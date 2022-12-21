ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

PhillyBite

5 Best Coffee Shops & Cafes in New Jersey

- If you love coffee, you're lucky because you can find some of the best coffee shops in New Jersey. There are some fantastic places to stop for a bite to eat, a cup of tea, or a hot drink. Here are a few of them. Boho Cafe in Montclair.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
94.3 The Point

Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best County To Live In

There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, and now, a website has named one particular area the best to live in in the Garden State. Is it where you live?. There are so many great parts of New Jersey, and they are so awesome for many different reasons. From the southern tip of our state to the northern towns, we have a little something for everyone.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
eastside-online.org

Spread Bagelry opens its first location in New Jersey

Spread Bagelry, a Philadelphia-based mini-chain of bagel shops, opened its Cherry Hill Location at 950 Blvd (next to Crumbl Cookies). Spread Bagelry, known for its hand-rolled, Montreal bagels has eight locations in Philadelphia, and this will be its first location in New Jersey. The 1,564 square foot Cherry Hill store offers 18 seats inside and, in the warmer months, up to 25 seats on the neighboring patio outdoors. The staff are all properly dressed in matching attire, and the space is clean and modern. The wood-fired oven, chandelier over the coffee bar, and baskets of warm bagels right at the entry are sure to catch customers’ attention. Customers can observe the unique bagel-making process up close as their Montreal-style bagels are brought fresh from the oven.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Two of America’s Best Roadside Attractions are Here in New Jersey

I must admit when I hear the phrase "roadside attractions" I think of Pee-Wee Herman. Pee-Wee's Big Adventure featured "roadside attractions" including the giant dinosaur lol and according to Vice.com "The dinosaurs were built back in the 60s by a former Knott's Berry Farm model sculptor named Claude K. Bell as a roadside attraction to attract people to his restaurant. However, after Claude's death, they were sold to a group who turned them into a creationist museum."
MILLVILLE, NJ
SoJO 104.9

These 5 NJ hospitals ranked among the country’s best for 2022

Five of the state's more than 70 hospitals have ranked among America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2022, as compiled by Healthgrades. The medical centers in Union, Morris, Monmouth, Bergen and Essex counties ranked among the top 5% in the nation for overall clinical excellence for the current year, based on analysis of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Harbor Freight Tools to open another N.J. store

Popular tool retailer Harbor Freight Tools is planning to open a new store in New Jersey this winter. Harbor Fright Tools is readying to open at 1140 Hurffville Rd. in Deptford. The new Deptford store is expected to open this winter although an exact opening date has yet to be...
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ

