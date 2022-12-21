ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9&10 News

Write Down These Important Phone Numbers Before the Storm Hits

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XE2C6_0jqJzy1I00

As the Boy Scouts say, Be Prepared. And in the event of major winter storm, that means making sure you have not only supplies but that you have important phone numbers on hand. You can put these in your cellphones contacts, or even better, keep a handy written list on your refrigerator.

We’ve compiled a list for Northern Michigan residents and included phone numbers when appropriate, but most will be personal to you and your area, so look up and write down those numbers as well.

  • 911. First and foremost, you and your young kids (if you have them) should know to call 911 for any serious issues/emergencies. Whether it’s for the fire department, the police department or a medical emergency, call 911.
  • Local non-emergency police number. Look up the non-emergency number for your police department. They can help with non-emergency but important issues.
  • Consumers Energy. For power issues/updates on outages, contact Consumers at 1-800-477-5050.
  • Gas company. Write down the number for your gas provider. If there’s a leak or damage, or you smell gas, get to a safe place and call immediately.
  • Tech and TV: Write down the numbers for your internet, television, landline phone and cellphone providers. You’ll need the numbers in case of line or equipment damage.
  • Water company: Take steps to protect your pipes if the power goes out, but in case of emergencies, know your water company number. And where your main line shutoff valve is.
  • Pediatrician/doctor: Have numbers on hand for your doctors. In the event of an emergency, call 911, but your doctor and pediatrician can help with other issues.
  • Poison control: Call the American Association of Poison Control Centers helpline at 1-800-222-1222 in the event of a poisoning.
  • Animal poison control: There’s a number to call if your pet accidentally eats something bad, too. Call the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at 1-888-426-4435.
  • Veterinarian: Write down the number for your pet’s veterinarian as well. They can help in the case of a non-emergency or direct you to emergency help.
  • Neighbors: Know the numbers of your neighbors. You might be able to help them, or vice versa.
  • Plow company/tow truck: In the event your vehicle is stuck and you need help immediately, know the number of companies that can help out in a storm.
  • Fallen tree help: In the event a tree falls but doesn’t do major damage and you need it moved, make sure you have the number for a company or two (or a neighbor with a chainsaw). Before doing any work yourself, please make sure there are no downed power lines.
  • Insurance company numbers: These are good to have on hand in case something is damaged and you’ll need to make a claim or need advice. Write down your home insurance and auto insurance companies.
  • Boss/co-workers: And lastly, if you’re scheduled to work, know the number of your boss and/or co-workers. Stay in communication before your shift.

Comments / 0

Related
WOOD

Tracking power outages during winter storm

Shoppers brave blizzard for last-minute Christmas …. The blizzard did not stop some people from braving the elements in order to get some last-minute holiday shopping in. (Dec. 23, 2022) Crews continue uphill battle to remove snow. How long it will take crews to clean up the roads completely will...
MICHIGAN STATE
newsnationnow.com

‘Stay home’: Storm creating dangerous driving conditions

(NewsNation) — Michigan State Patrol’s 6th District Lt. Michelle Robinson warns of severe temperatures, saying snow isn’t the issue. “It’s very difficult for road crews to be able to put salt down because the temperatures are so low that the salt isn’t working,” Robinson said.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5:30 a.m., 122422

Lake effect snow showers continue to fall in much of West Michigan, leading to continued treacherous travel conditions and near-zero visibility. (Dec. 24, 2022) Lake effect snow showers continue to fall in much of West Michigan, leading to continued treacherous travel conditions and near-zero visibility. (Dec. 24, 2022) Storm Team...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Weather Alert Day for blizzard conditions, bitter cold

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A powerful winter storm moving across the Great Lakes is creating potentially dangerous weather conditions for West Michigan. In response to the threats, the Weather Alert Team has declared Friday and Saturday as Weather Alert Days. The storm center passed over the Lower Peninsula late Thursday night and early Friday morning and is now moving across Ontario. Cold air racing in behind the system will generate numerous lake effect snow bands through the day Friday. Strong wind will cause blowing and drifting snow making driving conditions extremely hazardous. The National Weather Service has posted a Blizzard Warning for much of West Michigan, valid through Saturday evening. Areas not covered by the Blizzard Warning are under a Winter Storm Warning for the same time period.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Weather conditions continue to deteriorate across the region

Weather conditions continue to deteriorate across …. Weather conditions continue to deteriorate across the region. Saturday, blizzard conditions are expected to continue, before letting up during the evening. Temperatures will remain low. (Dec. 23, 2022) Shoppers brave blizzard for last-minute Christmas …. The blizzard did not stop some people from...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Supply Stores Urging People to Stock Up Ahead of Winter Storm

Michiganders are gearing up for a snowy holiday weekend. As conditions become treacherous, supply stores are saying to stock up on winter essentials. Ebels General Store in Falmouth says that many winter items such as snow blowers, salt, shovels and generators have been flying off the shelves. They say that many people in Northern Michigan are stocking up on alternative forms of heat as well in case of power outages.
FALMOUTH, MI
americanmilitarynews.com

Blowing snow disrupts roads, 14K without power Friday as storm hits

A severe storm with strong winds and arctic cold hit Michigan on Friday, leaving more than 14,000 without power, though snow accumulation was less than originally forecast. From the Ohio border into the metro suburbs, expect increasing wind speeds and another 1 to 2 inches of snow, says Kyle Klein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township. That could brings totals up to 3 inches through Saturday as western lake effect could continue snow overnight into Saturday, Christmas Eve. Areas north of Flint could see another 2 to 3 inches.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

City Buses Cancel Service In Advance of Holiday Storm

Clare County Transit will be closed on Friday due to current weather conditions and the forecasted wind and snow. Public transportation throughout Northern Michigan is being canceled on Friday and Saturday because of the holiday weekend storm. The Bay Area Transportation Authority says they are suspending their Bayline, City Loops,...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Plow Tracker: Keep This Map Handy All Season

Okay, so we didn’t get the huge amounts of snow that they were predicting, at least not in much of Michigan. Of course, the west side of the state is a different story, as they are getting pummeled, but they’re used to the lake-effect snow. Even if we...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Huge Disagreement on Pre-Christmas Snow Forecast for Mid-Michigan

Depends on who you ask. You're likely to get responses that vary wildly. Accuweather.com and the National Weather Service are both generally trusted sources when it comes to forecasting Mid-Michigan weather, but they are very far apart when it comes to forecasting the winter storm that's bearing down on us as we approach Christmas 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan winter storm: Live weather radar, traffic updates

The first major storm of the winter season barrelled into Michigan with a vengeance on Friday. In the southeast part of the state, the National Weather Service in White Lake forecasts additional snow of up to 3 inches and wind chills of 10 to 20 degrees below zero Friday and Saturday. A winter storm warning began at 7 p.m. Thursday in every area county, including Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties, and is expected to last through Saturday...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

These Timelapse Weather Cams Give Great Views of the Snowstorm

Did you know 9and10news.com has weather cams all over Northern Michigan and that you can watch not only live, but timelapse recordings, too? That means you can watch as the snow accumulated. You can watch timelapse records of six hours, 12 or 24. Just click the button(s) below the video....
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy