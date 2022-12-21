Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Another Elite SEC WR Transfer Commits to Georgia
Shortly after adding Mississippi State WR transfer Rara Thomas, the Dawgs have tapped back into the transfer portal to add another big-time SEC WR transfer. This time, it's Dominic Lovett from Missouri.
Union Grove's Julien Davis, Quinton Griffin join college football programs
Union Grove seniors Julien Davis and Quinton Griffin joined college football programs on Wednesday’s National Signing Day. Davis signed with East Carolina, while Griffin signed with the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn.
Police found missing kidnapped baby when they stopped to eat
Two Indianapolis police officers had spent the day searching in vain for a missing baby in a stolen vehicle when they stopped to eat and gather their wits. A woman suspected of stealing the 2010 black Honda Accord had been taken into custody earlier that day, on December 22, but the vehicle was still missing. More urgently, baby Kason Thomass, who was in the car with his twin Kyair Thomass when it was stolen three days earlier in Columbus, Ohio, had yet to be found.
'Chicago PD' Actor is Unrecognizable With New Platinum Hair
Benjamin Levy Aguilar is giving fans a treat for the holidays with his newest look!
Stockbridge police force one of four cities in Georgia to be awarded COPS grant
STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge Police Department is expecting to grow within the upcoming new year. On Oct. 13, the Department of Justice announced funding for its Community Oriented Policing Service Hiring Program, which provides funding to law enforcement agencies across the nation, allowing them to hire of additional full-time law enforcement professionals.
Henry County schools renews superintendent contract
McDONOUGH — The Henry County school system has contracted with the superintendent for another three years. The school board approved the new contract with Mary Elizabeth Davis in a 4-1 vote earlier this month. Board member Mackenzie McDaniel voted against the extension.
LIfeSouth hosting blood drive, giving away $20 gift cards
ATLANTA — In an effort to encourage blood donations, LifeSouth is offering gift cards to donors through Jan. 8. The Don’t Be a Grinch Blood Drive is awarding a $20 e-gift card that can be redeemed at major retailers and restaurants.
Lamar County man sentenced to life for murdering Locust Grove woman
MCDONOUGH — The Henry County District Attorney's Office announced a Barnesville man will spend life in prison for shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend at an Independence Day barbecue. Raphael Kelley, 22, entered a guilty plea in Henry County Superior Court to charges of malice murder and possession of a...
Republicans Want to Make a Major Banking Change
The US Federal Reserve has historically taken pride in being independent from political influence.
