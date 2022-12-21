ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRTV

Friends search for missing Avon man

Friends and family are looking for an Avon man who disappeared last week. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what happened to Donald K. Miller.
AVON, IN
WTHR

Family spending holidays in Indianapolis NICU with their triplets

INDIANAPOLIS — Home for the holidays. That's the goal for many families over the next few days. But for families with newborns in a neonatal intensive care unit, spending baby's first Christmas apart can be tricky. For those with little ones still in the hospital, staff there work hard to spread around some Christmas cheer.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Where was singer Bobby Helms from?

1848 – Paris Dunning became the ninth governor of Indiana when James Whitcomb resigned the office to go to the United States Senate. Dunning is the only person in state history to hold the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, state senator, president pro-tempore of the senate, and state representative.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

10-Year-Old Raises Money, Donates Toys and Other Gifts to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS–A 10-year-old patient at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital raised $1,230 and used the money to buy toys and give them back to the hospital. That 10-year-old boy is Tony Dingle. He is from Fishers. Dingle was diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome at the age of 3. His kidneys don’t function properly, and he’s been working with pediatric nephrologist Dr. Daniel McKenney since he was diagnosed. Seven years later, he is playing football, basketball, and wrestling. His condition will need continual monitoring. The staff at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital say he brings happiness and light every time he comes into the hospital.
FISHERS, IN
WIBC.com

Miller Poultry Donates Tons to Gleaners Food Bank

INDIANAPOLIS – Even with the threat of severe winter weather, one Hoosier business made a major donation to help those in need this holiday season. Miller Poultry donated about seven tons of food to Indy’s Gleaners Food Bank Thursday afternoon. This is a tradition for the company. Poultry...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Media TV

Blessings Boxes in Indianapolis

Blessings Boxes are popping up around Indianapolis, Indiana thanks to team members with AccentCare Home Health and Hospice. What exactly is a Blessing Box? It’s part of a project to help supply food to areas in the city that are considered ‘Food deserts’.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
dchsparnassus.com

Best places to see Christmas lights in central Indiana

When you think of Christmas, one of the things that you are sure to think of are Christmas lights. How they twinkle in the snow, the different bright colors that they can come in, and how spectacular they look wrapped around a Christmas tree. Not only do these lights vary in color, but they also vary in how they are used. They can be wrapped around your house, illuminate your house from the inside, or flash colors to the beat of music. Another way they can be used, however, is with a Christmas light show.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Shooting Outside of Greenwood Park Mall

GREENWOOD, Ind. — You may have heard about another shooting in or around the Greenwood Park Mall Friday evening. The Greenwood Police Department has confirmed there was a shots fired call outside of Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Greenwood Park Mall. No injuries have been reported and the department says the area has been deemed safe.
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

Baby at center of Amber Alert found in car after 2 days; mother arrested

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard El and Shawn Anderson, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, spend Thursday looking for a stolen black 2010 Honda Accord driven by Nalah Jackson. Police believed that 5-month-old Kason Thomass was in the back seat of the car. Investigators say that Jackson stole the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Muncie women struck and killed by vehicle

MUNCIE, Ind. — A 55-year-old Muncie woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on Thursday evening, the Delaware County Coroner’s Officer said. The coroner said the incident occurred at around 5:50 p.m. near Madison and Second streets. The pedestrian — identified as Tina Gregory — was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office […]
MUNCIE, IN
Chalkbeat

Indianapolis Public Schools faces attorney general complaints over $1 law

A statewide charter school group has filed a complaint with the state attorney general’s office against Indianapolis Public Schools alleging that the district failed to comply with a state law requiring it to offer unused school buildings to charter schools for $1.The complaint stems from the district’s passage of its reorganization plan, known as Rebuilding Stronger, which closes six schools at the end of 2022-23 and leaves a seventh building empty...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy