ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Comments / 0

Related
trazeetravel.com

Historic Shopping in New Hampshire

If you find yourself in New Hampshire this holiday season, get in some of your Christmas shopping — whether looking for something special to add to your holiday spread or a unique gift — at one of these unique and historic general stores. In Barrington, New Hampshire, this...
BARRINGTON, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Here Are 15 of the Best Places to Get Cookies in New Hampshire

There’s nothing like getting the kids all nestled in bed and baking some nice, homemade cookies for Santa Claus to snack on when he visits on Christmas Eve. Well guess what: some of us our busy. Many of us are tired. And if there’s raw cookie dough in the area, chances are we’re just gonna mow it down as-is rather than try to bake something on Christmas freakin’ Eve.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Who makes the best Chinese food in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, we're in the mood for tasty Chinese food. Maybe some orange chicken or kung pao shrimp. Definitely some dumplings. But where can you find the best Chinese food in New...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Q97.9

Small New England Town Earns Big Holiday Honor

New Hampshire may have taken home the distinction of state with the “most Christmas cheer,” but our neighbors to the north can boast about making another prestigious list. The travel website Thrillist published a list of ten small towns that “go big” when it comes to Christmas. The sole New England representative: a tiny city in Vermont.
WOODSTOCK, VT
94.9 HOM

WATCH: New Hampshire News Anchor Goes Viral for Hilarious Snowstorm Coverage

With the winter weather upon us, it's officially the time of year when funny videos of people interacting with the snow and ice begin circulating the Internet. Last week, footage of Massachusetts college students wiping out on an icy sidewalk gathered millions of views on TikTok. Now, the most recent video to go viral features New Hampshire news anchor Troy Lynch who, according to his Facebook, has spent the last five months working for WMUR as a weekend evening news anchor and reporter.
MAINE STATE
NHPR

As winter settles in New Hampshire, unhoused look for warm places to stay

As the state braces for intense rain and wind this weekend, housing rights organizers are helping the unhoused get ready for the coldest time of year. The National Coalition for the Homeless says that the winter season is when the unhoused are particularly vulnerable, as 700 people who experience or are at risk of homelessness die from hypothermia each year in the United States.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WSBS

HOLIDAY CHEERS: The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts

Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
BOSTON, MA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in New Hampshire (-47° F!)

Discover the Coldest Place in New Hampshire (-47° F!) New Hampshire is well-known for its frigid temps, just as many of the other New England States are. What most people don’t realize, however, is just how cold one place in the state gets. In fact, one particular mountain gets so cold it has a few world records of its own! Today, we are going to explore this freezing place, plus learn a bit about some of the other cold places across the state of New Hampshire. Let’s discover the coldest place in New Hampshire!
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Wrong Answers Only: Best Places to Meet Singles in New Hampshire

This didn't go down the road we expected, but we wouldn't have it any other way. With the holidays in full swing, it's officially cuffing season. For those of you who haven't heard of the term, "cuffing season" is basically a popular time of year for folks to couple up. These pairings are often temporary holiday flings, but can be more permanent situations, too.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

Nurse's quirky costumes spread holiday cheer at New Hampshire hospital

A blanket of snow turns Stowe into a white, winter wonderland. Honey Solarz adds a little color. St. Albans works to rebuild trust in city police after jailhouse assault. Officials in St. Albans say they have spent the last three years working to change the image of the city’s police department after a former officer was caught on camera assaulting a woman in custody.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy