Courtesy of James Fike, Founder and CEO of Fike Swim. Before we get going, check out and subscribe to the Less Is More vlog for more detail on everything below. 21 years ago I qualified for my last US Nationals. It was an abysmal performance- second-to-last in the 200 breast and not much better in the 100. I remember my grandmother, who was a bit feisty, telling me “Well, you can’t tell me you’ve been training.” My college career ended the following spring on a similarly low note with times slower than freshman year. It was gut wrenching to go out like that.

2 DAYS AGO