Discover the Coldest Place in New Hampshire (-47° F!) New Hampshire is well-known for its frigid temps, just as many of the other New England States are. What most people don’t realize, however, is just how cold one place in the state gets. In fact, one particular mountain gets so cold it has a few world records of its own! Today, we are going to explore this freezing place, plus learn a bit about some of the other cold places across the state of New Hampshire. Let’s discover the coldest place in New Hampshire!

NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO