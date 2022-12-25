ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, OH

Snow emergencies issued in NE Ohio

By Cris Belle, Celeste Houmard, Talia Naquin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sO6q9_0jqJwO9D00

(WJW) – As the first big storm of winter hit Northeast Ohio, it’s important to know what each Snow Emergency Level means to keep you and your family safe.

Northeast Ohio weather alerts

Sheriffs have declared snow emergencies to let people know the situation on the roads to keep everyone safe.

Active snow emergencies:

Ashland County – Level 1

Erie County – Level 1

Huron County – Level 2

Sandusky County – Level 2

Summit County – Level 1

Here’s what those levels mean, according to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness :

LEVEL 1:

Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow

Roads may also be icy

Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously

LEVEL 2:

Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow

Roads may also be very icy

Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads

Contact your employer to see if you should report to work

Motorists should use extreme caution

LEVEL 3:

All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel

No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists

All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work

Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest

Closings and cancelations due to winter storm

Stay with FOX 8 and FOX8.com for your latest weather updates .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 5

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio sees change of several thousands in COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 13,047 new COVID-19 cases, making for a drop in infections as December comes to an end. The lowered case rate at the end of December is a much smaller case rate than the last two years' holiday seasons. Before the latest decline, Ohio […]
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

PHOTOS: Sandusky-area park vandalized

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Perkins Township officials need the public’s help to catch those responsible for wrecking holiday displays at Strickfaden Park. Several of the park’s decorations were vandalized at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Facebook post. “Unfortunately our cameras did not show a clear picture of the individuals involved,” reads the post. […]
SANDUSKY, OH
whbc.com

Deadly Monday Fire in Perry

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man believed to be around 60 years of age is dead in a house fire in Perry Township from Monday. The Perry Township Fire Department says there was initially a lot of flame and smoke in the midday fire. They...
PERRY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

82K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy