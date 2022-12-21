Read full article on original website
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery will sit down with Emiliano Martinez to discuss World Cup antics
Martinez made an obscene gesture after being awarded the Golden Glove for the tournament's best keeper, and has continued to bait France star Kylian Mbappe in the days that followed.
BBC
Trio who burgled ex-Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti's home jailed
Three burglars who targeted the home of former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti have been jailed. Shaun Rimmer, 29, Adam Hastings, 31, and Callum Martin, 33, stole cars and jewellery worth hundreds of thousands of pounds in 37 separate burglaries. At Liverpool Crown Court they were jailed for seven-and-a-half years, 10...
CBS Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo to Al Nassr: Saudi club hope to land $75 million-a-year signing before transfer window opens
Al Nassr are hopeful that they will secure the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo in time for the opening of the January window, sources close the Saudi Arabian club have told CBS Sports. The 37-year-old is a free agent after his contract with Manchester United was mutually terminated. So far Al...
Aston Villa v Liverpool Team News: Key Players Ruled Out For Jurgen Klopp
The latest team news as Liverpool prepare to face Aston Villa on Boxing Day.
BBC
Senegalese athletes angered by World Cup bonuses
The decision by President Macky Sall to pay Senegal's football squad its World Cup bonus despite the team not hitting its target has caused anger for some in the West African nation. The African champions had been tasked with reaching the quarter-finals but bowed out in the second round after...
BBC
Emiliano Martinez: Argentine celebrations a 'stupid decision' says Patrick Vieira
Emiliano Martinez's celebrations were "stupid" and dampened Argentina's World Cup victory, says Patrick Vieira who won the title with France in 1998. Martinez shone in the penalty shootout win over France in the final, but was panned for some of his actions, which included a rude gesture with the Golden Glove he was awarded as best keeper.
Yardbarker
Guillem Balague: PSG and Lionel Messi reach contract extension agreement
Lionel Messi has reached an ‘agreement in principle’ to extend his contract at Paris Saint-Germain. Messi is currently back in Argentina, as part of La Albiceleste’s 2022 World Cup winning celebrations, after inspiring Lionel Scaloni’s side to glory in Qatar. The 35-year-old finally achieved his dream...
Yardbarker
Juventus will send 21-year-old on loan to Cosenza in January
Juventus is set to send Emanuel Zuelli on loan to Cosenza in the January transfer window as they bid to ensure he continues developing well. The youngster has been on the cusp of first-team promotion for some time and Juve believes he will get better if he is sent on loan to another club.
Yardbarker
Premier League Predictions: Liverpool, Arsenal & Leicester To Win On Boxing Day
The Premier League returns after a six-break break on Boxing Day. December 26 is traditionally one of the busiest dates on the EPL calendar and that is again the case in 2022. Seven games are scheduled, including three London derbies. Check out our score predictions below. Brentford vs Tottenham. Brentford...
BBC
Thomas Frank: Brentford manager signs new five-year contract until 2027
Thomas Frank has signed a new five-year contract at Brentford until the summer of 2027. The 49-year-old Danish manager only secured a fresh deal with the Bees in January, which was to run until the end of the 2024-25 season. Frank led the club to promotion to the Premier League...
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Eyeing Potential Swoop For Milan Skriniar
Josko Gvardiol is the main target for Chelsea when it comes to defenders. That much is an absolute certainty. But as Gvardiol's asking price continues to rise, the Blue's would be forgiven for looking at other options. Milan Skriniar is a player Chelsea have had on their radar for a...
‘Welcome back, Mister!’: Claudio Ranieri makes managerial return at Cagliari
Claudio Ranieri has returned to life in the dugout with Cagliari, who have appointed him as head coach on a contract until June 2025. The Serie B club announced the news on Friday, some 31 years after he first left the club, with Ranieri saying: “We are bound by mutual respect and love.”
NBC Sports
Leeds vs Manchester City: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Manchester City’s bid to win a third-straight Premier League Trophy gets kickstarted by a visit to Leeds United at Elland Road (watch live, 3pm ET Wednesday Dec. 28 on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). Man City will have been stewing on a home loss to Brentford for a...
EFL Cup Draw Delivers Quarter-Final Clash Between Manchester City And Southampton
The draw was made on Thursday night after City beat Liverpool 3-2 in the last game of the fourth round.
BBC
Leeds v Man City: Head-to-head stats
Leeds haven't won any of their last seven Premier League home games against reigning champions (D2 L5), since a 1-0 victory over Arsenal in May 1999. Man City won this exact fixture 4-0 in April last season, last winning back-to-back away league games against Leeds in September 2000. Leeds striker...
Yardbarker
Journalist gives an update on the future of Rabiot and Depay
Juventus has an interest in Memphis Depay, and they also want to sell Adrien Rabiot if they can, and the Spanish journalist Jordi Gil has delivered an update on their futures. Depay was close to a move to Juventus last summer, with reports claiming he would cancel his contract with Barca and join the Bianconeri on a free transfer.
Jurgen Klopp reveals Liverpool are 'prepared' to do business in January transfer window
Jurgen Klopp discusses Liverpool transfer plans ahead of the January window.
BBC
Man Utd v Nottingham Forest: Head-to-head stats
Nottingham Forest have lost four of their five Premier League away games against Manchester United, with the exception being a 2-1 win in December 1994 . That victory accounted for 50% of the total goals United conceded at Old Trafford in the league that season. This is United's first game...
Soccer-Ranieri returns to coach Cagliari after 31 years
Dec 23 (Reuters) - Cagliari have appointed the much-travelled Claudio Ranieri as head coach on a contract until June 2025, the Serie B club announced on Friday 31 years after he left the role.
BBC
Premier League festive predictions: Chris Sutton faces singer and West Ham fan Chesney Hawkes
After a six-week break for the winter World Cup, the Premier League is back for Christmas, so what can we expect from the first set of festive fixtures?. "It's like starting the season all over again," said BBC football expert Chris Sutton. "There are so many unknowns about almost every team.
