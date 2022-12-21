ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Trio who burgled ex-Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti's home jailed

Three burglars who targeted the home of former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti have been jailed. Shaun Rimmer, 29, Adam Hastings, 31, and Callum Martin, 33, stole cars and jewellery worth hundreds of thousands of pounds in 37 separate burglaries. At Liverpool Crown Court they were jailed for seven-and-a-half years, 10...
BBC

Senegalese athletes angered by World Cup bonuses

The decision by President Macky Sall to pay Senegal's football squad its World Cup bonus despite the team not hitting its target has caused anger for some in the West African nation. The African champions had been tasked with reaching the quarter-finals but bowed out in the second round after...
BBC

Emiliano Martinez: Argentine celebrations a 'stupid decision' says Patrick Vieira

Emiliano Martinez's celebrations were "stupid" and dampened Argentina's World Cup victory, says Patrick Vieira who won the title with France in 1998. Martinez shone in the penalty shootout win over France in the final, but was panned for some of his actions, which included a rude gesture with the Golden Glove he was awarded as best keeper.
Yardbarker

Guillem Balague: PSG and Lionel Messi reach contract extension agreement

Lionel Messi has reached an ‘agreement in principle’ to extend his contract at Paris Saint-Germain. Messi is currently back in Argentina, as part of La Albiceleste’s 2022 World Cup winning celebrations, after inspiring Lionel Scaloni’s side to glory in Qatar. The 35-year-old finally achieved his dream...
Yardbarker

Juventus will send 21-year-old on loan to Cosenza in January

Juventus is set to send Emanuel Zuelli on loan to Cosenza in the January transfer window as they bid to ensure he continues developing well. The youngster has been on the cusp of first-team promotion for some time and Juve believes he will get better if he is sent on loan to another club.
Yardbarker

Premier League Predictions: Liverpool, Arsenal & Leicester To Win On Boxing Day

The Premier League returns after a six-break break on Boxing Day. December 26 is traditionally one of the busiest dates on the EPL calendar and that is again the case in 2022. Seven games are scheduled, including three London derbies. Check out our score predictions below. Brentford vs Tottenham. Brentford...
BBC

Thomas Frank: Brentford manager signs new five-year contract until 2027

Thomas Frank has signed a new five-year contract at Brentford until the summer of 2027. The 49-year-old Danish manager only secured a fresh deal with the Bees in January, which was to run until the end of the 2024-25 season. Frank led the club to promotion to the Premier League...
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Eyeing Potential Swoop For Milan Skriniar

Josko Gvardiol is the main target for Chelsea when it comes to defenders. That much is an absolute certainty. But as Gvardiol's asking price continues to rise, the Blue's would be forgiven for looking at other options. Milan Skriniar is a player Chelsea have had on their radar for a...
NBC Sports

Leeds vs Manchester City: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Manchester City’s bid to win a third-straight Premier League Trophy gets kickstarted by a visit to Leeds United at Elland Road (watch live, 3pm ET Wednesday Dec. 28 on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). Man City will have been stewing on a home loss to Brentford for a...
BBC

L﻿eeds v Man City: Head-to-head stats

Leeds haven't won any of their last seven Premier League home games against reigning champions (D2 L5), since a 1-0 victory over Arsenal in May 1999. Man City won this exact fixture 4-0 in April last season, last winning back-to-back away league games against Leeds in September 2000. Leeds striker...
Yardbarker

Journalist gives an update on the future of Rabiot and Depay

Juventus has an interest in Memphis Depay, and they also want to sell Adrien Rabiot if they can, and the Spanish journalist Jordi Gil has delivered an update on their futures. Depay was close to a move to Juventus last summer, with reports claiming he would cancel his contract with Barca and join the Bianconeri on a free transfer.
BBC

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest: Head-to-head stats

Nottingham Forest have lost four of their five Premier League away games against Manchester United, with the exception being a 2-1 win in December 1994 . That victory accounted for 50% of the total goals United conceded at Old Trafford in the league that season. This is United's first game...

Comments / 0

Community Policy