Collegedale, TN

Train collision leaves two employees injured in Hamilton County

By Octavia Johnson
abc27 News
 3 days ago

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Two people were injured after a train crash led to a derailment in Collegedale Tuesday afternoon, according to the Chattanooga ABC affiliate WTVC.

Chattanooga Fire Department posted to Twitter stating that crews responded to a Norfolk Southern freight train collision with a tractor-trailer carrying a 134-foot concrete bridge beam at Apison Pike and University Drive around 12:30 p.m.

    Train collides with trailer at Apison Pike and University Drive in Collegedale Tuesday, Dec. 20. (Courtesy of Chattanooga Fire Department)
    Train collides with trailer at Apison Pike and University Drive in Collegedale Tuesday, Dec. 20. (Courtesy of Chattanooga Fire Department)
    Train collides with trailer at Apison Pike and University Drive in Collegedale Tuesday, Dec. 20. (Courtesy of Chattanooga Fire Department)
    Train collides with trailer at Apison Pike and University Drive in Collegedale Tuesday, Dec. 20. (Courtesy of Chattanooga Fire Department)
    Train collides with trailer at Apison Pike and University Drive in Collegedale Tuesday, Dec. 20. (Courtesy of Chattanooga Fire Department)
    Train collides with trailer at Apison Pike and University Drive in Collegedale Tuesday, Dec. 20. (Courtesy of Chattanooga Fire Department)
    Train collides with trailer at Apison Pike and University Drive in Collegedale Tuesday, Dec. 20. (Courtesy of Chattanooga Fire Department)
    Train collides with trailer at Apison Pike and University Drive in Collegedale Tuesday, Dec. 20. (Courtesy of Chattanooga Fire Department)
  • The aftermath of the Norfolk freight train crash in Collegedale on Tuesday, Dec. 20. (Courtesy of TDOT)

In a video posted on social media , the train is seen crashing into the trailer as it was going over the tracks. Both the train and trailer were destroyed on impact.

Two Norfolk Southern employees were taken to the hospital, but the truck driver was not hurt, according to WTVC.

Chattanooga Fire said the crews are trying to stop a diesel and lube oil leak from two of the locomotives.

No other hazardous materials are involved at this time.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) said that both roads will remain closed until the crash investigation has been completed. Collegedale Police Department posted to Twitter telling the drivers to avoid the area.

