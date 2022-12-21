Read full article on original website
New attractions, experiences coming to Central Florida theme parks in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. – The lineup of new attractions and experiences coming to Central Florida’s world-class theme parks is looking strong in 2023. In 2022, theme park guests had a handful of new things to check out, including Disney’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, a Peppa Pig theme park, Iron Gwazi at Busch Gardens, Ice Breaker at SeaWorld Orlando and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Walt Disney World.
How Gatorland is preparing for chilly Florida temperatures
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland, the “Alligator Capitol of the World,” is preparing for the frigid temperatures heading to Central Florida. A strong cold front is expected to move through Central Florida Friday, sending temperatures into a nosedive. By Saturday morning, temperatures are expected to bottom out in the 20s and 30s, and one of the coldest Christmas’ on record is also likely.
What to do around Orlando when (baby,) it’s cold outside
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida and winter have a flaky relationship, but we have ways of seizing the few genuinely cold weather days we get down here. When my out-of-state friends come visit, I debate whether it’s easiest to let them choose what to do or to just take them somewhere. I see my advice here as a bit of both attitudes; I’m not going to list out every single thing you could do around town when the temperature dips below 60 degrees, but you’ll certainly read about something fun, and it’s your pick.
Central Florida to open cold weather shelters ahead of chilly temperatures. Here’s where
ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida is bracing for freezing temperatures ahead of and during the winter holidays. Counties across the state are opening up shelters ahead of what could be the coldest air to come through Central Florida in years, according to News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges. [TRENDING: ‘Smells...
TIMELINE: Here’s when the bitter cold arrives in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – After a very warm start Friday, temperatures are poised to plummet after lunch. The cold front will blast into Marion and Flagler counties late in the morning and plunge southeast through the afternoon. [TRENDING: Vandals cause $1 million in damage to Volusia dam system installed after...
How low will it go? Freeze Watches to kick off for Central Florida
A few showers will linger Thursday night, mainly from Orlando to the south. For the most part, light rain is falling, but there could be brief periods of moderate rainfall that pass by before clearing after midnight. [TRENDING: Woman killed in Melbourne shot 15 times by ex-boyfriend upset over unanswered...
Another gray day before coldest air in years blasts into Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – The fog will gradually lift through the late morning on Thursday, but the gray skies will continue. Other than some mist in the fog, most will be dry until later in the day. Highs again top out in the mid- to upper 60s. [TRENDING: Become a...
Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating experts say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The entire state of Florida is bracing for chilly temperatures this weekend and heating experts said letting your home get too cold before turning on the heat can put more strain on your unit and your wallet. CEO of Strada Services, Joe Strada, said you...
Look up: Falling iguanas possible with freezing temperatures in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Arctic air is invading Florida this weekend, bringing freezing temperatures to the Sunshine State. While we won’t see falling snow here, there will be a chance for falling iguanas. [TRENDING: Should I be concerned about my pipes in the Florida freeze? | Become a News...
WKMG presents: Sounds of the Season
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s a News 6 tradition that unfortunately, we’ve had to skip for the past few years because of the pandemic. News 6 presents all-new performances for Sounds of the Season: 2022. More than 1,000 musicians from over 30 Central Florida schools stopped by our WKMG studios throughout the month to share spectacular Christmas performances.
Too cold to go outside? 5 games to keep the family busy this Christmas
ORLANDO, Fla. – Games at Christmas are a time-honored tradition. The idea of parlor games goes back to medieval times with games like Blind Man’s Bluff, Hunt the Slipper and Charades. Some of them could get dangerous, too – a Victorian game called Snapdragon involved fishing fruit with...
Should I be concerned about my pipes in the Florida freeze?
ORLANDO, Fla. – The blast of Arctic air poised to move into Central Florida on Friday will cause problems. The main issue will be with crops and plants that are sensitive to the cold weather. The other issue, however, will be frozen pipes. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
Florida unveils UF Gator, ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ license plates
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles announced two new specialty license plates on Thursday: one featuring the University of Florida Gator and the other displaying the Gadsden Flag. According to FLHSMV, Floridians who purchased presale vouchers will be able to redeem them at...
Most Disaster Recovery Centers in Florida will close for Christmas, New Year’s, FEMA says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Disaster Recovery Centers across Florida that remain open to assist people impacted by recent Hurricanes Ian and Nicole have posted holiday closures for Christmas and New Year’s, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Citing a FEMA news release Wednesday, most DRCs in the...
Here’s how to protect your plants from frost or freeze
ORLANDO, Fla. – As a strong arctic front moves closer to Central Florida, protecting plants is on the minds of many homeowners with temperatures expected to dip to the 20s and 30s overnight through the holiday weekend. Protecting your investment is important and we’re here with a few tips to help out.
Florida’s insurance changes will help, but not right away, report suggests
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida lawmakers last week made changes that will provide “much needed relief” in the troubled property-insurance system, but effects of the legislation won’t be immediate, the AM Best financial-rating agency said in a new report. The report pointed to parts of the new...
CEO of Florida Citizens Insurance to retire
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – After Florida lawmakers made changes in the insurance system that he described as “historic,” Citizens Property Insurance Corp. President and CEO Barry Gilway said Thursday he will retire. The Citizens Board of Governors named Tim Cerio, the state-backed insurer’s general counsel, to serve as...
FEMA deadlines near for Hurricanes Ian, Nicole help. Here’s how to apply
ORLANDO, Fla. – If you haven’t applied for Hurricane Ian FEMA assistance yet and need to, you have three weeks left to do so. Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian are still able to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. The deadline to submit applications is Jan. 12. This is also the deadline to apply for low-interest disaster loans from the Small Business Administration.
