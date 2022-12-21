Read full article on original website
BBC
Kerala: Indian men jailed for rape and murder of Latvian tourist
A court in India has sentenced two men to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a Latvian tourist in 2018. The 33-year-old woman, who was travelling with her sister, went missing from a resort in the southern state of Kerala on 14 March 2018. Her body was recovered...
Report: Killing of Pakistani journalist in Kenya ‘planned’
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The killing in Kenya of an outspoken Pakistani journalist was a “planned assassination,” a team of Pakistani investigators said in a report released Wednesday, weeks after the mysterious slaying triggered condemnations and calls for an independent probe. Meanwhile, Islamabad police charged two Pakistani businessmen...
Indonesians can now be jailed for premarital relations- The new criminal code also applies to tourists, starting Dec. 15
The Draft Criminal Code (RKUHP) is set to be passed by the Indonesian parliament. The new criminal code will penalize fornication. The punishment for engaging in intercourse before marriage is up to one year in jail. Article 413, Paragraph 1 reads,
International Federation of Journalists: 67 journalists killed in 2022
The International Federation of Journalists has released figures showing that 67 journalists have been killed in 2022 so far. The number is significantly higher than last year's figure of 47.
7 so-called vices banned by Iran's morality police
Iran's morality police are at the center of ongoing protests raging throughout the country after the suspicious death of a young woman in their custody in September. In a potential "concession to the protest movement," a senior Iranian official allegedly claimed in early December that the country has "abolished" its morality police force, The New York Times writes, though there are conflicting reports suggesting in fact that "no official of the Islamic Republic of Iran has said that the Guidance Patrol has been shut." Regardless, many are skeptical and said, even if true, the government's move was "too little, too late." The morality...
Student Arrested for Insulting First Lady on Twitter Is Freed From Prison
A student arrested for allegedly insulting Nigeria’s first lady in a tweet has been released from custody, days after activists threatened nationwide protests. Aminu Adamu Muhammed was detained for nearly a month after reportedly tweeting in June that Aisha Buhari had gotten “fatter by eating the masses’ money.” According to Amnesty International, Aminu was tortured after he was picked up on the campus of the Federal University Dutse in the northern state of Jigawa. In a statement, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) also claimed that the student had been “brutalised, beaten, maltreated and humiliated by the Police on the orders of Aisha Buhari.”
More than 100 women murdered in Italy so far this year
According to the report, in around half of the femicide cases the attacker was the woman's partner or ex-partner.
France 24
Comoros court sentences former president to life in prison
A court in the Comoros on Monday handed down a life sentence for high treason to ex-president Ahmed Abdallah Sambi, who was convicted of selling passports to stateless people living in the Gulf. Sambi, 64, was sentenced by the State Security Court, a special judicial body whose rulings cannot be...
Woman Taken Hostage in Iran: Revolutionary Guard Tried to Make Me His Wife
An Australian woman held prisoner in Iran for over two years told Newsweek that the guard was a "masterful manipulator."
BBC
Nigerian student Aminu Adamu Mohammed accused of defaming Aisha Buhari
Outrage is growing in Nigeria after a university student was arrested and charged with defaming President Muhammadu Buhari's wife on Twitter. Prosecutors alleged in the charge sheet that Aminu Adamu Mohammed posted a picture of Aisha Buhari, and wrote in the Hausa language words that roughly translated accused her of embezzlement.
Taliban's treatment of women may be crime against humanity: UN experts
GENEVA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Taliban's treatment of Afghan women and girls, including their exclusion from parks and gyms as well as schools and universities, may amount to a crime against humanity, a group of U.N. experts said on Friday.
Albanian children facing racist bullying due to UK asylum row, says envoy
Albania’s ambassador to UK calls for end to ‘campaign of discrimination’ amid debate over small boat arrivals
Israel strips Palestinian-French rights lawyer of Jerusalem residency
Israel has stripped a prominent Palestinian-French human rights lawyer of his Jerusalem residency and is expected to deport him to France, a legal first that sets a dangerous precedent for other Palestinians with dual nationality in the contested city. Salah Hamouri, 37, had his Jerusalem residency revoked in October 2021...
US News and World Report
Canada Freezes Assets of Three Haitian Businessmen Over Gang Links
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Canada's government said it would freeze any local assets of three high-profile Haitian businessmen accused of supporting the country's armed gangs, the latest measure targeting those linked to the Caribbean nation's criminal groups. The sanctions target Gilbert Bigio, chairman of Haitian industrial conglomerate GB Group, as well as...
Three jailed for 30 years for drone attack on Venezuelan leader
Three people accused in a failed drone attack targeting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in 2018 were sentenced to 30-year jail terms, relatives said on Friday. Another 17 people accused in the attack, among them former opposition legislator Juan Requesens, were condemned in August to prison terms of between five and 30 years. erc/ll/tjj/jh
U.S. sanctions more Haitians, including the relatives of people accused of corruption
A former director of Haiti’s customs administration and an “immediate” family member are being sanctioned by the U.S. State Department along with relatives of a current member of the Haitian Senate.
americanmilitarynews.com
North Korea forces youth to join grueling pilgrimage to sacred Paektu mountain
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. In years past, North Korea would reward particularly patriotic youth by inviting them to join a grueling pilgrimage up Mt. Paektu, the tallest mountain on the Korean Peninsula and a sacred peak in the lore about the ruling Kim family.
BBC
'I'm living in fear for my life in Afghanistan'
It is nearly 11 months since the UK launched its scheme to help vulnerable Afghans come to the UK. But MPs and charities say the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) has been too slow to get up and running and is leaving those who are in most danger stuck in Afghanistan.
Kurdish rapper wins appeal against death sentence in Iran
Iran’s supreme court has accepted an appeal by rapper Saman Yasin against his death sentence even as it confirmed the same sentence against another protester. Yasin, a well-known and acclaimed Kurdish artist and rapper, has been a vocal critic of the Iranian regime amid the current unrest. He wrote messages of support for protesters on his social media channels and has written several protest songs.
The Jewish Press
Israeli, US Air Forces Simulate Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites
The Israeli and United States air forces launched a two-day drill on Tuesday simulating strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, Israeli media reported. The drills will be conducted over parts of Israel and the Mediterranean Sea, and include long-range flights such as those Israeli pilots would be required to undertake to reach Iran, located some 1,200 miles from the Jewish state.
