ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

What Clemson football is getting in transfer Paul Tyson, who is Bear Bryant's great-grandson

By Todd Shanesy, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iZQeB_0jqJxTvJ00

Clemson football added quarterback depth on Wednesday's start to the early signing period, but this one came through the transfer portal.

The Tigers added Paul Tyson, a former Alabama backup who went to Arizona State after two seasons with the Crimson Tide. He did not see any action for the Sun Devils but played in five games for the Crimson Tide as a backup to Bryce Young in 2021, completing 10 of 16 passes for 150 yards.

Tyson, from Trussville, Alabama, is the great-grandson of legendary Alabama coach Bear Bryant.

Since winning the ACC championship, Clemson replaced starter DJ Uiagalelei with freshman Cade Klubnik, saw Uiagalelei leave the team to enter the portal and had reserve Billy Wiles, put on scholarship after coming to the Tigers as a walk-on, go to Southern Miss.

On Wednesday Clemson also signed four-star freshman quarterback Christopher Vizzina, expected to be the top backup to Klubnik next season. The Tigers' recruiting class of 26 players is top 10 in the country.

Clemson (11-2) plays in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 (8 p.m., ESPN) against Tennessee (10-2) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

TRANSFER TRACKER: Clemson football transfer tracker: Who's leaving Tigers through portal

RUNNING BACK ADDED: Clemson football lands Jamarius Haynes, adds running back to 2023 recruiting class

NEXT MAN UP: Clemson football's Justin Mascoll benefits from teammate's Orange Bowl opt-out

Tyson was considered by recruiting services a top-10 prospect as a pro style quarterback. In high school, he passed for 6,500 yards and 69 touchdowns in 24 games as the starter, going 19-5. His completion percentage of 68.2 ranked second all-time at the 7A level of Alabama high school football.

Before this season, Clemson signed graduate student quarterback Hunter Johnson, who played in two games and was 6-for-6 passing. The Tigers also have sophomore Hunter Helms and freshman Trent Pearman, neither of whom has played this season. Tyson would figure to take Johnson's spot as the veteran, third-string quarterback.

Todd Shanesy covers Clemson athletics for the USA TODAY Network.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: What Clemson football is getting in transfer Paul Tyson, who is Bear Bryant's great-grandson

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Every SEC Recruiting Class Ranked From Best To Worst

The early signing period is underway, kicked off by National Signing Day on Wednesday. Not surprisingly, the SEC fared well as a whole on signing day. The conference is responsible for four of the top 10 classes and six of the top 15, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. Alabama (326.06...
GEORGIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Dabo Swinney’s quote about NIL goes viral

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has taken an old school approach to the big changes in the college football world. He isn’t a transfer portal guy, nor does he think name, image and likeness rules are a positive. But Swinney does say his program has been positively influenced by NIL. While speaking with reporters on... The post Dabo Swinney’s quote about NIL goes viral appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Dabo Swinney Controversy

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney made some comments on Wednesday that caused a major stir on social media. Swinney, a man of faith, said that Clemson's football program has always focused on "NIL." The Tigers national title-winning head coach said that he build his program in God's name, image and likeness.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Top SEC Wide Receiver Announces Transfer To Rival SEC School

Georgia poached another prominent wide receiver from an SEC adversary. Mississippi State's leading wide receiver, Rara Thomas, committed to the Bulldogs on Thursday. Later that day, Missouri's top wideout decided to join him. Dominic Lovett revealed his choice to transfer to Georgia by posting an Instagram photo of him sitting...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Arkansas signs big-time running back in Isaiah Augustave

When Naples (Fla.) running back signee Isaiah Augustave committed to Arkansas this past June, he was a relatively uncelebrated midrange three-star recruit. Today, 247Sports ranks him as the No. 165 overall prospect in the nation and the No. 7 running back recruit. From the day he committed to the Razorbacks 47 days after being offered, Augustave never wavered.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

ESPN Names College Football's Worst Recruiting Class

The 2023 college football recruiting cycle is wrapping up, as National Signing Day took place on Wednesday. While some of the usual suspects have the country's best classes, as Georgia, Miami, Texas, Alabama and Ohio State are leading the way, some programs haven't reeled in very many elite prospects. Who...
GEORGIA STATE
The Comeback

All-SEC WR makes huge transfer move to Georgia

The rich get richer in Athens. The Georgia Bulldogs landed two wide receivers on Thursday through the transfer portal, and the second one is an All-Conference caliber player. Missouri wideout Dominic Lovett will transfer to Georgia. Lovett enjoyed a great season in Columbia as he became an All-SEC First-Team selection after a productive 2022. So Read more... The post All-SEC WR makes huge transfer move to Georgia appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ATHENS, GA
The Gaston Gazette

Here's what Gastonia, Shelby area football standouts said as early signing period begins

Christmas arrived early for several high school football standouts in Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties. The early signing period for college football recruits began Wednesday. Eight area players signed letters of intent: Burns’ Cahari Haynes (Appalachian State); Ben Cutter (West Virginia), Tyler Mizzell (Wake Forest) and Keandre Walker (Virginia) of NCHSAA 3A state champion East Lincoln; Shelby’s Jack Berkowitz (Elon) and Tyler Boyce (Wofford); as well as South Point’s Sullivan Absher (Notre Dame), Jackson Blee (William & Mary) and Hunter Jackson (Brevard).
GASTONIA, NC
Greenville News

Greenville News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
820K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy