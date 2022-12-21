Read full article on original website
Related
trazeetravel.com
Historic Shopping in New Hampshire
If you find yourself in New Hampshire this holiday season, get in some of your Christmas shopping — whether looking for something special to add to your holiday spread or a unique gift — at one of these unique and historic general stores. In Barrington, New Hampshire, this...
Here Are 15 of the Best Places to Get Cookies in New Hampshire
There’s nothing like getting the kids all nestled in bed and baking some nice, homemade cookies for Santa Claus to snack on when he visits on Christmas Eve. Well guess what: some of us our busy. Many of us are tired. And if there’s raw cookie dough in the area, chances are we’re just gonna mow it down as-is rather than try to bake something on Christmas freakin’ Eve.
WMUR.com
Who makes the best Chinese food in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, we're in the mood for tasty Chinese food. Maybe some orange chicken or kung pao shrimp. Definitely some dumplings. But where can you find the best Chinese food in New...
Small New England Town Earns Big Holiday Honor
New Hampshire may have taken home the distinction of state with the “most Christmas cheer,” but our neighbors to the north can boast about making another prestigious list. The travel website Thrillist published a list of ten small towns that “go big” when it comes to Christmas. The sole New England representative: a tiny city in Vermont.
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
WATCH: New Hampshire News Anchor Goes Viral for Hilarious Snowstorm Coverage
With the winter weather upon us, it's officially the time of year when funny videos of people interacting with the snow and ice begin circulating the Internet. Last week, footage of Massachusetts college students wiping out on an icy sidewalk gathered millions of views on TikTok. Now, the most recent video to go viral features New Hampshire news anchor Troy Lynch who, according to his Facebook, has spent the last five months working for WMUR as a weekend evening news anchor and reporter.
New England’s Ties to the ‘Seinfeld’ Holiday Festivus
Chances are that when writer Dan O’Keefe was attending college in Massachusetts, he wasn’t as…open about the bizarre holiday created by his father. One which would eventually become a cultural phenomenon. As anyone who watched television in the '90s will tell you, December 23 is Festivus. As...
One New England State Has Best Roads in U.S., But Another Has Some of the Worst
A trope throughout New England is to beware of the dreaded Massachusetts driver. For example, my Dad could’ve been driving a rover on Mars, get cut off by Martians, and would’ve said, “Psh – Massachusetts drivers!”. But it turns out Massachusetts drivers have a good excuse...
Two Maine Towns Have Been Named The Most Beautiful In America
We are so lucky to live in such a beautiful state, in a beautiful part of the country. There is, after all, a reason why millions of people choose to vacation in Maine each year. We even see our share of celebrities. Because of this, it is not a big...
NHPR
As winter settles in New Hampshire, unhoused look for warm places to stay
As the state braces for intense rain and wind this weekend, housing rights organizers are helping the unhoused get ready for the coldest time of year. The National Coalition for the Homeless says that the winter season is when the unhoused are particularly vulnerable, as 700 people who experience or are at risk of homelessness die from hypothermia each year in the United States.
WMUR.com
Flood warning in effect for eastern, southeastern New Hampshire; temperatures plummeting
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The severe thunderstorm warning is over. Stay tuned for updates. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for east-central and southeastern New Hampshire until 6:15 p.m. as a sharp cold front on the back side of the powerful storm hitting New Hampshire swipes through. The warning...
WMUR.com
Analyzing climate trends that could affect New Hampshire's winter
With winter now underway, many Granite Staters are wondering what kind of conditions New Hampshire could see in the next few months and if a changing climate will have an impact. The Storm Watch 9 team is following local and global trends that could affect the season in New Hampshire.
laconiadailysun.com
Counties with the longest life expectancy in New Hampshire
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in New Hampshire using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
HOLIDAY CHEERS: The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts
Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in New Hampshire (-47° F!)
Discover the Coldest Place in New Hampshire (-47° F!) New Hampshire is well-known for its frigid temps, just as many of the other New England States are. What most people don’t realize, however, is just how cold one place in the state gets. In fact, one particular mountain gets so cold it has a few world records of its own! Today, we are going to explore this freezing place, plus learn a bit about some of the other cold places across the state of New Hampshire. Let’s discover the coldest place in New Hampshire!
Young hiker who died in NH remembered as caring, determined
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Olivera Sotelo’s 19-year-old daughter was late returning from a solo hike, and she wasn’t answering her phone. Panicking at the trailhead, Sotelo called her husband for help. “I could not stop my anxiety,” she said. Emily Sotelo emerged from the woods safely...
Wrong Answers Only: Best Places to Meet Singles in New Hampshire
This didn't go down the road we expected, but we wouldn't have it any other way. With the holidays in full swing, it's officially cuffing season. For those of you who haven't heard of the term, "cuffing season" is basically a popular time of year for folks to couple up. These pairings are often temporary holiday flings, but can be more permanent situations, too.
WCAX
Nurse's quirky costumes spread holiday cheer at New Hampshire hospital
A blanket of snow turns Stowe into a white, winter wonderland. Honey Solarz adds a little color. St. Albans works to rebuild trust in city police after jailhouse assault. Officials in St. Albans say they have spent the last three years working to change the image of the city’s police department after a former officer was caught on camera assaulting a woman in custody.
WMUR.com
Powerful storm to pull away from New Hampshire; temperatures plummeting
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A powerful storm pounded New Hampshire on Friday with some early snowfall, lots of heavy rain, incredibly powerful wind gusts and caused some flooding at rivers and the coastline. When a sharp front moved through Friday evening, it sparked a severe thunderstorm warning for most of...
15 Stunningly Beautiful New Hampshire Sunsets You’ll Never Find in the Caribbean
New England sunsets are by far some of the best in the world. Ok, I may be a little biased, but how many white sand, pink sky and blue water sunsets can you take a photo of?. When I think of sunsets, my head immediately goes to Hawaii, Key West, or any island in the Caribbean.
97.5 WOKQ
Dover, NH
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0