Snow emergencies issued in NE Ohio
(WJW) – As the first big storm of winter hit Northeast Ohio, it’s important to know what each Snow Emergency Level means to keep you and your family safe.Northeast Ohio weather alerts
Sheriffs have declared snow emergencies to let people know the situation on the roads to keep everyone safe.
Active snow emergencies:
Ashland County – Level 1
Erie County – Level 1
Huron County – Level 2
Sandusky County – Level 2
Summit County – Level 1
Here’s what those levels mean, according to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness :
LEVEL 1:
Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow
Roads may also be icy
Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously
LEVEL 2:
Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow
Roads may also be very icy
Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads
Contact your employer to see if you should report to work
Motorists should use extreme caution
LEVEL 3:
All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel
No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists
All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work
Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrestClosings and cancelations due to winter storm
