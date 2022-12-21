Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General is Opening a New Store in Former Family Video BuildingBryan DijkhuizenHolland, MI
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Related
Washington Examiner
5 convicted in cocaine, COVID fraud scheme
(The Center Square) – Five people have been convicted on charges related to a $1.4 million scheme to take Paycheck Protection Program funds for a fake business while selling cocaine. In 2020, Jemar Mason, a convicted drug offender from Grand Rapids, joined a scheme with four other people: Andre...
Grand Rapids man sentenced to prison in $1.5M pandemic-relief scheme
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man was sentenced to federal prison this week in a plot to obtain nearly $1.5 million in COVID-19 relief funds. Jemar Mason, 47, of Grand Rapids, was sentenced to seven years, three months in prison by U.S. District Judge Jane Beckering. He had pleaded...
7-year sentence ordered in $1.4 million COVID-19 relief fraud in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan man has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for his role in fraudulently obtaining more than in $1.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief money. A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the sentence against 47-year-old Jemar Mason of Grand Rapids, who...
GR man in prison for COVID-19 loan fraud, drug dealing
A man was sentenced to years in prison for working in a plot to fraudulently get millions of dollars in COVID-19 loans and conspiring to deal cocaine, according to a U.S. attorney.
AG Nessel: Kent County investment advisor accused of embezzling from clients
A Kent County investment advisor is accused of stealing $260,000 from his clients, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday.
Man charged with open murder in school board member-elect’s killing
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI - Prosecutors charged a man with open murder in the fatal shooting of Julius Muhammad who was to join the Muskegon Heights Board of Education next month. The defendant, whose name is withheld pending arraignment in Muskegon County District Court, faces a potential life sentence if convicted.
Suspect charged in Muskegon Heights school board member death
A suspect has been charged with murder in the death of a Muskegon Heights school board member.
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 GR murder
A man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 shooting death of a man in Grand Rapids.
Police: Man arrested for holding 3 minors hostage, breaking into Kzoo apartment
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety arrested a man Friday after he allegedly held three minors hostage and forced his way into another apartment.
Kalamazoo man arrested after holding three juveniles hostage
A man was arrested after holding three juveniles hostage at gunpoint in Kalamazoo on Friday. Officers responded to the situation at around 10:30 a.m.
Kalamazoo man accused of murder heading toward jury trial
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man accused of fatally shooting a woman and injuring two others is heading toward a jury trial. Kalamazoo County District Judge Richard Santoni found Wednesday, Dec. 21, there was probable cause Myquan Deontae Rogers had committed 17 felonies, including murder and assault with intent to murder.
wkzo.com
Charges of open murder reauthorized for 16-year-old involved in shooting near Interfaith homes
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The charge of open murder has been reauthorized for a 16-year-old Kalamazoo teenager. The Kalamazoo County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney issued a release on Thursday, December 22 stating that the original charges against Kahree L. Compton of one count of open murder and one count of using a firearm to commit a felony have been reauthorized.
2 accused of killing toddler sent to trial
Two people accused of shooting and killing a toddler in September are heading to trial, court documents show.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police urge residents to slow down after dozens of crashes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities across Michigan are urging residents to slow down or not drive following several crashes Friday. At about 7:30 a.m., a northbound driver on US-127 lost control and struck a tow truck that was pulling a car out of a ditch. No injuries were reported. Eastbound...
go955.com
16-year-old charged with open murder in Interfaith fatal shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A 16-year-old Kalamazoo teenager has been charged with open murder now facing a possible life in prison sentence. The Kalamazoo County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney has authorized criminal charges against Kahree Louis Compton for the shooting death of 17-year-old Jashan Omar Jones around 4 p.m. on Friday, December 16 in the 1000 block of Interfaith Boulevard on Kalamazoo’s Northside.
Numerous vehicles in ditches off U.S. 131 in southern Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday morning that numerous vehicles were in ditches along U.S. 131 in the southern portion of the county. Vehicles were reported to have gone off the highway near U Avenue in the Schoolcraft area, where deputies have reported...
WWMTCw
Muskegon Heights Police arrest man who shot and killed school board member
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A man accused of shooting and killing Julius Muhammad, a Muskegon Heights school board member, has been arrested. The Muskegon Heights Police Department and the Major Crimes Task Forces arrested Glenn Anthony Davis, a 61-year-old Muskegon Heights man on Thursday. Shooting: Muskegon Heights school board member...
WWMTCw
Two teens charged in the fatal shooting of 2-year-old Kai Turner will stand trial
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two teenagers accused of the shooting and killing of 2-year-old Kai Turner are expected to stand trial. Recalling the scene: Battle Creek police officer recalls finding 2-year-old bleeding from gunshot wound. A Kalamazoo County judge decided that there is enough evidence to bound the case...
PD: Teen shot in the foot in SE Grand Rapids
Authorities say a 16-year-old boy was shot in Grand Rapids Wednesday night.
Sheriff’s deputy avoids injury in pileup that closes northbound U.S. 131
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – Northbound U.S. 131 is closed Friday, Dec. 23, at the Wayland exit for multiple crashes, sheriff’s deputies said. The highway is closed to 100th Street in Kent County after the crashes. An Allegan County sheriff’s deputy’s patrol car was struck by a semi-tractor trailer...
Comments / 0