WTRF
Texas natives light up the Ohio Valley with the Wheeling Island Christmas House
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Ohio Valley has such a long tradition of celebrating Christmas that even the newcomers are getting in on the fun. Shaun and Jamie Viles moved to Wheeling Island this past Labor Day weekend with their family all the way from Texas. Within weeks, they...
WTRF
Is the Christmas spirit still alive and well in the 21st century?
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Although Christmas is considered a time of happiness and celebration, some people may ask the question, “Is the Christmas spirit still alive and well in the 21st century?”. Reports of crime, poverty and war raise a doubt in the minds of some. However, Bishop...
WTRF
Wheeling grand ballroom, turned inn, opens tonight ahead of Christmas weekend freeze
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A grand and beautiful space was transformed for what some would reason is an even more beautiful purpose. As the temperatures drop, at 8:00 p.m. the Catholic Charities Center on Main Street will open as an overnight shelter. The grand ballroom is now filled with...
Hometown Hotdogs donates 100% of sales to food pantry
Marion County business Hometown Hotdogs and the people who support it, are celebrating a decade of taking care of the people in need in their community.
Extreme cold expected in West Virginia, does your dog need to be inside?
With extreme cold expected across West Virginia, here's how to know when it's too cold for your furry friends.
WDTV
Meadowbrook Mall serving as regional warming shelter
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Meadowbrook Mall is providing a place for people without power to stay warm. The mall is considered a regional warming shelter and will be open until 10 p.m. Friday. “If you do not feel safe traveling, we encourage you to stay home,” the mall said in...
WTRF
Brooke and Hancock County charities have holiday giveaway
BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Brooke and Hancock County Salvation Army held their Christmas distribution Tuesday. It was a drive through food giveaway along with a pick-up of toys for the kids. The Wellsburg Kiwanis Club gave a $500 donation to the event from their Rose...
weelunk.com
This New Wheeling Family is Helping Spread Holiday Cheer
When you pull up to 44 Kentucky Street on Wheeling Island, the Viles’ home will greet you with beaming columns of light, a life-size nutcracker, and a gorgeous Saint Nicholas chair. The impressive display was created by a new Wheeling family who wanted to spread some holiday cheer. Jamie...
WDTV
Weston family makes their yard a scenic holiday display for the community
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A family in Weston takes their Christmas decorations to a new level every year with different little scenes in their yard. Chuck and Crystal Greaver put together an elaborate holiday display in their yard on Locust Avenue. It includes various scenes featuring different holiday characters and traditions.
WTRF
Wheeling Police Department and the United Way distribute toys to local children
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Members of the Wheeling Police Department along with representatives of the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley were hard at work this morning. They were busy delivering hundreds of toys to children, who’s holiday may be less than ideal. The toys were originally...
Your Christmas and New Year’s changes to trash collection and city hall hours
With Christmas and New Year's Day falling on Sundays this year, that may leave you wondering what your trash collection schedule will look like or when your city hall will be open.
Fire destroys house near Morgantown
A fully involved fire destroyed a home at 212 Round Bottom Road in the Morgantown area on Friday evening.
Harrison County Dunkin’ closing temporarily
One of the Dunkin' Donuts in Harrison County will be closed starting on Christmas.
WTRF
America’s Got Talent winner performs Christmas classics in Moundsville
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – America’s Got Talent winner, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. was at the Strand Theatre on Tuesday, December 20 for his 12th annual Home for the Holidays Tour. 12 is the lucky holiday number, with 12 performances in 12 different towns in the Mountain State. Along...
Major roads open, but conditions remain cold
The forecasted flash freeze has left roads in north central West Virginia slick and dangerous.
WDTV
Advice for staying warm during freezing temperatures
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local heating and cooling company provided tips you can use to stay warm as frigid temperatures are expected to hit later this week. With temperatures dropping for winter, it’s important for people to stay warm and to be ready for anything unexpected, like your heating turning off or ways just to save money.
WTRF
Bellaire Volunteer Fire Department opens for a warming shelter for those whose lose power
BELLAIRE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Bellaire Ohio Volunteer Fire Department will be open as a warming shelter for those in need of a warm place to stay if residents lose power. Mayor Edward Marling and Fire Chief Tim Bell, along with Michael Gallaher wanted to alert residents that...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg to observe Christmas on Monday
PARKERSBURG — The city of Parkersburg will observe Christmas on Monday, the mayor’s office reported. The City Building will close at 4:30 p.m. today and will be open for business at 8 a.m. Dec. 27. New Year’s will be observed on Jan. 2. The city building will close...
Belington home damaged in fire days before Christmas
A Barbour County home was seriously damaged in a fire late Tuesday night, just five days before Christmas.
WDTV
Police locate missing Clarksburg teen
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Collins has been located. Authorities in Harrison County are reporting a missing juvenile. 16-year-old David Collins has been missing from Clarksburg since Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the HCSO. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is...
