Christmas photos that still make you cringe
(WJW) – Memories of Christmas past bring up some funny memories and even funnier photos for many of us.
From bad hair and bad fashion to screaming children, many of us have one snapshot that’s just incredible for all the wrong reasons.Latest forecast details here
We want to see your photos and maybe even show them on-air and online. Send your non-professional Christmas photo fails to tips@fox8.com with the subject line Worst Christmas Photos.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 0