Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Crooks Puncture Tire, Rob CarBronxVoiceWoodhaven, NY
Bob & Linda Taylor's Christmas House in Glen Cove will end after 23 yearsJames PatrickGlen Cove, NY
Mets, Correa Deal In Jeopardy Due To Medical ConcernsOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Wealthy investors driving up housing prices in Newark, making homeownership difficult for middle-class residentsEdy ZooNewark, NJ
Related
Op-Ed: Mayor Baraka outlines Newark’s plan to end homelessness in the city
The problem indicates ‘a societal lack of humanity and disturbing callousness to the suffering of others’. On Jan. 25, 2022, there were 1,695 residents without addresses counted in Newark, as part of a federally required point-in-time (PIT) census. This is around 20% of New Jersey’s total. More than one-third of these residents were experiencing prolonged homelessness and/or chronic medical conditions. There were 134 individuals who remained unsheltered, and while that number may seem low compared to the total, it is still unacceptable. Unfortunately, those who remain unsheltered are the most vulnerable. Failure to provide our residents with opportunities to move into permanent housing shows a societal lack of humanity and disturbing callousness to the suffering of others.
caribbeantoday.com
NYC Mayor’s Budget Modification Plan Brings Condemnation from Caribbean Legislators
NEW YORK, New York – Several Caribbean legislators and advocacy groups have denounced New York City Mayor Eric Adams’s budget modification plan that they say will result in major cuts throughout various city agencies. “Slashing funds from city agencies that offer our communities the resources and care that...
Gov. Murphy Signs Six Bills Into Law
Governor Murphy takes action on legislation signing six new bills into law in NJ.Photo byMorristown Minute. Yesterday, Governor Murphy took action on legislation by signing the following six (6) bills into law.
Wealthy investors driving up housing prices in Newark, making homeownership difficult for middle-class residents
NEWARK, N.J. - Homeownership has long been a critical factor in building wealth, but for many black and Hispanic residents in Newark, New Jersey, the dream of owning a home has remained out of reach.
Baraka unveils plan to end chronic homelessness in Newark
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka Wednesday unveiled a strategic plan to end chronic homelessness in the city. “Housing is the number one problem that we all face and all other issues and social determinants develop from a lack of housing, lack of quality and affordable housing, lack of shelter, period, for people,” Baraka said when announcing the plan, known as “The Path Home.” The plan calls for parlaying state, local and private sector financial support to build more affordable housing, more shelters and, significantly, to provide services.
Governor appoints Spiller to state task force on teacher shortages
Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller was appointed earlier this month to the Task Force on Public School Staff Shortages in New Jersey, a group created by Gov. Phil Murphy to provide recommendations to address teacher shortages across the state. Spiller is also president of the New Jersey Education Association, the statewide...
New push aims to end homelessness in Newark, NJ within 3 years
Dubbed "The Path Home: Collaborating Across Our Community," the effort aims to use collaboration, prevention and housing to end chronic homelessness.
njurbannews.com
Black and Latino public charter school students are twice as likely to be at grade level
The New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE) released statewide assessment scores for the first time in three years due to extensive disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic. While there were significant drops statewide, analysis shows that Black and Latino students enrolled in public charter schools in the six largest charter cities are twice as likely to be proficient in English language arts and mathematics compared to their district peers based on 2022 statewide assessment results. This data verifies that public charter schools accelerated student learning for low-income students of color during a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic in Newark, Trenton, Paterson, Camden, Jersey City and Plainfield.
N.J. awards almost $30 million to 42 school districts
Forty-two school districts in New Jersey received happy news just before the holidays, as the Department of Education on Friday announced $29.7 million in funding to make up for reduced state aid and budget shortfalls. This Stabilization Aid came from the state’s fiscal 2023 budget. “The department always strives...
NJCU announces $5 million legacy gift from Yemeni philanthropist
New Jersey City University has been awarded an astounding $5 million gift from a foreign philanthropist, but as a legacy gift, it won’t help the cash-strapped school through its financial crisis. As an estate gift, the university won’t receive the funding until the donor, Monseigneur Adib Murshed of Zabid,...
insidernj.com
Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing: 12/23/2022
Below is Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing:. QUOTE OF THE DAY: “I really think we have to take a long, hard look at how our money is spent. Look at how our budget continues to grow exponentially each year. We cannot continue down this road, it is not fiscally responsible.” – Senator Testa.
Another pension grab for N.J.’s politically privileged | Editorial
Here comes another insidious public-pension-padding example involving a South Jersey elected official. This one almost flew under the radar. You may have read a celebratory news item or press release about Camden County Commissioner Jeffrey Nash. In addition to his part-time elected post as a county commissioner (formerly freeholder), Nash was just named president of the Rowan University/Rutgers-Camden Board of Governors, which also comes with a CEO title.
Local lawmakers set to introduce legislation that could change NYC mass transit
The proposal would roll out free bus fares over four years by borough, with the Bronx up first in year one, followed by Brooklyn in year two.
New Jersey Schools Get an F in Standardized Test Scores
In news that will come as a surprise to no one, New Jersey's student standardized test scores have been released and the news isn't good. For the first time since 2019, public schools resumed administering standardized tests. New Jersey is one of the last states to release results. To the surprise of no one, the pandemic has set back education in our state dramatically.
roi-nj.com
At Seton Hall Law, (nearly) million-dollar mess — and search for new dean
Seton Hall University officials are trying to move forward after announcing Wednesday the details of an investigation into a long-running financial impropriety scheme that resulted in a near million-dollar theft from the law school. Seton Hall officials said the appropriate government and higher education entities have been notified, and the...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
John Catsimatidis-Owned Oil Company Refuses to Sign Union Contract at Greenpoint Refinery
United Metro Energy, the Brooklyn-based oil company owned by radio host and former GOP mayoral candidate John Catsimatidis, declined to sign a longstanding, industry-wide collective bargaining agreement that expired last Friday, Dec. 16. The contract had represented only three truck drivers, who haul fuel from the Greenpoint refinery, as members...
jerseydigs.com
Corporations are Gobbling Up Newark Homes, Making Homeownership More Difficult: Rutgers Study
The day Patricia Hobbs got the keys to her new house in Newark, she reflected on being the first in her family to be a homeowner. “I wanted to break generational curses,” Hobbes said, “I wanted to be different — and I am.”. Hobbs, one of...
insidernj.com
A Year in Review: A Tale of Two States
Perhaps the real story of 2022 is a tale of two states: a Democrat machine-led north Jersey and a conservative (and GOP winning) South Jersey (below the Driscoll Bridge.) Therein lies the problem for the NJGOP. Yes, there was good news for the NJGOP in 2022: Republicans held onto their...
jerseysbest.com
Husband and wife Kean University grads lead rival N.J. school districts
Roberta and Alvin Freeman have spent years in school together. The couple met as teachers in Long Branch, went to Kean University together to earn their master’s and doctorate degrees in education, and now both serve as school superintendents — in neighboring towns. Roberta Freeman, superintendent of schools...
njurbannews.com
Newark Board of Education launches Adult Education Program
The Newark Board of Education proudly launches registration for its Adult Education Program. The Adult Education Program builds an on-ramp to educational opportunities and careers that honor the skills and intelligence of residents who are ready to make an impact and thrive in a rapidly evolving labor market. The free adult education classes will run from January 9, 2023, through June 16, 2023, at several locations throughout the City of Newark, taught by dedicated, qualified instructors. “Earning a high school diploma or learning to speak English opens doors to opportunity in the workforce,” said Roger León, Superintendent of Schools.
Comments / 0