Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Officially Out The SeasonOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Related
1987: Avon school bus driver goes the extra mile as educator, mentor, and friend
For more than three decades, Helen McSchooler connected with and mentored the students she transported around Hendricks County.
Friends search for missing Avon man
Friends and family are looking for an Avon man who disappeared last week. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what happened to Donald K. Miller.
Family spending holidays in Indianapolis NICU with their triplets
INDIANAPOLIS — Home for the holidays. That's the goal for many families over the next few days. But for families with newborns in a neonatal intensive care unit, spending baby's first Christmas apart can be tricky. For those with little ones still in the hospital, staff there work hard to spread around some Christmas cheer.
KMBC.com
Video: Indiana school principal goes all in as 'Elf On The Shelf'
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (Video above: WTHR via CNN) — A principal at an elementary school in Indiana has made herself into a human ice cream cone and taped herself to a wall, all to bring smiles to her students. Beth Hoeing's ice cream stunt was the result of the Indianapolis-area...
Riley kid shares 'great experience' of meeting kids also with cranio-facial differences at summer camp
INDIANAPOLIS — Riley Hospital for Children is nearing the finish of its year-end giving campaign, which not only raises money but shines a light on the critical care it helps provide to children and their families. Veronica Salrin's parents said they knew she'd be born with some challenges after...
Second young tiger cub dies at Indianapolis Zoo
"Our veterinary and animal care team worked tirelessly to try and save Nicolas but made the tough decision to euthanize him to relieve his suffering."
readthereporter.com
Where was singer Bobby Helms from?
1848 – Paris Dunning became the ninth governor of Indiana when James Whitcomb resigned the office to go to the United States Senate. Dunning is the only person in state history to hold the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, state senator, president pro-tempore of the senate, and state representative.
WISH-TV
Winter storm blog: Indiana deep freeze causes crashes, cancellations
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest in to News 8 on the winter storm on Friday. Sixty flights have been delayed and more than 100 flights have been canceled at Indianapolis International Airport as of 4 p.m. Friday. According to FlightAware, 121 flights into and out of Indianapolis...
Multiple holiday events in Indy closing early, canceling plans
Many local holiday events are being paused as central Indiana prepares for harsh weather conditions Thursday night and Friday.
WIBC.com
10-Year-Old Raises Money, Donates Toys and Other Gifts to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital
INDIANAPOLIS–A 10-year-old patient at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital raised $1,230 and used the money to buy toys and give them back to the hospital. That 10-year-old boy is Tony Dingle. He is from Fishers. Dingle was diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome at the age of 3. His kidneys don’t function properly, and he’s been working with pediatric nephrologist Dr. Daniel McKenney since he was diagnosed. Seven years later, he is playing football, basketball, and wrestling. His condition will need continual monitoring. The staff at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital say he brings happiness and light every time he comes into the hospital.
WIBC.com
Miller Poultry Donates Tons to Gleaners Food Bank
INDIANAPOLIS – Even with the threat of severe winter weather, one Hoosier business made a major donation to help those in need this holiday season. Miller Poultry donated about seven tons of food to Indy’s Gleaners Food Bank Thursday afternoon. This is a tradition for the company. Poultry...
Blessings Boxes in Indianapolis
Blessings Boxes are popping up around Indianapolis, Indiana thanks to team members with AccentCare Home Health and Hospice. What exactly is a Blessing Box? It’s part of a project to help supply food to areas in the city that are considered ‘Food deserts’.
WISH-TV
Hoosiers in Indianapolis brave cold temperatures for work, workouts
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The brutally low temperatures on Friday didn’t deter everyone from being outside, showing it doesn’t necessarily take a brave person to bear this cold, but a committed one. Aubrui Anderson is on Day 2 of what will be 75-day heart and mental health challenge....
dchsparnassus.com
Best places to see Christmas lights in central Indiana
When you think of Christmas, one of the things that you are sure to think of are Christmas lights. How they twinkle in the snow, the different bright colors that they can come in, and how spectacular they look wrapped around a Christmas tree. Not only do these lights vary in color, but they also vary in how they are used. They can be wrapped around your house, illuminate your house from the inside, or flash colors to the beat of music. Another way they can be used, however, is with a Christmas light show.
WIBC.com
Shooting Outside of Greenwood Park Mall
GREENWOOD, Ind. — You may have heard about another shooting in or around the Greenwood Park Mall Friday evening. The Greenwood Police Department has confirmed there was a shots fired call outside of Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Greenwood Park Mall. No injuries have been reported and the department says the area has been deemed safe.
Fox 59
First responders want you and your home to be prepared for winter storm
A winter storm headed in on a holiday weekend creates a very busy combination for first responders. First responders want you and your home to be prepared …. A winter storm headed in on a holiday weekend creates a very busy combination for first responders. Big Game Bound Week 16.
WISH-TV
Baby at center of Amber Alert found in car after 2 days; mother arrested
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard El and Shawn Anderson, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, spend Thursday looking for a stolen black 2010 Honda Accord driven by Nalah Jackson. Police believed that 5-month-old Kason Thomass was in the back seat of the car. Investigators say that Jackson stole the...
WISH-TV
Reel Tok with Kayla: Girl goes viral for hilarious ‘Moms on Christmas’ impression
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Isla Prendergast is 11 years old and is already making the world laugh. Her most recent video imitating moms on Christmas has more than 14 million views on TikTok. @d_prend40. I detect no lies. #momhumor #momsatchristmas #momofteensandtweens #motherdaughter #funnydaughter #momoftweensgirls @😈ISLA✨. ♬ original sound –...
Muncie women struck and killed by vehicle
MUNCIE, Ind. — A 55-year-old Muncie woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on Thursday evening, the Delaware County Coroner’s Officer said. The coroner said the incident occurred at around 5:50 p.m. near Madison and Second streets. The pedestrian — identified as Tina Gregory — was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office […]
Indianapolis Public Schools faces attorney general complaints over $1 law
A statewide charter school group has filed a complaint with the state attorney general’s office against Indianapolis Public Schools alleging that the district failed to comply with a state law requiring it to offer unused school buildings to charter schools for $1.The complaint stems from the district’s passage of its reorganization plan, known as Rebuilding Stronger, which closes six schools at the end of 2022-23 and leaves a seventh building empty...
Comments / 0