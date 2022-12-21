ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
105.3 The Fan

Micah Parsons misses practice again with an illness

By Josh Clark
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UJxLw_0jqJxKE000

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons will miss practice again on Wednesday.

Parsons sat out of Tuesday's practice due to an illness, and head coach Mike McCarthy told the media that Parsons isn't at the facility on Wednesday as the team continues to prepare to face the Eagles on Christmas Eve.

“Micah will not be here again today. We have a number of guys, in particular, their families that are fighting through this period we're in. It’s going around,” McCarthy said at his press conference.

Several Cowboys have missed practices and games over the past month due to a bug spreading throughout the organization, but no players missed the Jaguars game because of an illness. Parsons is currently the only player known to be sick.

Parsons' status for Saturday's game is unknown, but he'll have another opportunity to practice with the team on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
105.3 The Fan

105.3 The Fan

Dallas, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
403K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from Dallas, including the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and more.

 http://audacy.com/1053thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy