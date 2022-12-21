Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Springfield road conditions
2:00 p.m. – MoDOT says Eastbound 44 is closed at MM 142 due to a multi-vehicle crash. They say to exit the interstate at Exit 129 in Lebanon or sooner. Currently, there is no estimate on reopening. 1:30 pm- MoDOT says that high winds and below-freezing temperatures are making it difficult to keep roads clear. […]
KYTV
Delays and cancellations spell out a nightmare before Christmas for travelers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of flights have been delayed or canceled following a massive winter storm leaving southwest Missouri with snow and below-zero temperatures. Travelers at the Springfield-Branson National Airport are not immune to these holiday woes. “Originally, it was supposed to take off, I believe it was at...
kjluradio.com
Road conditions rapidly deteriorating along I-44
The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of moderate to heavy snowfall is apporaching the I-44 corridor. As of 11:00 a.m., drivers in Lebanon are reporting reduced visibility and near white-out condtions are possible. Dangerous wind chills are also setting in. In Jefferson City, it feels like seven...
Fire crews battling more than just flames as calls increase in winter storm
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Jackie and William Hawks say they heard a loud noise Thursday night. “We started hearing voices, you know, like coming towards the house and like, oh, my gosh, what’s going on? Because it’s freezing cold. You wouldn’t expect people to be outside,” Jackie said. “The mother came to our door and boy, […]
Help for the homeless ahead of Missouri winter storms
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- An annual event at the Veterans Coming Home Center provided an opportunity to educate the homeless on the weather headed our way. The event worked to give the unsheltered a warm meal and winter weather gear. While those items will be helpful, organizers said they don’t want the homeless to have a chance […]
Local businesses and Battlefield Mall stay open during winter storm
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With snow blowing and temperatures dropping, some businesses battled the weather to welcome shoppers right before the holidays. “It’s really close to Christmas,” Bon Bon’s Candy Store Employee Misty Delong said. “So we want to make sure that everybody can get all their chocolate and make their day as happy as possible.” […]
Plumbing companies stay busy fixing frozen pipes
OZARK, Mo. – Families are starting to feel the effects of the bitter cold temperatures. Phones were constantly ringing Friday at plumbing companies with neighbors calling about frozen or burst pipes. “From the center of Springfield, we’re getting calls as far as a couple hundred miles out, you know, saying that nobody can get here,” […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Area Senior Centers close due to incoming winter weather
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Area Agency on Aging Region X announced on Facebook that some area senior centers will close out of caution for the projected inclement weather, and all services provided by the Agency, such as lunch, will not be available. The Area Agency on Aging central office...
Branson road conditions
1:30 pm- MoDOT says that high winds and below-freezing temperatures are making it difficult to keep roads clear. Most roads on the MoDOT Traveler Map are still partially covered in SOuthwest Missouri. BRANSON, Mo. – A winter storm rolled into Southwest Missouri Thursday morning, covering roads throughout the Ozarks with snow and ice. The City […]
UPDATE: City Utilities restores power back to 1000 customers affected by outages
UPDATE 5:35 p.m. – “We had a problem at a substation in that area and had to switch several customers to a different feeder. All should be good now,” said CU Spokesperson Joel Alexander to Ozarksfirst.com Alexander says this was not related to the repairs earlier in the day and that the extreme and prolonged […]
Ozarks First.com
Friday, December 23 AM Weather – The Ozarks remains in a deep freeze
Happy Friday… can you believe it is Christmas weekend? It’s unbelievable to me!. It does look like we will qualify as a white Christmas for the first time since 2009. To qualify as a “white Christmas” you need at least one inch of snow on the ground. Springfield officially picked up 3″ of snow on Thursday, and with the frigid temperatures, that snow is not going anywhere for a few days.
Springfield Expo Center open to the public during winter weather
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The city is opening up the Springfield Expo Center to the public for those who need somewhere to ride out the storm. The Expo Center will open at noon today, Dec. 22 and stay open until 7 p.m. During the day, people can also go to: The Connecting Grounds issued a statement […]
KYTV
Springfield’s City Utilities asks customers to conserve Friday morning
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - UPDATE: City Utilities says repairs have been made and all systems are in normal operation. Springfield’s City Utilities asks all electric and natural gas customers to conserve usage and reduce demand. The utility must repair a transmission line Friday morning because of the extreme temperature...
KTTS
Heavy Snow Expected To Cause Travel Impacts
(KTTS News) — Snow began falling in Springfield around 8 o’clock Thursday morning, and its expected to last into the afternoon. Driving will become more dangerous as the day goes on. The National Weather Service says heavy snow will turn to flurries by 5 p.m. Patchy blowing snow...
KYTV
First Alert Weather: Doctors warn of cold weather injuries
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Doctors say the winter weather predicted to hit the Ozarks this week is dangerous. “Time and exposure. Don’t be out in the elements,” said Dr. Zachary Beam with Mercy. “The unfortunate reality is there’s quite a bit of homeless individuals in this metropolitan area. There are also a lot of individuals in rural areas that don’t necessarily have access to reliable heating sources or things of that nature. Certainly, there is some concern that there’s going to be some cold injuries with this weather.”
Crashes close I-44 in rural Missouri, Thursday
CUBA, Mo. – Two crashes involving multiple vehicles shut down eastbound I-44 in rural Missouri Thursday. One of the crashes was near Cuba and the other is near Lebanon. A large stretch of Interstate 44 was closed Thursday afternoon in Crawford County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Transportation says that the crash has been cleared. […]
KYTV
White River Electric Cooperative reported more than 2,000 outages in Stone County, Mo. on Thursday
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - White River Electric Cooperative reports thousands of power outages across several counties it serves. The utility reports most of its outages in Stone County, Missouri. At its peak, White River reported more than 2,000 in the county. Power began to be restored to customers Thursday evening.
5 things to avoid doing at home during the Arctic freeze
Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
933kwto.com
UPDATED: Closings For Thursday, December 22nd
An early closure has been added, as all Nixa city offices, including City Hall and the Public Works office closed at 12:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Reports say the city will observe the Christmas holiday on December 26. All citywide offices will reopen on Tuesday, December 27. Due to extreme winter...
Apartments evacuated after fire starts in freezing temperatures
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Residents of the El Chaparral apartment complex on East Elm Street were forced to leave their homes after a fire started in the building. Firefighters were fighting the flames from the rooftop as smoke rolled out of the top floor of the apartment complex. Residents were evacuated and then moved to a […]
