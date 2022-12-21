Write Down These Important Phone Numbers Before the Storm Hits
As the Boy Scouts say, Be Prepared. And in the event of major winter storm, that means making sure you have not only supplies but that you have important phone numbers on hand. You can put these in your cellphones contacts, or even better, keep a handy written list on your refrigerator.
We’ve compiled a list for Northern Michigan residents and included phone numbers when appropriate, but most will be personal to you and your area, so look up and write down those numbers as well.
- 911. First and foremost, you and your young kids (if you have them) should know to call 911 for any serious issues/emergencies. Whether it’s for the fire department, the police department or a medical emergency, call 911.
- Local non-emergency police number. Look up the non-emergency number for your police department. They can help with non-emergency but important issues.
- Consumers Energy. For power issues/updates on outages, contact Consumers at 1-800-477-5050.
- Gas company. Write down the number for your gas provider. If there’s a leak or damage, or you smell gas, get to a safe place and call immediately.
- Tech and TV: Write down the numbers for your internet, television, landline phone and cellphone providers. You’ll need the numbers in case of line or equipment damage.
- Water company: Take steps to protect your pipes if the power goes out, but in case of emergencies, know your water company number. And where your main line shutoff valve is.
- Pediatrician/doctor: Have numbers on hand for your doctors. In the event of an emergency, call 911, but your doctor and pediatrician can help with other issues.
- Poison control: Call the American Association of Poison Control Centers helpline at 1-800-222-1222 in the event of a poisoning.
- Animal poison control: There’s a number to call if your pet accidentally eats something bad, too. Call the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at 1-888-426-4435.
- Veterinarian: Write down the number for your pet’s veterinarian as well. They can help in the case of a non-emergency or direct you to emergency help.
- Neighbors: Know the numbers of your neighbors. You might be able to help them, or vice versa.
- Plow company/tow truck: In the event your vehicle is stuck and you need help immediately, know the number of companies that can help out in a storm.
- Fallen tree help: In the event a tree falls but doesn’t do major damage and you need it moved, make sure you have the number for a company or two (or a neighbor with a chainsaw). Before doing any work yourself, please make sure there are no downed power lines.
- Insurance company numbers: These are good to have on hand in case something is damaged and you’ll need to make a claim or need advice. Write down your home insurance and auto insurance companies.
- Boss/co-workers: And lastly, if you’re scheduled to work, know the number of your boss and/or co-workers. Stay in communication before your shift.
