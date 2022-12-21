ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KOLR10 News

Springfield road conditions

2:00 p.m. – MoDOT says Eastbound 44 is closed at MM 142 due to a multi-vehicle crash. They say to exit the interstate at Exit 129 in Lebanon or sooner. Currently, there is no estimate on reopening. 1:30 pm- MoDOT says that high winds and below-freezing temperatures are making it difficult to keep roads clear. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kjluradio.com

Road conditions rapidly deteriorating along I-44

The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of moderate to heavy snowfall is apporaching the I-44 corridor. As of 11:00 a.m., drivers in Lebanon are reporting reduced visibility and near white-out condtions are possible. Dangerous wind chills are also setting in. In Jefferson City, it feels like seven...
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

Help for the homeless ahead of Missouri winter storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- An annual event at the Veterans Coming Home Center provided an opportunity to educate the homeless on the weather headed our way. The event worked to give the unsheltered a warm meal and winter weather gear. While those items will be helpful, organizers said they don’t want the homeless to have a chance […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Local businesses and Battlefield Mall stay open during winter storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With snow blowing and temperatures dropping, some businesses battled the weather to welcome shoppers right before the holidays. “It’s really close to Christmas,” Bon Bon’s Candy Store Employee Misty Delong said. “So we want to make sure that everybody can get all their chocolate and make their day as happy as possible.” […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Plumbing companies stay busy fixing frozen pipes

OZARK, Mo. – Families are starting to feel the effects of the bitter cold temperatures. Phones were constantly ringing Friday at plumbing companies with neighbors calling about frozen or burst pipes. “From the center of Springfield, we’re getting calls as far as a couple hundred miles out, you know, saying that nobody can get here,” […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Area Senior Centers close due to incoming winter weather

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Area Agency on Aging Region X announced on Facebook that some area senior centers will close out of caution for the projected inclement weather, and all services provided by the Agency, such as lunch, will not be available. The Area Agency on Aging central office...
BARTON COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Branson road conditions

1:30 pm- MoDOT says that high winds and below-freezing temperatures are making it difficult to keep roads clear. Most roads on the MoDOT Traveler Map are still partially covered in SOuthwest Missouri. BRANSON, Mo. – A winter storm rolled into Southwest Missouri Thursday morning, covering roads throughout the Ozarks with snow and ice. The City […]
BRANSON, MO
Ozarks First.com

Friday, December 23 AM Weather – The Ozarks remains in a deep freeze

Happy Friday… can you believe it is Christmas weekend? It’s unbelievable to me!. It does look like we will qualify as a white Christmas for the first time since 2009. To qualify as a “white Christmas” you need at least one inch of snow on the ground. Springfield officially picked up 3″ of snow on Thursday, and with the frigid temperatures, that snow is not going anywhere for a few days.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield’s City Utilities asks customers to conserve Friday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - UPDATE: City Utilities says repairs have been made and all systems are in normal operation. Springfield’s City Utilities asks all electric and natural gas customers to conserve usage and reduce demand. The utility must repair a transmission line Friday morning because of the extreme temperature...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Heavy Snow Expected To Cause Travel Impacts

(KTTS News) — Snow began falling in Springfield around 8 o’clock Thursday morning, and its expected to last into the afternoon. Driving will become more dangerous as the day goes on. The National Weather Service says heavy snow will turn to flurries by 5 p.m. Patchy blowing snow...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

First Alert Weather: Doctors warn of cold weather injuries

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Doctors say the winter weather predicted to hit the Ozarks this week is dangerous. “Time and exposure. Don’t be out in the elements,” said Dr. Zachary Beam with Mercy. “The unfortunate reality is there’s quite a bit of homeless individuals in this metropolitan area. There are also a lot of individuals in rural areas that don’t necessarily have access to reliable heating sources or things of that nature. Certainly, there is some concern that there’s going to be some cold injuries with this weather.”
FOX 2

Crashes close I-44 in rural Missouri, Thursday

CUBA, Mo. – Two crashes involving multiple vehicles shut down eastbound I-44 in rural Missouri Thursday. One of the crashes was near Cuba and the other is near Lebanon. A large stretch of Interstate 44 was closed Thursday afternoon in Crawford County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Transportation says that the crash has been cleared. […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
933kwto.com

UPDATED: Closings For Thursday, December 22nd

An early closure has been added, as all Nixa city offices, including City Hall and the Public Works office closed at 12:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Reports say the city will observe the Christmas holiday on December 26. All citywide offices will reopen on Tuesday, December 27. Due to extreme winter...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

