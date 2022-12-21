Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'Yellowstone' Kills Beloved Character and TV Western Legend in Latest Episode
Yellowstone has been nothing if not full of surprises this season, from heartbreaking accidents to epic bar brawls. Understandably, fans were quite shocked to see that the series killed a beloved character and TV Western legend in its latest episode. Please Note: Yellowstone Season 5 Spoilers Below. During Sunday night's...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Reveals Exactly Why Beth Hasn’t Told Rip What Jamie Did to Her — He ‘Would Kill Him’
The hatred between Kelly Reilly’s Beth and Wes Bentley’s Jamie Dutton on ‘Yellowstone’ dates all the way back to when they were teenagers.
‘Yellowstone’: Kelly Reilly Reveals Why Beth Treats Monica Different Than Every Other Character
Episode 7 of Yellowstone Season 5, “The Dream Is Not Me,” showed fans a different side of Beth Dutton, a side that we haven’t seen in quite a long time. The first few minutes of the episode see the cowboys ride off early in the morning, sharing coffee outside their tents and warming up for the day. After they leave, Beth shares a sweet, heartfelt scene with Kelsey Asbille’s character Monica Dutton. After the episode aired, Beth Dutton actress Kelly Reilly revealed why her character treats Monica differently than all other people. See what she has to say in the clip below.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Goes Full ‘Rodeo Mama’ in Eye-catching New Pic
While kicking off a new week, Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille shared some images of the recent photoshoot she participated in with New York Magazine. “Rodeo mama for NYMag,” the Yellowstone actress declared in the post, which features images of her dressed as a cowboy for the photoshoot. Asbille recently...
Ron Howard Says He Would ‘Probably’ Return to Acting If His Daughter Bryce Dallas Howard Cast Him
Before he won an Oscar for “A Beautiful Mind” and directed classic films like “Apollo 13” and “Cocoon,” Ron Howard was one of America’s most popular screen actors. Beginning his career as a child star on “The Andy Griffith Show,” he went on to become a household name in the 1970s for his roles in “Happy Days” and “American Graffiti.” But in the years since he has primarily spent his time working behind the camera (save for his memorable stint as the narrator on “Arrested Development”). And in a new interview with Variety, Howard revealed that he would only return to...
Popculture
Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star
Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
‘Yellowstone’s Neal McDonough Calls Kevin Costner One of the Greatest Actors ‘Of All Time’
Neal McDonough has nothing but admiration for his Yellowstone co-star, Kevin Costner. The actor recently sat down with Fox News... The post ‘Yellowstone’s Neal McDonough Calls Kevin Costner One of the Greatest Actors ‘Of All Time’ appeared first on Outsider.
Tom Selleck Calls Out Donnie Wahlberg For Dominating The Blue Bloods Blooper Reel
CBS drama "Blue Bloods" has been a stalwart performer for the network. Currently in its 13th season, the show follows the professional and personal lives of the Reagan family, the majority of whom are involved in law or law enforcement. Patriarch Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) is a police commissioner, meanwhile, his eldest son Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) is a detective and his youngest son Jamie (Will Estes) is a sergeant. Frank's only daughter, Erin (Bridget Moynahan), is an assistant district attorney.
Vanessa Ray And Will Estes Believe Tom Selleck Is The Reason Fans Keep Tuning In To Blue Bloods
In the same way that the legendary actor Kevin Costner served as a marketing tool for the highly-successful Paramount Network series "Yellowstone," it's safe to say that one of the earliest selling points for CBS' "Blue Bloods" was the inclusion of actor Tom Selleck. Selleck plays the role of Frank Reagan, the gruff, no-nonsense patriarch of the Reagan family, who are known for their multigenerational ties to New York City law enforcement.
Harrison Ford and Wife Calista Flockhart Have an Adorable Love Story
Let's be honest: Who isn't in love with Harrison Ford? Whether he whipped his way into your heart as Indiana Jones or you pined over him as Han Solo, the now-80-year-old actor has spent his entire career being a heartthrob. We're lucky enough to have him grace our screens once again as Jacob Dutton in the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff 1923.
Madame Noire
The Smith Family Looked Stunning As They Hit The Red Carpet Premiere Of ‘Emancipation’
The red carpet premiere of the new film Emancipation was a family affair for lead star Will Smith. The actor graced the scene on Nov. 30 at the Los Angeles Regency Village Theater with his family — sons Trey and Jaden, daughter Willow and wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The...
AOL Corp
'The Bodyguard' at 30: Kevin Costner says there were warnings against casting Whitney Houston because she was Black
Whitney Houston was said to be “declining in terms of her popularity” when her name came up as a possible co-star/romantic partner for Kevin Costner in The Bodyguard, the hit drama that opened 30 years ago today, on Nov. 25, 1992. “It wasn’t her ‘in’ moment," Costner told...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Needed Taylor Sheridan’s Help to ‘Access’ Beth Dutton
When Kelly Reilly was originally cast to play Beth Dutton on ‘Yellowstone,’ she needed Taylor Sheridan’s help with her character.
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Rooting for John Dutton to Ditch Summer and Get Back With Lynelle
Many 'Yellowstone' fans would rather see John Dutton date Lynelle instead of Summer.
Who Is Jack Dutton to John Dutton? ‘Yellowstone 1923’ Revealed More of the Family Tree
When Yellowstone fans thought they had the Dutton family all figured out, the western series proved us all wrong in December 2022. On Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, a new clan of Duttons continued the story in Yellowstone 1923. 1923 is a sequel to Yellowstone 1883, another prequel to the main level that aired in early 2022.
The Conners Fans Are Troubled Over Jane Curtin And Katey Sagal's Age Difference After Season 5 Episode 10
Contains spoilers for Season 5, Episode 10 of "The Conners" In the 1970s and 1980s, Jane Curtin and Katey Sagal became two of the most influential women in comedy. Curtin first rose to fame for numerous roles as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" before transitioning to parts in movies and another starring role on TV in "3rd Rock From the Sun" in the 1990s. Sagal is memorable to many for her turn as Al Bundy's wry, observant, and consistently farcical wife Peg in the '80s small screen hit "Married... with Children." Both actors would branch out into more serious and dramatic parts later in their careers, but their on-screen pairing as mother and daughter would prove to be hysterical — if a bit odd — in the 5th season of "The Conners."
‘NCIS’ Star Lauren Holly Makes Tragic Announcement of Multiple Deaths in Her Family
Thanksgiving is typically a warm, cheerful time spent among friends and family. For NCIS star Lauren Holly, however, this year’s... The post ‘NCIS’ Star Lauren Holly Makes Tragic Announcement of Multiple Deaths in Her Family appeared first on Outsider.
‘Newhart’: What Happened to Larry, Darryl, and Darryl From the ’80s Sitcom?
Many 'Newhart' cast members who are still alive have remained friends. That includes the actors who played the quirky brothers Larry, Darryl, and Darryl.
ComicBook
Major New FOX Series Canceled After Just One Season
Fox's star-studded new series Monarch will not return for a second season, meaning that Tuesday's episode will serve as the series finale. The show, which stars Anna Fiel, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, and Susan Sarandon, opened with fairly solid numbers, making it one of Fox's most-watched scripted debuts in years (per Deadline, who broke the news of its cancellation) -- but ratings quickly sank, and by the end of the season its audience share (the percentage of viewers watching it live instead of whatever else is on TV) was cut in half.
‘60s heartthrob Richard Chamberlain reflects on why he kept his sexuality a secret: ‘I had to be very careful’
Richard Chamberlain is a '60s Hollywood star who appeared in iconic classics, such as "Dr. Kildare" and "The Thorn Birds." He was also the original Jason Bourne.
Comments / 0