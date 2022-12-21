Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Dangerously cold windchills stay another day, but warmth is on the way
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It’ll be a warm Christmas for Cheyenne, at least in comparison to the past week, but first the chill will remain in the air today. A Windchill Warning remains in effect today through 11 a.m. for Cheyenne as windchills may dip as low as minus 25 this morning. Winds will continue to be a challenge for drivers as gusts reach 55–65 mph along Interstate 80. A High Wind Watch has been issued for the interstate between Laramie and Cheyenne.
capcity.news
Morning windchill dips to minus 47 as bitterly cold air settles over southeastern Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Windchills this morning dipped to minus 47 degrees as the actual temperature hit minus 23 at the Cheyenne airport, according to the National Weather Service. That bitter cold, part of a system blanketing the Plains, will remain in place today and tonight before easing and making...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Arctic blast brings brutally cold winds, subzero temps to Casper and Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Temperatures plunged well below zero degrees on Wednesday morning, and kept dipping lower as the day progressed in central Wyoming as well as much of the rest of the state. Today’s high temperature peaked at about 30 degrees at around 8 a.m. Within a couple of...
wyo4news.com
WYDOT Road Weather Impact: December 22, 2022
WYOMING — Strong and gusty winds return to areas on Friday, creating blowing snow, slick roads, poor visibility, and an extreme blow-over threat. Bitter cold temperatures and wind chills, slick areas, black ice, and some blowing snow in areas through midday Friday. Strong and gusty winds Friday afternoon through...
newslj.com
Wyoming breaks low temperature records
CHEYENNE — Southeast Wyoming and other parts of the state broke low temperature records Thursday morning following the arrival of an extreme cold front. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne reported the record low was -26 degrees Fahrenheit early in the morning Thursday, which persisted until past 7 a.m. This doesn’t account for windchill, which was -51 with wind gusts of 21 miles per hour.
Cheyenne Records -26 Temp, -51 Wind Chill, -24 Temp In Laramie
Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr. says Cheyenne recorded an overnight low of -26 degrees and a wind chill of -51. Laramie was not much warmer with a low of -24 and a wind chill -48. But as Day told Townsquare Media this morning: " could be worse -42 in Casper this morning," That's an all-time low for Casper.
sweetwaternow.com
National Weather Service Forecasting Bitter Wind Chills Statewide
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming weather forecast beginning tonight and through tomorrow morning will bring a whole new meaning to the lyric “well the weather outside is frightful.”. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne today is forecasting wind chill factors the likes that most residents have never felt before.
buffalobulletin.com
Dangerously cold wind chills forecast for entire state
Weather forecasters and emergency management agencies statewide are urging residents to be ready for an impending cold front with strong winds that will create dangerously cold wind chill values. "We can not emphasize enough — the cold air and wind chill forecast tomorrow (Wednesday) night through Thursday features some of...
Insanely Cold Temperatures Set New Records in Montana
Frigid sub-zero temperatures Wednesday and Thursday broke several records across the state of Montana. When I checked my weather app at around 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning, it said it was -39 in Manhattan, but with the wind chill, it felt like -55. Montanans are accustomed to cold weather, but for some, the cold temperatures this week were the coldest they've experienced in their lifetime. There have been several reports of people waking up to dead batteries in their vehicles.
Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado
Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
Watch: Wyoming troopers called to over 100 snowy wrecks amid wild whiteout
One look at this video, and you might think this Wyoming trooper made a wrong turn and ended up in Antarctica.
montanarightnow.com
Temperatures took a dive in Dillon as conditions dropped 26 degrees in just three minutes
DILLON, Mont. - The weather across Montana has been frightful this week, and people in Dillon saw a fast fall in degrees early in the morning on Wednesday. In just three minutes, the temperature fell 26 degrees in Dillon as the Arctic cold front passed between 4:22 am and 4:25 am.
county17.com
Full closure takes effect on I-25 as heavy snow falls in northern Wyoming; Buffalo hits -18 degrees with -51 degree wind chill
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is falling in areas of northern Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures have also plummeted with an Arctic cold front moving in. Sheridan is at -15 degrees with a wind chill value of -42 degrees as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS in Billings. Buffalo is even colder at -18 degrees with a wind chill value of -51 degrees, according to the NWS in Riverton.
Cheyenne is So Cold, Even ‘The Weather Channel’ is Worried for Us
The sun may have risen over the capital city, but today's temperature won't. Winter storm Elliott swept over the city, blasting the entire state with snow and ice. Over the course of 24 hours, our city went from a brisk 40 degrees Fahrenheit to -22 degrees, not including windchill. Cheyenne...
cowboystatedaily.com
Yes, Boiling Water Can Turn Instantly Into Snow
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s a trick that should be done with caution or an emergency room trip could follow, but when done correctly, it’s pretty cool. Boiling water when tossed into the air (preferably from a container) can turn into snow before...
Wind Chill Warning in effect for much of Western Montana
Dangerously cold wind chills of as low as -40° are possible in the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys on Thursday.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Highway Patrol Calls Snowstorm Unprecedented: 787 Calls, 196 Motorist Assists, 104 Crashes
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wednesday was a historic day for the Wyoming Highway Patrol, and a day Lt. Kyle McKay said was like no other he’s experienced during his more than 20-year career working for the agency. It’s a day he said he will...
kjzz.com
Officials warn of dangers ahead of frigid winter storm
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A quick-moving but powerful winter storm impacting Utah has public safety officials pleading for people to be careful. “We’re not expecting a lot of snow accumulation, but we are expecting some colder temperatures,” said Mitch Shaw, a spokesperson for the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT). “We expect it to be cold, and when that happens, there could be ice on the roads.”
wyomingnewsnow.tv
National Weather Service warns of cold snap
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - This week’s upcoming weather event has many folks thinking about what they need to do to stay safe or alive. This sharp temperature drop is predicted for late afternoon on Wednesday into Thursday. The National Weather Service (NWS) advises covering your skin when...
KSLTV
Wyoming residents bracing for temps as extreme as -35
EVANSTON, Wyo. — There’s a certain badge of honor when you live or work in Evanston, Wyoming in the winter. “The cold doesn’t bug me,” Jared Briggs said with a laugh. “I don’t know how people in St. George do it, honestly. That’s way hot. It’s too hot.”
