Wetzel County, WV

WTRF

Is the Christmas spirit still alive and well in the 21st century?

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Although Christmas is considered a time of happiness and celebration, some people may ask the question, “Is the Christmas spirit still alive and well in the 21st century?”. Reports of crime, poverty and war raise a doubt in the minds of some. However, Bishop...
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Meadowbrook Mall serving as regional warming shelter

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Meadowbrook Mall is providing a place for people without power to stay warm. The mall is considered a regional warming shelter and will be open until 10 p.m. Friday. “If you do not feel safe traveling, we encourage you to stay home,” the mall said in...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTRF

Brooke and Hancock County charities have holiday giveaway

BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Brooke and Hancock County Salvation Army held their Christmas distribution Tuesday. It was a drive through food giveaway along with a pick-up of toys for the kids. The Wellsburg Kiwanis Club gave a $500 donation to the event from their Rose...
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
weelunk.com

This New Wheeling Family is Helping Spread Holiday Cheer

When you pull up to 44 Kentucky Street on Wheeling Island, the Viles’ home will greet you with beaming columns of light, a life-size nutcracker, and a gorgeous Saint Nicholas chair. The impressive display was created by a new Wheeling family who wanted to spread some holiday cheer. Jamie...
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Weston family makes their yard a scenic holiday display for the community

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A family in Weston takes their Christmas decorations to a new level every year with different little scenes in their yard. Chuck and Crystal Greaver put together an elaborate holiday display in their yard on Locust Avenue. It includes various scenes featuring different holiday characters and traditions.
WESTON, WV
WDTV

Advice for staying warm during freezing temperatures

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local heating and cooling company provided tips you can use to stay warm as frigid temperatures are expected to hit later this week. With temperatures dropping for winter, it’s important for people to stay warm and to be ready for anything unexpected, like your heating turning off or ways just to save money.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg to observe Christmas on Monday

PARKERSBURG — The city of Parkersburg will observe Christmas on Monday, the mayor’s office reported. The City Building will close at 4:30 p.m. today and will be open for business at 8 a.m. Dec. 27. New Year’s will be observed on Jan. 2. The city building will close...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

Police locate missing Clarksburg teen

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Collins has been located. Authorities in Harrison County are reporting a missing juvenile. 16-year-old David Collins has been missing from Clarksburg since Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the HCSO. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is...
CLARKSBURG, WV

