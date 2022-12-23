ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas photos that still make you cringe

By Talia Naquin
(WJW) – Memories of Christmas past bring up some funny memories and even funnier photos for many of us.

From bad hair and bad fashion to screaming children, many of us have one snapshot that’s just incredible for all the wrong reasons.

We want to see your photos and maybe even show them on-air and online. Send your non-professional Christmas photo fails to tips@fox8.com with the subject line Worst Christmas Photos.

