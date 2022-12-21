Read full article on original website
Chautauqua County residence search turns up gun, drugs, money
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Another early morning raid saw another arrest in Chautauqua County on Dec. 22. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office with the Dunkirk Police Department and Jamestown Police Department executed the search warrant at 5:20 a.m. on Dec. 22 at a Lake Avenue residence in the Village of Brocton. Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office SWAT made […]
Teen Allegedly Busted During Jamestown Narcotics Investigation
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A teenager was allegedly busted with cocaine, meth cannabis and over $4,500 dollars in crash following a drug raid in Jamestown. The Jamestown Police Department SWAT Team executed a search warrant at 27 Stowe Street just after 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Inside the residence, a 17-year-old was arrested.
Police searching for suspects accused of selling counterfeit fentanyl following Warren overdose deaths
Police are trying to locate those responsible for the sale of counterfeit fentanyl that they say led to two overdose deaths in the Warren area in the past week. About nine pounds of similar drugs were found in a Jamestown bust, but there’s been no word yet if it’s the same batch as the pills […]
Counterfeit Drugs Containing Fentanyl Suspected in 2 Recent Fatal Overdoses in Warren County
Police are warning the public about counterfeit drugs containing suspected fentanyl following two fatal overdoses in Warren County in the past week, according to City of Warren Police Chief Joseph Sproveri. The pills are small, blue in color and stamped with the marking "M30." Police said they are being illegally...
State Police in Girard to Use DUI Checkpoints, Roving Patrols over Holiday Weekend
Pennsylvania State Police in Girard announced they will use DUI checkpoints and roving patrols over the holiday weekend to deter driving under the influence. Troopers are asking anyone who plans on drinking alcohol not to get behind the wheel and designate a sober driver. They are also reminding people the...
Woman Sentenced For Maintaining A Drug House In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 24-year-old Jamestown woman convicted of maintaining a drug-involved premises was sentenced to spend five years in prison this week. Loegan Samples was arrested by the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force in April 2019 following a raid of her Partridge Street house.
Duo Accused Of Stealing Water Services In Jamestown Following Drug Raid
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Two Jamestown residents, allegedly busted with methamphetamine during a drug raid, are also accused of stealing water services from the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities. Around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, narcotics investigators with the Jamestown Police Department raided 23 Glenview Avenue arresting Matthew...
Oil City Man Accused of Selling Vehicle Without Owner’s Permission
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing felony theft charges for reportedly selling a vehicle that did not belong to him. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 57-year-old Ronald Anthony Harkless in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Tuesday, December 20.
Probe into illegal drugs in Jamestown leads to 17-year-old male's arrest
A 17-year-old male is facing drug possession charges after a narcotics investigation in the city of Jamestown on Wednesday. Multiple agencies executed a search warrant at 27 Stowe Street around 1:30 pm. The Jamestown Police SWAT Team made entry into the residence and located the juvenile inside. Investigators located a quantity of 13.9 grams of crack cocaine, 29.1 grams of methamphetamine, 648.9 grams of cannabis, scales, and $4,821 in cash. The 17-year-old was transported to the Jamestown Police Department Juvenile Bureau. He will be facing two counts each of 3rd- and 4th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance 4th, plus one count each of criminal possession of cannabis 4th and criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd through Chautauqua County Youth Part Court at a later date. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force was assisted by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office narcotics investigators, Ellicott Town Police, Jamestown Police, Dunkirk Police, Jamestown Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff's K-9 units, along with Chautauqua County Emergency Services and Jamestown Fire Department.
Erie man arrested for driving stolen car, resisting arrest in Chautauqua County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie man was arrested for a list of charges after he allegedly was caught driving a stolen car in Chautauqua County. According to a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office report, the 27-year-old Erie man was stopped for an alleged vehicle violation at about 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 22 in the Village of Silver […]
Allegany County District Attorney Reports
The “DA” is prosecuting a home invasion and child exploitation. Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th (A Misdemeanor):. Resisting Arrest (A Misdemeanor) Proceedings: Roy W. Austin was arraigned on an indictment in Allegany County Court. It is alleged the defendant broke into a home and injured the homeowner during a physical struggle. He is due back in court February 24, 2023 for argument of motions and was sent back to the Allegany County jail pending prosecution.
UPDATE: 4 killed in pileup on turnpike, state patrol confirms
The crashes happened along I-80 eastbound between Route 53 and State Route 4 in Sandusky County.
State Police Calls: Troopers Arrest Man Accused of Vehicle Theft
VENANGO/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin received a call in reference to an identity theft that was reported on Meadow Road in Cranberry Township, Venango County. According to police, the incident occurred sometime between 12:01 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. on...
Jamestown Man Pleads Guilty In Federal Drug Case
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 33-year-old Jamestown man has plead guilty in connection with alleged drug trafficking in the Jamestown area. The U.S. Attorney Office says Justin Brooks entered the guilty plea on Wednesday. Brooks was arrested following an alleged burglary and assault at his Bush Street...
Motorists diverted in Erie County after massive pileup on turnpike
Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth gives an update on the response to a pileup along the Ohio Turnpike on Friday morning which involved dozens of cars and resulted in multiple fatalities. Motorists diverted in Erie County after massive pileup …. Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth gives an update on the...
Jamestown “Drug House” Tabbed By Locals, Bail Reform Blamed
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown resident is expressing concerns about a “drug house” on the city’s southside, with local leaders blaming bail reform for the never ending illicit activity. On December 7, police arrested ten individuals following a drug raid at 15 West...
Jamestown Woman Gets Five Years in Prison for Maintaining Drug-Involved Premises
A Jamestown woman will be serving five years in federal prison for maintaining a drug-involved premises. On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo announced the sentence for 24-year-old Loegan Morrison-Samples, who pleaded guilty to the charge in September 2020. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Morrison-Samples' home at 12 Partridge Street in the city on April 27, 2019. Investigators recovered methamphetamine, small amounts of cocaine and marijuana, a Remington 870 shotgun, a stun gun, and drug paraphernalia. Morrison-Samples sold meth for boyfriend and co-defendant Jacob Komenda and maintained the premises for drug trafficking. In September 2019, investigators executed a second search warrant at a new residence in Jamestown that Morrison-Samples shared with Komenda, seizing $3,182 in cash, methamphetamine, and various drug paraphernalia. Komenda was previously convicted in August 2020 and is awaiting sentencing. The DEA and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office were also involved with the investigation.
Free Narcan Distribution Set for Dec. 28
WARREN, Pa. – Forest Warren Human Services, Deerfield Behavioral Health, and Family Services of Warren County will be hosting a Narcan distribution on Wednesday, Dec. 28, from noon – 5 p.m. at the Jefferson DeFrees Family Center Wetmore Room. NARCAN® Nasal Spray is a prescription medicine used for...
Oil City Man Accused of Kicking Down Ex-Girlfriend’s Door, Stealing Her Vehicle
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – According to police, an Oil City man kicked down his ex-girlfriend’s door, grabbed her car keys, and stole her vehicle late Sunday night. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Tyler Michael O’Laughlin on Monday, December 19, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
Jamestown Police Seek Public Assistance Following Hit-And-Run Crash
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown are seeking public assistance in locating a suspect accused in a hit and run accident. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department released security camera photos of a light colored SUV believed to have fled the scene of a crash on West 6th Street over the weekend.
