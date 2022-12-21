ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last chance to see the world’s largest underwater Christmas tree, Philly’s holiday market and more

By Holli Stephens
PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Happy holidays! It’s your last chance to hang with Scuba Santa at the Adventure Aquarium and to shop at the German-styled Christmas Village in Center City. The Weitzman Museum has an annual day of family fun on Sunday, or, you can listen to your favorite songs from “Encanto” and “Frozen” with Disney on Ice. There are plenty of other fun things to do this weekend in and around Philly.

Christmas Underwater at the Adventure Aquarium. Photo credit Adventure Aquarium

EVENT: Christmas Underwater
DATE: Through Saturday
WHERE: Adventure Aquarium, 1 Riverside Drive, Camden, NJ
DETAILS: Join Scuba Santa on his daily dives to swim with sharks, sea turtles, rays and more. Be sure to check out the world’s largest underwater Christmas tree and take part in other “Fishmas” activities that the aquarium has to offer.
PRICE: Included with admission

EVENT: Being ____ at Christmas 2022
DATE/TIME: Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WHERE: Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History, 101 S. Independence Mall E., Old City
DETAILS: Fill in the blank with whatever is relevant to you and join the Weitzman Museum for a day of family fun. There will be live performances, take-home crafts, storytimes, movie screenings and more.
PRICE: $15 for adults and $10 for kids

EVENT: Disney on Ice presents Frozen & Encanto
DATE/TIME: Sunday, 4 p.m.
WHERE: Wells Fargo Center, 3601 Broad St., South Philadelphia
DETAILS: Mickey and Minnie are hosting this magical performance to tell the stories of Disney’s “Frozen” and “Encanto.” Join Mirabel, Elsa, Anna and many more of your favorite characters on ice this Christmas Day.
PRICE: Tickets are limited, starts at $76

EVENT: Christmas Village
DATE/TIME: Open daily through Saturday
WHERE : LOVE Park, 1 S. 15th St., Center City
DETAILS: Now in its 15th season, the German-style open-air market is back in the heart of the city. Dozens of wooden booths are set up, selling international holiday gifts and traditional European foods.
PRICE: Pay as you go

EVENT: Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market
DATE/TIME: Open daily through Jan. 1
WHERE: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th St., Center City
DETAILS: Shopping doesn’t end with the Christmas Village. Right across the street is the Made in Philadelphia Market which features local artisans selling their unique holiday-inspired gifts.
PRICE: Pay as you go

EVENT: Blue Cross Riverrink Winterfest
DATE/TIME: Through March 5, open daily
WHERE: 101 S. Columbus Blvd., Penns Landing
DETAILS: Ice skating is back along the riverfront with staggered 90-minute skate sessions. The Lodge bar is a perfect way to warm up after you skate with seasonal cocktails and local brews.
PRICE: Pay as you go

EVENT: A Longwood Christmas
DATE/TIME: Through Jan. 8
WHERE: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square
DETAILS: Christmas returns to Longwood Gardens with seasonal floral designs and trees, holiday lights and more. Miniature trains will be set up in the indoor gardens and the Open Air Theatre fountains will be lit up in holiday colors and dance to Christmas music.
PRICE: Included with admission

