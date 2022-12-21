Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has landed at air base near Washington ahead of Biden meeting, Congress speech

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Immersive Winter Lantern Light Show Comes to TysonsUplift LoudounTysons, VA
Get in touch to get money for children and adults: Food program for Washington familiesMark StarWashington State
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Update: T.J. Maxx Permanently and Unexpectedly Closes Longstanding Location Days Earlier Than AnnouncedJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Related
White House adviser cites disruptive presidential travel as reason Biden hasn’t gone to border
White House adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms on Sunday cited the disruptiveness caused by presidential travel as a reason why President Biden hasn’t been to the southern border, a criticism levied by Republicans amid a crisis that has seen a record number of migrants crossing into the U.S. “Well, you have to remember… when the President travels it is…
President Biden tells Zelenskyy he was named TIME’s ‘Man of the Year’ during White House visit
President Biden revealed to Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the Ukrainian president was named TIME Magazine's "Man of the Year" during a press conference at the White House.
Pennsylvania U.S. Senator-elect John Fetterman turns to governing
When John Fetterman goes to Washington in January as one of the Senate’s new members, he’ll bring along an irreverent style from Pennsylvania that extends from his own personal dress code — super casual — to hanging marijuana flags outside his current office in the state Capitol.
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich says 'it's hard to imagine' Pence 'getting by both Trump and DeSantis' in a GOP presidential primary
Gingrich said the former vice president would be "very comfortable" having a positive message, while a negative campaign wouldn't reflect "who he is."
Trump has refurbished his prized $100 million Boeing 757 private jet as he announces a 2024 presidential run — see inside 'Trump Force One'
The former president bought his luxury Boeing 757 private jet in 2011 and decked it out with gold-plated seatbelts and the Trump family crest.
Washington Examiner
New poll shows DeSantis would beat Biden, while Trump would lose, again
It’s just one survey, but the latest Marquette University Law School poll not only shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis beating former President Donald Trump in the Republican primary, but it shows him beating President Joe Biden in the general election as well. Among 1,000 adults polled between Nov. 15...
‘White dudes’: Proud Boys leader rips Oath Keepers despite reports of coordination
Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio repudiated the Oath Keepers during his private testimony to the Jan. 6 committee last February, contradicting lawmakers' suggestion of ties between the two right-wing groups.
Hear how Pence reacted to Trump's call to terminate Constitution
Anderson Cooper looks at how former and current GOP lawmakers reacted to former President Donald Trump's statement on terminating the Constitution in this "Keeping Them Honest."
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Key guests attend Biden's first White House state dinner
Politicians and celebrities flocked to the White House for a state dinner of which French President Emmanuel Macron is the guest of honor. Biden said France was the United States's "best friend" and told Macron that he could not have had a better guest at his first state dinner as commander in chief. The state dinner is the first of Joe Biden's presidency and is pivotal for the president as he attempts to smooth tensions between the U.S. and France relating to trade subsidies and China.
Trump's call to terminate the Constitution is a fantasy, but it's still dangerous
Donald Trump's call for the termination of the Constitution is his most extreme anti-democratic statement yet and seems oblivious to the sentiments of voters who rejected election deniers in the midterm elections.
Psaki says Democrats and 'sane Republicans' should not underestimate Trump's 'evil charisma' to win the 2024 GOP nomination
Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Sunday that Trump has "evil charisma" that should not be underestimated.
Fox News ends Lara Trump contributor deal after Donald Trump’s presidential bid
Fox News has dropped Lara Trump as a paid contributor after her father-in-law announced he was making another run for president.A spokesperson for the network told the Los Angeles Times that Ms Trump, who is married to the former president’s son Eric, would no longer appear on the network.“We appreciate Lara’s valuable contributions across Fox News Media programming,” the spokesperson said. Her departure was due to the network’s policy of not employing contributors who are running for office or directly involved in campaigns, the Times wrote.However, some of the network’s most prominent voices have remained close to Mr Trump....
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Washington Examiner White House reporters face off in trivia contest
Before the year is over, relive some of the Biden administration's most talked-about moments in 2022 with Washington Examiner White House reporters Christian Datoc and Haisten Willis. Watch the two experts face off in a head-to-head trivia contest hosted by Sarah Westwood to see who's really been paying attention to...
Kevin McCarthy rebuffs intraparty opposition to speakership bid after Biden dinner
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy spoke to "Jesse Watters Primetime" about the White House State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and what his caucus thought.
Mitt Romney Doesn't Have To Think Twice About Where He Stands On Trump
"He's simply not a person who ought to have the reins of the government of the United States," the Utah senator declared.
Pence says Trump ‘seemed genuinely remorseful’ about family’s well-being after Jan. 6
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday said that after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, former President Trump was “genuinely remorseful” and had asked about his family’s well-being. Pence told “Fox News Sunday” host Shannon Bream that he had a discussion with Trump...
WTOP
House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill with Ukraine aid
WASHINGTON (AP) — A $1.7 trillion spending bill financing federal agencies through September and providing more aid to a devastated Ukraine cleared the House on Friday as lawmakers raced to finish their work for the year and avoid a partial government shutdown. The bill passed mostly along party lines,...
WTOP
US judge rejects Maduro ally’s claim of diplomatic immunity
MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge in Miami on Friday rejected attempts by a close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to shield himself from criminal charges, ruling Alex Saab isn’t entitled to diplomatic immunity in the U.S. and must stand trial on accusations of money laundering. The...
thesource.com
Shy Glizzy Affiliate Taliban Glizzy Arrested By U.S. Secret Service On Weapons Charges
According to numerous news reports, Taliban Glizzy, an affiliate of Washington D.C.-based rapper Shy Glizzy, was arrested on Dec. 12 and charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Taliban, who has been under federal surveillance for over a year, was taken into custody by the U.S. Secret Service, and prosecutors are alleging that Taliban is a threat to the community’s safety and that he be held behind bars until his trial.
WTOP
An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve slowed to 5.5% in November from a year earlier
WASHINGTON (AP) — An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve slowed to 5.5% in November from a year earlier. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Comments / 1