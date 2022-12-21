ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Kelly Reilly Reveals Why Beth Treats Monica Different Than Every Other Character

Episode 7 of Yellowstone Season 5, “The Dream Is Not Me,” showed fans a different side of Beth Dutton, a side that we haven’t seen in quite a long time. The first few minutes of the episode see the cowboys ride off early in the morning, sharing coffee outside their tents and warming up for the day. After they leave, Beth shares a sweet, heartfelt scene with Kelsey Asbille’s character Monica Dutton. After the episode aired, Beth Dutton actress Kelly Reilly revealed why her character treats Monica differently than all other people. See what she has to say in the clip below.
IndieWire

Ron Howard Says He Would ‘Probably’ Return to Acting If His Daughter Bryce Dallas Howard Cast Him

Before he won an Oscar for “A Beautiful Mind” and directed classic films like “Apollo 13” and “Cocoon,” Ron Howard was one of America’s most popular screen actors. Beginning his career as a child star on “The Andy Griffith Show,” he went on to become a household name in the 1970s for his roles in “Happy Days” and “American Graffiti.” But in the years since he has primarily spent his time working behind the camera (save for his memorable stint as the narrator on “Arrested Development”). And in a new interview with Variety, Howard revealed that he would only return to...
Popculture

Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Looper

Tom Selleck Calls Out Donnie Wahlberg For Dominating The Blue Bloods Blooper Reel

CBS drama "Blue Bloods" has been a stalwart performer for the network. Currently in its 13th season, the show follows the professional and personal lives of the Reagan family, the majority of whom are involved in law or law enforcement. Patriarch Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) is a police commissioner, meanwhile, his eldest son Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) is a detective and his youngest son Jamie (Will Estes) is a sergeant. Frank's only daughter, Erin (Bridget Moynahan), is an assistant district attorney.
Looper

Vanessa Ray And Will Estes Believe Tom Selleck Is The Reason Fans Keep Tuning In To Blue Bloods

In the same way that the legendary actor Kevin Costner served as a marketing tool for the highly-successful Paramount Network series "Yellowstone," it's safe to say that one of the earliest selling points for CBS' "Blue Bloods" was the inclusion of actor Tom Selleck. Selleck plays the role of Frank Reagan, the gruff, no-nonsense patriarch of the Reagan family, who are known for their multigenerational ties to New York City law enforcement.
Looper

The Conners Fans Are Troubled Over Jane Curtin And Katey Sagal's Age Difference After Season 5 Episode 10

Contains spoilers for Season 5, Episode 10 of "The Conners" In the 1970s and 1980s, Jane Curtin and Katey Sagal became two of the most influential women in comedy. Curtin first rose to fame for numerous roles as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" before transitioning to parts in movies and another starring role on TV in "3rd Rock From the Sun" in the 1990s. Sagal is memorable to many for her turn as Al Bundy's wry, observant, and consistently farcical wife Peg in the '80s small screen hit "Married... with Children." Both actors would branch out into more serious and dramatic parts later in their careers, but their on-screen pairing as mother and daughter would prove to be hysterical — if a bit odd — in the 5th season of "The Conners."
ComicBook

Major New FOX Series Canceled After Just One Season

Fox's star-studded new series Monarch will not return for a second season, meaning that Tuesday's episode will serve as the series finale. The show, which stars Anna Fiel, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, and Susan Sarandon, opened with fairly solid numbers, making it one of Fox's most-watched scripted debuts in years (per Deadline, who broke the news of its cancellation) -- but ratings quickly sank, and by the end of the season its audience share (the percentage of viewers watching it live instead of whatever else is on TV) was cut in half.

