Beshear Confirms Two Deaths Caused By Winter Storm
As of 9 AM Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear was able to confirm two deaths caused by the effects of Thursday’s winter storm which rolled through the eastern part of the United States late Thursday night. A vehicle accident in western Kentucky claimed one unnamed individual, while a stranded Louisville...
Snow Chances Return To WKY Sunday Night
Beginning late Christmas night and into early Monday morning, the National Weather Service is expecting much of west Kentucky, southern Illinois, southern Indiana and southeast Missouri to receive at least a 1-inch blanket of snow — and perhaps two inches in certain portions. This, of course, directly follows the...
Beshear Discusses Blackouts As TVA Lifts Planned Outages
While rolling blackouts continue to be the new buzzword for west Kentucky, there’s a reason why they’re occurring. During his Saturday morning briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear noted that as of 9 AM today, more than 43,000 Kentuckians were without power and up against this winter weather. It’s a...
21 (P) NWS Weather Update
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advistory for Thursday afternoon to midnight and a wind chill warning from Thursday night at 6 to noon Friday. Chris Noles, the lead forecaster at the Paducah weather office, said temperatures Thursday could begin in the mid 40s and drop to zero by midnight.
Sunshine And Temperatures In The 20’s Saturday Could Improve Roads
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is hoping temperatures in the twenties Saturday and sunshine will lead to improved road conditions across Western Kentucky. District One Public Information Officer Keith Todd says road crews spent the night working to keep the roads as clear as possible. Todd says drivers need to be...
Bitter Cold Temperatures And Snow Ushering In Christmas Weekend
The National Weather Service is continuing to warn Western Kentucky residents about the extreme cold that is blanketing the region. Weather Edge Forecaster David Powell says there was a quick transition from rain to snow Thursday. Powell says don’t expect much improvement in roads and other conditions. He adds...
Disturbance Leads To Drug Trafficking Charges For Tennessee Man
A Tennessee man was charged with drug trafficking after a report of a disturbance on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 34-year-old Jorge Morales who fit the description of someone who left the scene during a disturbance and he attempted to conceal a backpack in a vehicle.
