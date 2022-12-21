Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
Kate Douglass Gave Her 4×100 Medley Relay Gold Medal To A Volunteer Worker At SC Worlds
Following the medal ceremony for the women’s 4×100 medley relay on the last day of the 2022 Short Course World Championships, where the American women won gold in world record fashion, relay anchor Kate Douglass decided to give away her gold medal to an age group swimmer that was volunteering at the meet.
swimswam.com
WATCH: Daniel Wiffen Breaks Down His 800 Free SCM European Record
SCM (25m) Many of swimming’s biggest stars closed out their 2022 competing at the Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, Australia. Irish Olympian Daniel Wiffen, however, was among those who opted for meets closer to home. At the Swim Ireland Winter Championships, he ripped 7:25.96 in the 800 freestyle, becoming the first Irish swimmer to hold a European record.
swimswam.com
2022 Swammy Awards: European Male Swimmer of the Year – David Popovici
Every time David Popovici dove in the pool, no matter what meet he was at, it felt like something special was about to happen. Archive photo via Simone Castrovillari. To see all of our 2022 Swammy Awards, click here. 2022 EUROPEAN MALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: David Popovici, Romania. Could...
swimswam.com
arena Swim of the Week: Emma McKeon Records First Sub-54 Fly Split On Aussie Relay
McKeon's relay split was the fastest in history by nearly four-tenths of a second. Archive photo via World Aquatics. Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim...
swimswam.com
Kylie Masse’s Incredible Run of Consistency Continues At Short Course Worlds
Since breaking onto the scene at the 2015 World University Games, Masse has won an individual at 12 straight major championship meets. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Canadian backstroker Kylie Masse has been on a phenomenal run of consistency for the better part of the last decade, having been...
swimswam.com
Silvia di PIetro Breaks Italian Record After Returning Home from SC Worlds
Silvia di Pietro caught a bad flu in Australia, but that didn't keep her from returning home to break an Italian Record in the 50 free just before Christmas. Archive photo via Andrea Staccioli Deepbluemedia. 2022 Coppa Brema Trophy. December 23, 2022. Various sites around Italy. Short Course Meters (25m)
swimswam.com
Relay Qualification For Paris 2024 Now Goes Through Fukuoka & Doha World Championships
The remaining 13 slots available for relay qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games can now be attained at either Fukuoka 2023 or Doha 2024. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. World Aquatics announced Thursday updated qualification procedures for four of the five aquatic disciplines that will be contested at...
swimswam.com
Roditi Hacks 7 Seconds Off Israeli SCM 800 Free National Record
SCM (25m) The 2022 Israeli Short Course Championships concluded tonight from Netanya, but not before more records fell at the Wingate Institute. Competing in the men’s 800m free, Matan Roditi fired off a new lifetime best of 7:49.29 to top the podium. The 24-year-old Olympian’s result established a new national record, crushing the previous Israeli standard of 7:56.61 Guy Moskovich put on the books in 2015.
swimswam.com
Isaac Cooper Details Roller Coaster SC World Champs, Coming Out On Top
In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
swimswam.com
Less Is More: Re-Qualifying for U.S. Nationals at 41
Courtesy of James Fike, Founder and CEO of Fike Swim. Before we get going, check out and subscribe to the Less Is More vlog for more detail on everything below. 21 years ago I qualified for my last US Nationals. It was an abysmal performance- second-to-last in the 200 breast and not much better in the 100. I remember my grandmother, who was a bit feisty, telling me “Well, you can’t tell me you’ve been training.” My college career ended the following spring on a similarly low note with times slower than freshman year. It was gut wrenching to go out like that.
swimswam.com
Men Eligible To Compete In Artistic Swimming At Olympics For First Time In Paris
The new rules will permit a maximum of two men to compete in the team event at the Olympic Games. Current photo via Giorgio Scala/Deepbluemedia/Insidefoto. Lausanne 22 December 2022 – The International Olympic Committee has given its approval for World Aquatics to allow men to participate in the artistic swimming competitions at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (artistic swimming was formerly known as synchronised swimming, until 2017)
swimswam.com
Kameneva Clocks Two Russian Records At 2022 Vladimir Salnikov Cup
SCM (25m) For the 16th time, the Vladimir Salnikov Cup took place in St. Petersburg, with many of Russia’s top athletes taking to the water after having been banned from international competitions such as this year’s Short Course World Championships. The Russian ban extends to both FINA and...
swimswam.com
GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 12/23/2022
This week's age group wonders include Luke Zardavets, who swam the fastest time for 13-year-old in the 100 breast since Michael Andrew. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age...
swimswam.com
Olympic Gold Medalist Ryan Held & NC State Swim Alumna Lexie Lupton Get Married
2016 Olympic gold medalist Ryan Held and fellow NC State swimming alumnus Lexie Lupton married on December 3, 2022, and shared their wedding via Instagram. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2016 Olympic gold medalist Ryan Held and fellow NC State swimming alumnus Lexie Lupton got married on December 3,...
swimswam.com
2022 Swammy Awards: Asian Female Of The Year – Li Bingjie
With several key performances put up this year, 20-year-old Li Bingjie of China earns the 2022 Swammy Award for Asian Female. Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. To see all of our 2022 Swammy Awards, click here. 2022 ASIAN FEMALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: LI BINGJIE, CHINA. For the...
swimswam.com
SwimSwam Pulse: Heilman’s 100 Fly Edges McIntosh’s 500 Free For Top Winter Junior Swim
15-year-old Heilman's time of 44.67 in the 100 fly not only broke the NAG record for 15-16 boys, but also went under the 17-18 mark. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can...
swimswam.com
SwimSwam’s Official 2022 Swammy Awards Index
Katie Ledecky and Summer McIntosh were two of the biggest stars of 2022 in the pool. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 was an action-packed year. In the aftermath of the postponed Tokyo Olympics in 2021, this year featured an unprecedented number of major international competitions: the World Championships, Commonwealth Games and European Championships took place within a two-month timeframe in the summer, and we also saw the world’s best juniors put their talents on display with World Juniors, Euro Juniors and Junior Pan Pacs on the calendar.
swimswam.com
Seven Swimmers Named 2022-2023 Victor Davis Memorial Fund Award Recipients
The Victor Davis Memorial Fund gives out financial awards to help amateur Canadian swimmers continue pursuing elite swimming. Swimming Canada has named 7 swimmers as recipients of the 2022-2023 Victor Davis Memorial Fund Awards. The Victor Davis Memorial Fund was established in memory of Davis and continues to help inspire...
swimswam.com
Vanshika Ne Swimming Mein Jeeta Gold Aur Silver Medal
Is contest mein around 25 CBSE affiliated schools ne participate kiya tha zone se. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. KC Public School ki Vanshika Gusain ne recenty hi Punjab ke Om Prakash Bansal Modern School Gobindgarh mei huye CBSE North Zone II Swimming competition mein excelled kiya hai. Is contest mein around 25 CBSE affiliated schools ne participate kiya tha zone se.
Comments / 0