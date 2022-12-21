ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, PA

YourErie

Chautauqua County residence search turns up gun, drugs, money

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Another early morning raid saw another arrest in Chautauqua County on Dec. 22. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office with the Dunkirk Police Department and Jamestown Police Department executed the search warrant at 5:20 a.m. on Dec. 22 at a Lake Avenue residence in the Village of Brocton. Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office SWAT made […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Teen Allegedly Busted During Jamestown Narcotics Investigation

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A teenager was allegedly busted with cocaine, meth cannabis and over $4,500 dollars in crash following a drug raid in Jamestown. The Jamestown Police Department SWAT Team executed a search warrant at 27 Stowe Street just after 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Inside the residence, a 17-year-old was arrested.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Woman Sentenced For Maintaining A Drug House In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 24-year-old Jamestown woman convicted of maintaining a drug-involved premises was sentenced to spend five years in prison this week. Loegan Samples was arrested by the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force in April 2019 following a raid of her Partridge Street house.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Duo Accused Of Stealing Water Services In Jamestown Following Drug Raid

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Two Jamestown residents, allegedly busted with methamphetamine during a drug raid, are also accused of stealing water services from the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities. Around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, narcotics investigators with the Jamestown Police Department raided 23 Glenview Avenue arresting Matthew...
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

Oil City Man Accused of Selling Vehicle Without Owner’s Permission

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing felony theft charges for reportedly selling a vehicle that did not belong to him. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 57-year-old Ronald Anthony Harkless in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Tuesday, December 20.
OIL CITY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Probe into illegal drugs in Jamestown leads to 17-year-old male's arrest

A 17-year-old male is facing drug possession charges after a narcotics investigation in the city of Jamestown on Wednesday. Multiple agencies executed a search warrant at 27 Stowe Street around 1:30 pm. The Jamestown Police SWAT Team made entry into the residence and located the juvenile inside. Investigators located a quantity of 13.9 grams of crack cocaine, 29.1 grams of methamphetamine, 648.9 grams of cannabis, scales, and $4,821 in cash. The 17-year-old was transported to the Jamestown Police Department Juvenile Bureau. He will be facing two counts each of 3rd- and 4th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance 4th, plus one count each of criminal possession of cannabis 4th and criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd through Chautauqua County Youth Part Court at a later date. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force was assisted by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office narcotics investigators, Ellicott Town Police, Jamestown Police, Dunkirk Police, Jamestown Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff's K-9 units, along with Chautauqua County Emergency Services and Jamestown Fire Department.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Allegany County District Attorney Reports

The “DA” is prosecuting a home invasion and child exploitation. Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th (A Misdemeanor):. Resisting Arrest (A Misdemeanor) Proceedings: Roy W. Austin was arraigned on an indictment in Allegany County Court. It is alleged the defendant broke into a home and injured the homeowner during a physical struggle. He is due back in court February 24, 2023 for argument of motions and was sent back to the Allegany County jail pending prosecution.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
explore venango

State Police Calls: Troopers Arrest Man Accused of Vehicle Theft

VENANGO/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin received a call in reference to an identity theft that was reported on Meadow Road in Cranberry Township, Venango County. According to police, the incident occurred sometime between 12:01 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. on...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Pleads Guilty In Federal Drug Case

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 33-year-old Jamestown man has plead guilty in connection with alleged drug trafficking in the Jamestown area. The U.S. Attorney Office says Justin Brooks entered the guilty plea on Wednesday. Brooks was arrested following an alleged burglary and assault at his Bush Street...
JAMESTOWN, NY
yourerie

Motorists diverted in Erie County after massive pileup on turnpike

Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth gives an update on the response to a pileup along the Ohio Turnpike on Friday morning which involved dozens of cars and resulted in multiple fatalities. Motorists diverted in Erie County after massive pileup …. Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth gives an update on the...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown “Drug House” Tabbed By Locals, Bail Reform Blamed

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown resident is expressing concerns about a “drug house” on the city’s southside, with local leaders blaming bail reform for the never ending illicit activity. On December 7, police arrested ten individuals following a drug raid at 15 West...
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Woman Gets Five Years in Prison for Maintaining Drug-Involved Premises

A Jamestown woman will be serving five years in federal prison for maintaining a drug-involved premises. On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo announced the sentence for 24-year-old Loegan Morrison-Samples, who pleaded guilty to the charge in September 2020. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Morrison-Samples' home at 12 Partridge Street in the city on April 27, 2019. Investigators recovered methamphetamine, small amounts of cocaine and marijuana, a Remington 870 shotgun, a stun gun, and drug paraphernalia. Morrison-Samples sold meth for boyfriend and co-defendant Jacob Komenda and maintained the premises for drug trafficking. In September 2019, investigators executed a second search warrant at a new residence in Jamestown that Morrison-Samples shared with Komenda, seizing $3,182 in cash, methamphetamine, and various drug paraphernalia. Komenda was previously convicted in August 2020 and is awaiting sentencing. The DEA and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office were also involved with the investigation.
JAMESTOWN, NY
yourdailylocal.com

Free Narcan Distribution Set for Dec. 28

WARREN, Pa. – Forest Warren Human Services, Deerfield Behavioral Health, and Family Services of Warren County will be hosting a Narcan distribution on Wednesday, Dec. 28, from noon – 5 p.m. at the Jefferson DeFrees Family Center Wetmore Room. NARCAN® Nasal Spray is a prescription medicine used for...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Accused of Kicking Down Ex-Girlfriend’s Door, Stealing Her Vehicle

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – According to police, an Oil City man kicked down his ex-girlfriend’s door, grabbed her car keys, and stole her vehicle late Sunday night. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Tyler Michael O’Laughlin on Monday, December 19, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
OIL CITY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Police Seek Public Assistance Following Hit-And-Run Crash

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown are seeking public assistance in locating a suspect accused in a hit and run accident. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department released security camera photos of a light colored SUV believed to have fled the scene of a crash on West 6th Street over the weekend.
JAMESTOWN, NY

