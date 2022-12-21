ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Preventing your pipes from bursting in freezing weather

WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — The frigid blasts of air are hitting homes and businesses causing major issues including frozen pipes. Crews say they’re seeing an uptick in calls for help. With these frigid temperatures it didn’t take long before a lot of people started to have frozen pipes...
WISH-TV

Road conditions, winter weather advisory

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After snow fell across central Indiana Thursday night, coupled with strong winds and below-freezing temperatures, winter storm warnings are still in effect Saturday morning. Most roadways have been treated with salt and plowed for those traveling around Indianapolis, according to Indianapolis Department of Public Works. Although...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Bitter blast continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bitterly cold temperatures continue throughout the state today. Blowing snow and sub zero wind chills are likely during the day. TODAY: A few flurries are possible during the day but the main weather impact will be blowing snow and cold. Winds continue to gust up to 30 mph creating blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility at times. A Winter Storm Warning is in place until 7 a.m. for much of Indiana and a Blizzard Warning is in effect until 1 p.m. for northern Indiana. Bitterly cold temperatures continue to grip the state. Highs today will climb into the lower teens. With winds gusting near 30 mph temperatures will feel like they’re more like 10 to 30 below. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for much of central Indiana until 1pm today.
INDIANA STATE
iheart.com

Marion County is NOW at a Level 3 Snow Emergency!

At 09:16 a.m. on December 23rd, 2022, Sheriff Matt Bayles issued a level three snow advisory for Marion County. Primary and secondary roadways are drifted shut and impassable due to still falling snow and high winds. All roadways are closed to all non-emergency traffic. Driving is prohibited unless it is due to an emergency, essential business or work travel only. Those traveling on closed roadways for other than an emergency or essential travel may be subject to arrest.
MARION COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Furnace tips for extreme cold

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — On Wednesday, technicians shared tips to make sure your home stays warm in the frigid days ahead. “With the temperatures that we’re going to be experiencing Thursday we anticipate quite a few calls coming in,” the HVAC manager at Complete Comfort Heating, Air and Plumbing, Dylan Evans, said.
FRANKLIN, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Winter storm update

INDIANAPOLIS — The main threat from this winter storm will transition from snow to bitter cold. Most of central Indiana will end up with a couple of inches of snow. There will be some higher totals east and southeast. However we will all be dealing with blowing and drifting...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Wheeler Mission expecting influx of guests as winter temperatures drop

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With temperatures expected to be dangerously low, health officials say frostbite can set in within minutes. It’s a major concern with so many experiencing homelessness. Wheeler Mission plays a key role in the winter contingency plan. As expected, officials say they’ll see much higher rates...
MARION COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

What to Expect After the Bitter Cold in Indiana

STATEWIDE–Bitter cold temperatures will continue through the weekend, but a big change is coming next week. “We will start a warming trend as the dome of cold that’s across the region with this system slowly begins to modify and move east. On Saturday, we’ll have a high of 11. As we get into Sunday, there’s a high around 15 and then 24 for Monday,” said Jason Puma with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

How to prevent pipes from freezing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winter storm headed toward Indiana this week will bring temperatures below zero, with wind chills reaching -25°. Those temperatures can threaten to freeze water pipes in homes. The frozen water then expands, causing the pipes to burst. Here are tips from Citizens Energy Group...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Snow Thursday night; blustery and bitter into Christmas weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A powerful winter system is currently charging through the region with snow, frigid air, high winds, and slick spot development. We’ll keep uncomfortable and breezy conditions going as we get into the holiday weekend. Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect through Friday evening for all...
INDIANA STATE
WHAS 11

Timing out the best forecast for driving ahead of holiday weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The winter weather is impacting several states, and with holiday celebrations happening, knowing when to travel is essential. If you plan to travel across the Midwest from Kentuckiana, make sure you take note of the snow that will develop and march into the southern Great Lakes states and I-65 corridor into Indianapolis Thursday evening.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis braces for ‘historic’ winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nearly every agency in Indianapolis on Wednesday was bracing for the incoming winter weather, calling the upcoming storm “historic.”. Indianapolis could see up to 12 hours of wind chill temperatures at 20 below zero or colder during the winter storm. The National Weather Service said it’s uncommon for the area.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Friday trash, recycle collection canceled due to winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS — Many residents in central Indiana who have their trash collected on Friday may find themselves having to wait as agencies delay trash pickup due to the winter storm sweeping across the state. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett told residents who receive Friday trash collection that services in the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

