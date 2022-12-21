Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Preventing your pipes from bursting in freezing weather
WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — The frigid blasts of air are hitting homes and businesses causing major issues including frozen pipes. Crews say they’re seeing an uptick in calls for help. With these frigid temperatures it didn’t take long before a lot of people started to have frozen pipes...
WISH-TV
Road conditions, winter weather advisory
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After snow fell across central Indiana Thursday night, coupled with strong winds and below-freezing temperatures, winter storm warnings are still in effect Saturday morning. Most roadways have been treated with salt and plowed for those traveling around Indianapolis, according to Indianapolis Department of Public Works. Although...
WISH-TV
Frigid for Christmas weekend; more snow possible with a temperature rebound next week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had the coldest day here in central Indiana in over 25 to 30 years to end the workweek. Howling winds and life-threatening wind chills that fell to -35 to -40 degrees made for unbearable conditions. Indianapolis’s high temperature of negative one degree made it the...
Fox 59
Winter storm warning extended, blowing snow and bitter cold to open the holiday weekend
Arctic air deposited here and the scenes around central Indiana look more like the interior of Alaska. Gusty winds are still whipping snow and bringing reduced visibility at times. Travel will still be challenging now that the sun is setting Friday. Blowing snow will continue through sunrise Saturday with dangerous...
WISH-TV
Bitter blast continues
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bitterly cold temperatures continue throughout the state today. Blowing snow and sub zero wind chills are likely during the day. TODAY: A few flurries are possible during the day but the main weather impact will be blowing snow and cold. Winds continue to gust up to 30 mph creating blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility at times. A Winter Storm Warning is in place until 7 a.m. for much of Indiana and a Blizzard Warning is in effect until 1 p.m. for northern Indiana. Bitterly cold temperatures continue to grip the state. Highs today will climb into the lower teens. With winds gusting near 30 mph temperatures will feel like they’re more like 10 to 30 below. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for much of central Indiana until 1pm today.
iheart.com
Marion County is NOW at a Level 3 Snow Emergency!
At 09:16 a.m. on December 23rd, 2022, Sheriff Matt Bayles issued a level three snow advisory for Marion County. Primary and secondary roadways are drifted shut and impassable due to still falling snow and high winds. All roadways are closed to all non-emergency traffic. Driving is prohibited unless it is due to an emergency, essential business or work travel only. Those traveling on closed roadways for other than an emergency or essential travel may be subject to arrest.
WISH-TV
Furnace tips for extreme cold
FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — On Wednesday, technicians shared tips to make sure your home stays warm in the frigid days ahead. “With the temperatures that we’re going to be experiencing Thursday we anticipate quite a few calls coming in,” the HVAC manager at Complete Comfort Heating, Air and Plumbing, Dylan Evans, said.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Winter storm update
INDIANAPOLIS — The main threat from this winter storm will transition from snow to bitter cold. Most of central Indiana will end up with a couple of inches of snow. There will be some higher totals east and southeast. However we will all be dealing with blowing and drifting...
Crews hampered by gusty winds, bitterly cold temperatures at northwest side house fire
INDIANAPOLIS — Cold temperatures and gusty winds hampered efforts by firefighters at a northwest side house fire late Thursday. Crews were called to the 9200 block of Clemson Street, near Interstate 465 and Michigan Road, just before 10 p.m. on a report of a car fire in a garage. The flames spread to other parts of the two-story house.
WISH-TV
Mad dash to buy groceries leaves some shelves empty before winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In the hours before a winter storm system arrive, Indiana shoppers were in a mad dash. They were looking for everything from groceries to last-minute Christmas gifts. A few hours before the storm hit, people arrived to stores during lunchtime to grab some essentials. “Easy stuff...
Propane supplies dwindling as central Indiana braces for winter storm
Local hardware stores are running out of propane tanks as Hoosiers brace for the cold weather.
WISH-TV
Wheeler Mission expecting influx of guests as winter temperatures drop
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With temperatures expected to be dangerously low, health officials say frostbite can set in within minutes. It’s a major concern with so many experiencing homelessness. Wheeler Mission plays a key role in the winter contingency plan. As expected, officials say they’ll see much higher rates...
WISH-TV
Winter storm rolls in Thursday; life-threatening cold, high winds to follow
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We will undergo a very rough temperature swing late Thursday with rain and potential accumulating snow. Then, our concern shifts toward blustery and brutally cold conditions. Winter Storm Warnings are set to be in effect from 3 PM EST Thursday until Friday evening. Blizzard Warnings are...
WIBC.com
What to Expect After the Bitter Cold in Indiana
STATEWIDE–Bitter cold temperatures will continue through the weekend, but a big change is coming next week. “We will start a warming trend as the dome of cold that’s across the region with this system slowly begins to modify and move east. On Saturday, we’ll have a high of 11. As we get into Sunday, there’s a high around 15 and then 24 for Monday,” said Jason Puma with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Heavy snow, crashing temperatures and bitter wind chills
INDIANAPOLIS — A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon until 7 p.m. Friday. The robust storm system will begin having impacts from this morning's rain. Areas of drizzle will be around through mid-afternoon. The arctic cold front will arrive in west central Indiana after 3 p.m. Rain will shift quickly into snow.
WISH-TV
How to prevent pipes from freezing
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winter storm headed toward Indiana this week will bring temperatures below zero, with wind chills reaching -25°. Those temperatures can threaten to freeze water pipes in homes. The frozen water then expands, causing the pipes to burst. Here are tips from Citizens Energy Group...
WISH-TV
Snow Thursday night; blustery and bitter into Christmas weekend
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A powerful winter system is currently charging through the region with snow, frigid air, high winds, and slick spot development. We’ll keep uncomfortable and breezy conditions going as we get into the holiday weekend. Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect through Friday evening for all...
WHAS 11
Timing out the best forecast for driving ahead of holiday weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The winter weather is impacting several states, and with holiday celebrations happening, knowing when to travel is essential. If you plan to travel across the Midwest from Kentuckiana, make sure you take note of the snow that will develop and march into the southern Great Lakes states and I-65 corridor into Indianapolis Thursday evening.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis braces for ‘historic’ winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nearly every agency in Indianapolis on Wednesday was bracing for the incoming winter weather, calling the upcoming storm “historic.”. Indianapolis could see up to 12 hours of wind chill temperatures at 20 below zero or colder during the winter storm. The National Weather Service said it’s uncommon for the area.
cbs4indy.com
Friday trash, recycle collection canceled due to winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS — Many residents in central Indiana who have their trash collected on Friday may find themselves having to wait as agencies delay trash pickup due to the winter storm sweeping across the state. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett told residents who receive Friday trash collection that services in the...
