2 jump from second floor to escape row home fire in Oxford Circle

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The city’s Oxford Circle neighborhood was jolted by a significant fire Tuesday night.

About 60 members of the Philadelphia Fire Department responded around 11:45 p.m. to find heavy fire on both floors of a two-story corner row home on the 5700 block of Leonard Street, near Bustleton and Cheltenham avenues.

A Fire spokesperson said two people jumped from the second floor to escape the flames. They were treated by medics at the scene and transported to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.

The fire was placed under control at 12:25 a.m.

At least three people have been displaced. The cause is under investigation.