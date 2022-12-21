"I can’t tell you how proud I am of this Brave girl!!" Logan Kelsey MacNamara wrote on Facebook alongside a video of her daughter Rylee after the "unprovoked" raccoon attack A video that captures a mom jumping into action after a raccoon attacks her 5-year-old daughter outside their house has gone viral. Logan Kelsey MacNamara of Ashford, Connecticut, posted a video of the incident filmed by a surveillance camera Friday morning on her Facebook, which shows her daughter Rylee screaming after a raccoon latches onto her legs while she is standing on...

ASHFORD, CT ・ 20 DAYS AGO