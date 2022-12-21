Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSAW
Rough weather causing trash crews to work even harder
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Some people may be having a personal day for the snow day, while others still have work to do. Either way, Waste Management services are collecting garbage despite a First Alert Weather Day, but the weather makes it a bit harder to get the job done.
WSAW
Marathon County dispatchers seeing more weather-related calls
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Below-freezing temperatures and harsh wind chills are never enough to stop the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office dispatch from answering your call. “We’re here 24/7, 365. It doesn’t matter if it’s 20 below or if it’s 90 degrees,” says Jonathan Kurth, the communications supervisor for the Marathon County Sherrif’s Office.
onfocus.news
Water Main Break on Willow/Fillmore in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – As temperatures dip well into the negatives this Friday, Marshfield Utilities is busy addressing a water main break on Fillmore/Willow in Marshfield. For more information on water main breaks and how to address them, click here. We welcome your stories! Contact us at [email protected]!
Editorial: Wausau needs an emergency plan. Before that happens, attitudes need to change.
We all know how dangerous extreme cold can be to people experiencing homelessness. And we all know that this is Wisconsin. Each winter we experience at least one major storm with subzero temperatures, gusty winds and heavy snow, prompting students to stay home and businesses to close. People who are unsheltered face particularly severe risks during extreme weather that can expose them to the risk of frostbite, hypothermia and death.
WEAU-TV 13
DoorDash suspends operations in western Wisconsin due to weather
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - DoorDash is suspending operations in most cities in western Wisconsin due to the cold weather Friday. Service in Eau Claire, La Crosse, Menomonie, Sparta, New Richmond and River Falls is suspended until Saturday, Dec. 24 at the earliest. Potentially dangerous weather, including strong winds and...
Winter storm warning issued, shelter location announced for Wausau
Wausau is under a winter storm warning until early Saturday morning as a major storm moves into the area bringing snow, high winds, reduced visibility and frigid temps statewide. The bitter cold and blizzard-like conditions are especially challenging for unhoused residents. In Wausau, a warming shelter will be open at...
Amid blizzard conditions and bitter cold, Wausau has no plans to offer shelter
Members of the community are coming together to provide emergency shelter for those who need it in Wausau as near-blizzard conditions continue and the city braces for subzero temperatures. But so far, the officials have announced no such efforts in Wausau or Marathon County, though other communities statewide have stepped...
Weather officials: Blizzard threat increases for central Wisconsin
The threat for a blizzard in the Wausau and central Wisconsin area is increasing as a major winter storm sweeps through the area. The U.S. National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. Up to 7 inches of snow with strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph Thursday into Friday night will result in widespread blowing and drifting. Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Wisconsin will feel the impacts, with travel conditions worsening through Friday night.
onfocus.news
Marshfield School Forest Open for Skiing, Snowshoeing, and Fat-Biking
The Marshfield Area Ski Touring Foundation (MASTF) has given the all-clear for skiing, snow biking, and snowshoeing on their trails. MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Located off County Road N, 12 miles southwest of Marshfield. In cooperation with the Marshfield School Board, MASTF developed and operates a 12-kilometer ski trail system groomed for both classic diagonal stride and skate techniques. They also groom and maintain a separate trail system with more than 6 miles of snow bike and snowshoe trails. This beautiful trail system winds through terrain which provides a challenging and scenic experience for all levels of skiing and biking proficiency.
centralwinews.com
Frozen road law now in effect for Zones 1 and 2
Wisconsin’s frozen road law is in effect for the northern half of Wisconsin. The WisDOT designates the regions as Zone 1 and Zone 2, which includes U.S. 10 near Stevens Point, along with numbered state and federal highways north of U.S. 10. The frozen road determination for other areas of the state will be made when conditions warrant.
merrillfotonews.com
Merrill’s first major winter storm closes schools for two days
The first real winter storm of the season blew into Merrill on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, with freezing rain for the day, rendering roads icy and slick, and closing down area schools for the day. Based on weather forecasts, school was also called off that evening for the following day, Thursday, Dec. 15, with high school students having a virtual school day and younger grades getting the day off. Area children were delighted to wake up to about six inches of heavy, wet, perfect-for-building-a-snowman snow on the ground, and along with a no-school snow day, that had energetic kids outdoors shoveling, building snowmen and snow forts, and making snow angels and other creations on Thursday. [See photos that showcase how a little down time for kids fosters creativity.]
WSAW
Volunteers needed this weekend to staff warming shelter in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Volunteers are requested this weekend in Wausau to help staff a warming shelter. Open Door is offering to extend its hours of operation on Saturday and Sunday until 6 pm. Their normal hours of operation are from 5-10 a.m. on weekends. It can only remain open for extended hours if volunteers come forward.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Area Pet Shelter Helps Pup Hit by a Car
On December 6th, the Marshfield Area Pet Shelter received an emergency phone call from the Wood County Sheriff’s Department that a lab mix, known as Duke, had been hit by a car. They sprang into action to assess the condition of the injured dog. X-rays at Castlerock Veterinary Hospital...
JUST IN: Crews on scene at Schofield fire
Crews were called Thursday to the scene of a structure fire in Schofield where an detached garage was reported to be engulfed in flames. The blaze was reported at about 7:55 p.m. Dec. 22 on Moreland Avenue in Schofield. An oil tank is located on the side of the home, close to the fire, according to preliminary scanner traffic. Though the garage is detached, the structure is close to the home.
northernnewsnow.com
Man dies in deadly crash near Black River Falls, WI
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A 79-year-old man has died after a crash that occurred Thursday afternoon in Jackson County near Black River Falls, WI. The Wisconsin State Patrol said the crash happened around 1:10 p.m. on I-35 going west bound. According to officials, troopers were investigating and attempting...
Arctic blast, then potential blizzard headed toward Wausau this week
A major winter storm system is headed for Wisconsin including Wausau and Marathon County, with potential blizzard conditions snarling travel as the holiday weekend approaches. The National Weather Service says the intensifying storm system is expected to track from the Plains to the Great Lakes region during the middle to latter part of the week. Several inches of snow is possible from late Wednesday through Thursday, with additional snow from Thursday night into Friday and up to 50 mph wind gusts, resulting in near-blizzard conditions.
Crash in Jackson County Wisconsin leaves one dead
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis – One person is dead after a crash in Jackson County, Wisconsin.According to Wisconsin State Patrol, troopers were working on an active crash scene at milepost 115 on Interstate 94 when a second crash occurred. The deadly crash occurred when the driver of a GMC Sierra failed to slow sufficiently to avoid slower-moving traffic around the crash scene.The GMC rear-ended a vehicle and struck a trailer unit after leaving the roadway.The driver of the GMC later succumbed to his injuries despite troopers attempting life-saving efforts.Information on this crash is limited. Check here for more updates.
Driver killed in Eau Claire County rollover crash
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the driver lost control and their vehicle rolled through the median onto the opposite lanes of traffic. The driver was ejected.
Injuries reported in Hwy. 29 semi crash
UPDATED: At least one person is injured in a crash Tuesday involving a semi tractor trailer and another vehicle west of Wausau on Hwy. 29. The crash was reported at about 10:50 a.m. in the eastbound lane of the highway near Rib River Ballroom, 135737 Hwy. 29, in the town of Cassel. Multiple rescue units responded to the scene.
Comments / 0