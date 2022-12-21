ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss Hires Former Auburn Athletic Director Allen Greene

By Ben King
 3 days ago

Allen Greene returns to the Ole Miss Rebels after working with the Auburn Tigers and Buffalo Bulls.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Amid the excitement and buzz of early signing day , the Ole Miss Rebels have bolstered their athletic administration with a familiar face.

Ole Miss Athletics announced via social media on Wednesday morning that it has named Allen Greene its new Senior Deputy Athletics Director. Greene previously worked in the Ole Miss Athletics foundation with current Vice Chancellor Keith Carter from 2009-12.

Greene later served as the Athletic Director for both the Auburn Tigers and Buffalo Bulls.

In his new role, Greene will serve as Ole Miss' chief operating officer, overseeing the athletic department's external operations while maintaining oversight of the football program.

Here is Carter's statement on the new hire.

"We could not be more excited to add Allen's leadership to our team," Carter said. "Going back to our time together at the [Ole Miss Athletic Foundation], I know firsthand the type of person and leader that Allen is, and he represents everything that you want in your administration. We look forward to adding his wealth of experience to our department and welcoming his family back to Oxford."

Greene mentioned that he is excited to be back in Oxford.

"Simply put, our time at Ole Miss was enormously rewarding, and I couldn't be more eager about the opportunity to, once again, partner with Keith," Greene said. "Those around me know of my obsession with caring about the success of others, and I look forward to partnering with Chancellor Boyce, university leadership, athletic department staff/coaches, student-athletes and fans!"

Greene is a proven leader as the Tigers won eight conference championships and had 17 teams finish in the top 10 in five seasons of him at the helm of their program.

