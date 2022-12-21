Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Bowles says Gronkowski contacted the Buccaneers about returning to the team
It turns out Rob Gronkowski was feeling the boredom of not playing football earlier this season. Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles told the Tampa Bay Times that Gronkowski contacted the team, and he had several discussions with the future Hall of Fame tight end about him returning to the team in November.
Christmas Eve football schedule: Games on TV, how to watch
Christmas Eve is here and to help us celebrate this season is a full slate of college football and NFL games on TV for the Saturday slate to take in. One of those games finds the next phase of this year's College Football Bowl Season with an intriguing kickoff coming to us from the state of Hawaii. ...
Former Eagles wide receiver suspended by NFL for gambling
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended by the NFL for a minimum of one year for violating the league's gambling policy.NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy on Friday confirmed the suspension, which Austin is appealing. McCarthy added the league would have no further comment until the appeal is resolved.The former NFL wide receiver did not coach in the Jets' 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night.Austin's attorney and agent William P. Deni Jr. said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press that Austin did not gamble on football."The NFL suspended Miles...
FOX Sports
Niners TE George Kittle emerges as Brock Purdy’s security blanket
One major reason rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has been successful in helping to lead the San Francisco 49ers to a 3-0 record during his time under center is the group of talented playmakers surrounding him. Running back Christian McCaffrey has been the table-setter of the offense, with 818 scrimmage yards...
Eagles make surprising, expected roster moves before battle with Cowboys
It’s been called a ‘war of attrition’ and a ‘marathon, not a sprint’. The NFL season isn’t very long when you think about it. In total, we’re discussing an 18-week, 17-game regular season before we watch three weeks worth of playoff games to determine who represents the AFC and NFC in February’s Super Bowl. The team that winds up hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy will have earned it, and if that team winds up being the Philadelphia Eagles will have quite the story to tell about their journey.
Tri-City Herald
‘I’m OK!’ Cowboys Car Wreck Video: Rookie OUT vs. Eagles?
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive end Sam Williams says he is “OK” after he was involved in a Thursday afternoon car crash in Plano. But as of Friday morning, the Cowboys have yet to clear him for the weekend’s game, team owner Jerry Jones telling 105.3 The Fan that Williams’ status is dependent on the “concussion question.”
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Texans-Titans
The Houston Texans square off against the Tennessee Titans in a Week 16 NFL matchup. The Texans suffered a tough loss at the hands of the.Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15, while the Titans were defeated by the Los Angeles Chargers. Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on...
FOX Sports
Can Dak Prescott carry Cowboys to a Super Bowl run? | THE HERD
The Dallas Cowboys are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve and are (-5) favorites (via FOX Bet Sportsbook). With Jalen Hurts out and the Cowboys prepping for the playoffs, can Dak Prescott lead them to a title? Jerry Jones said that 'we can win most games' when Dak played the way he did against the Jacksonville Jaguars, including 'being aggressive without the turnovers.' Colin Cowherd explains why he believes Dak is not their guy.
FOX Sports
Jay Glazer gives an update on Eagles' Jalen Hurts and Jets' Mike White's return | FOX NFL Sunday
Fox's Jay Glazer gives an update when we could see Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts and New York Jets' Mike White back on the field. He also talks about what the Jets could do with quarterback Zach Wilson moving forward.
FOX Sports
"The Cowboys have to beat the Eagles" — Skip Bayless previews Cowboys-Eagles | The Skip Bayless Show
The Dallas Cowboys are set to take on NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve. Skip Bayless discusses the importance of his Cowboys beating Philly as the playoffs approach, along with whether he will be singing 'Joy to the World' or 'Blue Christmas' after the game.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 16: How bettors are playing Eagles-Cowboys, Packers-Dolphins
It’s still a couple of days out, but no game on the NFL Week 16 odds board is getting as much attention as the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys. And not just because it’s America’s Game of the Week on FOX and the FOX Sports App, with a 4:25 p.m. ET Christmas Eve kickoff.
FOX Sports
Why Eagles NEED Jalen Hurts back in Week 17 | What's Wright?
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts suffered a shoulder injury in Week 15 vs. Bears, backup quarterback Gardner Minshew was named starter in Week 16 vs. Cowboys. Nick Wright explains the Eagles need to avoid running the ball so much with Hurts because injuries like this are bound to happen. Nick believes with Hurts out for Week 16 Joe Burrow might enter the MVP conversation if the Bengals beat the Bills in Week 17.
FOX Sports
Are Cowboys Super Bowl contenders with a Week 16 win over Eagles? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright and Chris Broussard discuss whether the Dallas Cowboys can prove they’re Super Bowl contenders with a Week 16 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Broussard explains even with a win the Cowboys are too far gone to be Super Bowl contenders. Nick explains the NFC playoff picture is wide open and if the Cowboys come away with a win in Week 16, they still have a chance at the Super Bowl.
This 'Mighty Mouse' is terrorizing opposing QBs, and he's one of 8 Eagles in Pro Bowl
PHILADELPHIA − Haason Reddick leads the Eagles in sacks with 12, his third straight season with at least 11, and he's the first player in NFL history to do that on three different teams. Yet Reddick, the South Jersey native who also starred at Temple, had never been selected...
FOX Sports
Bears lose to Bills, but young defenders provide hope for the future
The Chicago Bears are still not a very good football team. That much was evident during a frigid Christmas Eve loss to the AFC-favorite Buffalo Bills, 35-13, in Chicago, during which windchill temperatures were as low as 12 degrees below zero. The Bills are a very good team. They were...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Chargers-Colts
The Los Angeles Chargers square off against the Indianapolis Colts in a Week 16 NFL matchup. The Chargers were victorious in Week 15 against the Tennessee Titans, while the Colts suffered an epic defeat to the Minnesota Vikings in their matchup. This is a pivotal game for the Chargers, who...
FOX Sports
Ja Morant says Celtics are Grizzlies biggest threat but he's 'fine in the West' | UNDISPUTED
The Memphis Grizzlies are tied with the Denver Nuggets atop the Western Conference but Ja Morant has his focus on who he could meet in the NBA Finals. When asked which teams he is keeping tabs that concern him, he said only the Boston Celtics. When asked if there was any team in the West he said quote, “no I’m fine in the West.” Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to Ja Morant’s comments.
FOX Sports
Skip Bayless says his Cowboys are now "underrated and underestimated" after losing to Jaguars
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a heart-breaking loss in Week 15 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, thanks to a Dak Prescott pick-six in overtime. However, they will look to bounce back against the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve and Skip Bayless is not losing hope in his team. Watch as he explains why America's Team is now 'underrated and underestimated' after the Jags loss.
FOX Sports
Can Eagles pull off upset with Gardner Minshew at QB? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Chris Broussard believes the Philadelphia Eagles have a real chance at upsetting the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16. Broussard explains Gardner Minshew is a top-of-the-line backup and with Dak Prescott’s recent struggles anything can happen.
FOX Sports
Luka vs. LeBron: who will miss the playoffs? | What's Wright?
LeBron and Luka go head-to-head on Christmas day. LeBron and the Lakers started the season slow, and Luka and the Mavs started hot, but both now sit in the lower half of the Western Conference standings. Nick explains there is possibility that the Lakers or Mavs could miss the playoffs but the chances of both missing is unlikely. Nick believes both the Lakers and Mavs have hope down the stretch because Stephen Curry and the Warriors do not appear as a lock for the playoffs.
