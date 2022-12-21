When a piece of entertainment is able to do more than entertain, it can be a strong reminder for those involved as to why they do the work they do. And how fitting is it that a show celebrating real-life heroes would inspire audiences in more ways than one? Since its debut in 2012, "Chicago Fire" has followed the fictional Chicago Firehouse 51 and its dedicated team of paramedics, firefighters, and other public service members as they go through the trials and tribulations of their work and private lives. The series would go on to become the first installment of the long-running "One Chicago" franchise, with its other entries also focusing on public servants of the Illinois city.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO