. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne National Weather Services Facebook page, According to the post, the following radical drops in temperature were recorded in the Cheyenne area:
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service wants people to know how dangerous the wind chills expected to arrive in southeast Wyoming really are.
Nothing makes Christmas more picturesque than a blanket of fluffy, white snow on the ground. In a perfect world, every Christmas is a White Christmas! But alas, Cheyenne doesn't always get a White Christmas...some years, we don't even see snow until after New Year's!. But what about this year? Will...
On Wednesday night, Cheyenne's low temperature hit -26. Laramie logged a -24. Meteorologist Don Day says Casper set an all-time record of -42 degrees. Thursday night temps are expected to hit double digits in the subzero range once again. That follows on the heels of another winter storm last week and generally cold winter weather for much of the month.
This morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins was closed to all traffic due to a crash. However, as of 11:50 AM, the closure from Rawlins to Laramie has been lifted, but with the cold front hitting much of the state, wind closures remain in effect on I-80 from Laramie to Elk Mountain. According to WYDOT, light, high-profile vehicles are prohibited on that stretch of I-80 due to gusting winds.
Details are still somewhat sketchy on a residential fire that was reported late Friday afternoon in the 800 block of Mitchell Court near East Allison Road. The Laramie County Sheriff's Office posted the following on it's Facebook page around 4 p.m. The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department and Cheyenne Police Department...
The Laramie County Sheriff's Department is currently assisting the Laramie County Fire District #1 with a residential structure fire on the 800 block of Mitchell Ct. near E. Allison Rd. in Cheyenne, Wyoming. According to the Sheriff's Department, E Allison Rd is closed from the 300 blocks to S Ave...
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has updated information on a blast of extremely cold temperatures and severe wind chills that are expected to hit southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle starting Wednesday night. Cheyenne, Laramie and most of southeast Wyoming are now facing Wind Chill Warnings, as...
"Winter is coming" for sure, and Laramie has its way of telling you that. With the frigid temperatures on the way, we are currently in a windchill warning. Wind chills lower than -40F to potentially -70F are expected over a large area on Wednesday and Thursday of this week, along with a possible Flash Freeze event. Oh and, the forecast also calls for a chance of snow. Ah... great.
The Comea Homeless Shelter in Cheyenne is lifting most restrictions on who is allowed to stay in the face of expected dangerously cold wind chills later today into early Friday. The shelter is also asking for donations. That's according to a post on the shelter's Facebook page:. There has been...
It's Christmas!!! I would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a Merry Christmas, and Happy Holiday. Have a great one and remember, to stay safe this Holiday Season. This Weekend's Special Events at the Winter Lights Festival. Come join three of our amazing Downtown businesses at the Winter...
Wait, so you're telling me I don't need to drive to either Cheyenne or Fort Collins for Ulta? Seems like Santa granted me the one and only wish I had. According to a tweet by House District 14 representative, Trey Sherwood, last night, the City of Laramie entered into an agreement with the owners of the old Kmart building to cost-share improvements to the storefront, parking lot & landscaping to prepare the space for a Ross, HomeBase & Ulta.
There's nothing quite like ringing in the New Year at a new event venue, am I right?. Well, if you need New Year's Eve plans, I've just the place for you. Cheyenne's hotly awaited event venue, the Railspur, announced yesterday in a press release that the venue is set to open on New Year's.
According to Wyoming Highway Patrol data, there have been 112 fatal crashes in the Cowboy State so far this year resulting in 128 deaths. Of those fatal crashes, the majority (13.39%) have occurred in Laramie County -- two in January, one in February, one in March, two in April, one in June, two in July, three in August, two in September, and one in November.
This holiday season, the Laramie Police Department is reminding everyone about the dangers of drunk driving and wants all drivers to remember this message: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, according to a recent release from the agency. Drivers will see officers working together from now through January 1st, to take drunk drivers off our streets.
Skate into the new year with Laramie Ice & Event Center, and join them for a fun day of ice skating!. Celebrate the new year with some music, sparkling cider, and free skate rentals. At the strike of noon, celebrate the new year together on the ice with disco lights.
Our downtown economic ecosystem continues to grow and adapt despite the challenges of inflation and workforce shortages. According to a release from the Laramie Main Street Alliance, this year alone, Laramie has welcomed 10 new businesses to our vibrant historic district with an 11th on the way!. Bella Blu Home...
The Wyoming Legislature is scheduled to convene in a two month general session on Jan,.10 in Cheyenne. Monday, January 23 Session convenes Recess-Legislature Will Not Convene Day 12. Thursday, January 26 Day 14. Monday, January 30 Last day for Senate Files to be introduced Budget Bill-Committee of the Whole Day...
