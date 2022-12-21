Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CincinattiTed RiversCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Coffee Shop Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Related
NFL World Saddened By Tom Brady's Holiday Plans
Life as a divorced dan can be a bit depressing over the holiday season. Tom Brady, who recently got divorced from his longtime wife, Gisele Bundchen, will be experiencing the holidays in a difficult way this year. He'll be all alone in a hotel room. The 45-year-old quarterback is set...
The Ringer
Lamar Jackson Should Never Play for the Ravens Again
Each week a guest tries to persuade Nora Princiotti to agree with an argument they feel strongly about. This week’s guest is The Ringer’s Steven Ruiz, who details why Lamar Jackson should find a new home outside of Baltimore. Will Nora join him on the island, or sail elsewhere?
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Al Michaels Unfortunate Comment About Trevor Lawrence Going Viral
The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets are both alive in the AFC playoff race - for now. Unfortunately, the loser of tonight's game will have a difficult road to the postseason. It's a vitally important game for both teams and Trevor Lawrence is doing everything possible to lead the Jaguars to victory.
Popculture
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Michael Irvin Was Right about Kirk Cousins
Before the 2022 NFL season, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin went on a limb and suggested that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins would win the NFL MVP award in 2022. His premise was simple: Kevin O’Connell’s offense would put him in a position to work wonders. So far, he’s not wrong.
Golf Digest
Patrick Mahomes (AKA Santa Claus) hooked up the entire Chiefs O-line with custom clubs for Christmas
The glimmering climax of the holiday season is almost upon us. The menorah is lit up like a Topgolf on a Friday night. Santa is putting his final touches on the Spotify playlist for the sleigh. Cash registers are ting-ting-ting-a-ling, offices are closing, and all across the world people are sitting in airports trying to figure out how to explain their new tattoos to their parents. It’s the most wonderful time of the year, or at the very least something approximating it. Just ask Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who embraced the gift of giving this Christmas, surprising his entire O-Line with custom Taylormade golf sets.
Josh Allen Christmas Gifts: Bills Blockers Show Off Personalized Scooters
Bills quarterback Josh Allen is in the gift-giving mood, so his pals are getting Christmas scooters.
NFL legend Franco Harris remembered by his beloved hometown in New Jersey
In Mt. Holly, Burlington County, NFL legend Franco Harris will be remembered as the icon who never forgot about his hometown.
Former Coach of the Year trying to get back into NFL
A well-known former coach wants another swing of the bat in the NFL. Ex-Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis appeared this week on the podcast of ESPN’s Adam Schefter and said that he would like to coach again in the league. “I really do have the drive, have the fire, the energy to do it,”... The post Former Coach of the Year trying to get back into NFL appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Starting Quarterback Likely 'Done' For The Season
The Tennessee Titans were among the favorites to win the AFC just a few weeks ago. However, a recent losing streak has the Titans just fighting to keep a hold of the AFC South lead. Unfortunately, it sounds like Tennessee could be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for some time.
Stephon Gilmore disciplined for controversial Justin Jefferson hit
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore will be paying for his controversial hit on Justin Jefferson last Saturday. Gilmore received a fine just shy of $16,000 for the hit, which infuriated the Minnesota Vikings. The NFL fined #Colts CB Stephon Gilmore $15,914 for a high hit last week on #Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, who took exception... The post Stephon Gilmore disciplined for controversial Justin Jefferson hit appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Rob Gronkowski sparks comeback speculation with cryptic tweet
One question that has lingered throughout the NFL season is whether Rob Gronkowski is fully retired. That has shifted to the backburner more recently, but Gronk may have changed that on Wednesday. Gronkowski sent a cryptic tweet Wednesday afternoon, containing just three words: “I’m kinda bored.” I’m kinda bored 😐… — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) December... The post Rob Gronkowski sparks comeback speculation with cryptic tweet appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Myles Garrett on Cleveland's Playoff Hopes Ending: It is Very Disappointing
Myles Garrett on Cleveland's Playoff Hopes Ending: It is Very Disappointing
Video: Jakobi Meyers catches touchdown on crazy pass play
The New England Patriots’ luck turned a bit in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals as they staged a furious comeback from 22-0 down. On 3rd and 29 with about six minutes to go, the Patriots had Daniel Jones essentially toss up a desperation heave to try to keep the drive... The post Video: Jakobi Meyers catches touchdown on crazy pass play appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Vikings vs. Giants: Studs and Duds from Week 16
The Minnesota Vikings chose not to give the fanbase a breather on Christmas Eve, as Greg Joseph had to nail a 61-yarder to secure the win 27-24 to improve their record to 12-3. The game was a very competitive battle throughout as the Vikings took an early 10-0 lead. The...
NFL Team Changes Travel Plans Due To Inclement Weather
The Buffalo Bills are heading to Chicago early due to inclement weather conditions in New York. With heavy snow and frigid temperatures forecast for this weekend, the team has decided to travel on Thursday evening. The team announced its decision with a statement on Twitter Wednesday. This is far from...
ESPN’s David Pollack shares the great Signing Day lesson his father taught him
ESPN’s David Pollack shared a great lesson that he learned from his father on Signing Day when he was a recruit. Pollack was a defensive star at Georgia from 2002-2004 before becoming a first-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals. Two days after the day recruits could sign their Letter of Intent, Pollack sent a tweet... The post ESPN’s David Pollack shares the great Signing Day lesson his father taught him appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
Which NFL teams could receive some Christmas cheer?
It is gift-giving season, the time of year when you either get something you asked for, something you didn't, or maybe, if you haven't been good, nothing at all. So it goes in the National Football League, too, where this year there are more parcels than usual stacked up around pro football's metaphoric familial tree, and in an abundance of cases the same present awaits once the pigskin-colored wrapping has been torn off.
Comments / 0