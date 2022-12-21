ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

capcity.news

Dangerously cold windchills stay another day, but warmth is on the way

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It’ll be a warm Christmas for Cheyenne, at least in comparison to the past week, but first the chill will remain in the air today. A Windchill Warning remains in effect today through 11 a.m. for Cheyenne as windchills may dip as low as minus 25 this morning. Winds will continue to be a challenge for drivers as gusts reach 55–65 mph along Interstate 80. A High Wind Watch has been issued for the interstate between Laramie and Cheyenne.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyo4news.com

WYDOT Road Weather Impact: December 22, 2022

WYOMING — Strong and gusty winds return to areas on Friday, creating blowing snow, slick roads, poor visibility, and an extreme blow-over threat. Bitter cold temperatures and wind chills, slick areas, black ice, and some blowing snow in areas through midday Friday. Strong and gusty winds Friday afternoon through...
WYOMING STATE
newslj.com

Wyoming breaks low temperature records

CHEYENNE — Southeast Wyoming and other parts of the state broke low temperature records Thursday morning following the arrival of an extreme cold front. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne reported the record low was -26 degrees Fahrenheit early in the morning Thursday, which persisted until past 7 a.m. This doesn’t account for windchill, which was -51 with wind gusts of 21 miles per hour.
WYOMING STATE
sweetwaternow.com

National Weather Service Forecasting Bitter Wind Chills Statewide

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming weather forecast beginning tonight and through tomorrow morning will bring a whole new meaning to the lyric “well the weather outside is frightful.”. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne today is forecasting wind chill factors the likes that most residents have never felt before.
CHEYENNE, WY
buffalobulletin.com

Dangerously cold wind chills forecast for entire state

Weather forecasters and emergency management agencies statewide are urging residents to be ready for an impending cold front with strong winds that will create dangerously cold wind chill values. "We can not emphasize enough — the cold air and wind chill forecast tomorrow (Wednesday) night through Thursday features some of...
WYOMING STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Insanely Cold Temperatures Set New Records in Montana

Frigid sub-zero temperatures Wednesday and Thursday broke several records across the state of Montana. When I checked my weather app at around 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning, it said it was -39 in Manhattan, but with the wind chill, it felt like -55. Montanans are accustomed to cold weather, but for some, the cold temperatures this week were the coldest they've experienced in their lifetime. There have been several reports of people waking up to dead batteries in their vehicles.
MONTANA STATE
OutThere Colorado

Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado

Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
COLORADO STATE
county17.com

Full closure takes effect on I-25 as heavy snow falls in northern Wyoming; Buffalo hits -18 degrees with -51 degree wind chill

CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is falling in areas of northern Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures have also plummeted with an Arctic cold front moving in. Sheridan is at -15 degrees with a wind chill value of -42 degrees as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS in Billings. Buffalo is even colder at -18 degrees with a wind chill value of -51 degrees, according to the NWS in Riverton.
BUFFALO, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Yes, Boiling Water Can Turn Instantly Into Snow

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s a trick that should be done with caution or an emergency room trip could follow, but when done correctly, it’s pretty cool. Boiling water when tossed into the air (preferably from a container) can turn into snow before...
WYOMING STATE
kjzz.com

Officials warn of dangers ahead of frigid winter storm

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A quick-moving but powerful winter storm impacting Utah has public safety officials pleading for people to be careful. “We’re not expecting a lot of snow accumulation, but we are expecting some colder temperatures,” said Mitch Shaw, a spokesperson for the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT). “We expect it to be cold, and when that happens, there could be ice on the roads.”
UTAH STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

National Weather Service warns of cold snap

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - This week’s upcoming weather event has many folks thinking about what they need to do to stay safe or alive. This sharp temperature drop is predicted for late afternoon on Wednesday into Thursday. The National Weather Service (NWS) advises covering your skin when...
CHEYENNE, WY
KSLTV

Wyoming residents bracing for temps as extreme as -35

EVANSTON, Wyo. — There’s a certain badge of honor when you live or work in Evanston, Wyoming in the winter. “The cold doesn’t bug me,” Jared Briggs said with a laugh. “I don’t know how people in St. George do it, honestly. That’s way hot. It’s too hot.”
EVANSTON, WY

