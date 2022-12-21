Read full article on original website
Linda George DeBoe
2d ago
just wait, it's going to get worse. Theft, drugs, trafficking, will soon be in everyone's backyard. Thank you Biden administration.
Susan Finney
2d ago
Thank you for doing the job that Biden and this administration refuses to do. Secure Our Borders.
AZFamily
Mesa couple accused of using drugs with 3 malnourished dogs inside car
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say a man and woman used drugs inside their car as their three dogs were crammed in the backseat. On Wednesday, around 11:30 a.m., police were called to an apartment complex near Mesa Drive and Brown Road. Officers arrived and found 29-year-old Michael Gene Bowser Jr. and his fiancé, 26-year-old Hope Elaine Krueger, asleep inside a car. Court documents say officers searched the car and found 136 fentanyl pills, burnt tin foils, and glass and mental plastic tubes with residue inside. Police also reportedly found tin foil with melted fentanyl pills on the floorboard, and Krueger had a small bag of methamphetamine on her keychain. As police continued searching, they found three dogs in the backseat, investigators said. Court documents say all the dogs looked malnourished and had no food or water.
12news.com
Woman sentenced to prison for Valley road-rage crash involving 2-year-old
PHOENIX — A 28-year-old woman was sentenced last week to spend the next five years in prison for a road-rage crash that involved the woman firing a gunshot at a car with a 2-year-old passenger. Jenee Pannell recently pleaded guilty in Maricopa County Superior Court to charges of aggravated...
fox10phoenix.com
Nearly 2 dozen arrested in massive El Mirage drug bust
Nearly two dozens suspect who allegedly controlled a large drug trade operation in El Mirage have been arrested. Police say search warrants were served at four homes near the U.S. 60 and Thompson Ranch Road. Over 400 fentanyl pills and several hundred grams of methamphetamine were found. The suspects are accused of a slew of drug charges, including the sale of dangerous drugs.
actionnews5.com
Police: Man tries to bring woman back to life by stabbing her in heart
MESA, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Police in Arizona say a man has been arrested after stabbing a woman during a ritual. According to the Mesa Police Department, 34-year-old Stephen Joseph Anderson performed a ritual to bring a dead woman back to life by stabbing her in the heart.
AZFamily
Mesa man accused of trying to bring woman back to life by stabbing her in ritual
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Mesa man performed a ritual to bring a dead woman back to life by stabbing her in the heart and then didn’t tell law enforcement about the body for days, new court records say. The incident happened last month, but 34-year-old Stephen Joseph Anderson was arrested on Wednesday.
AZFamily
Police searching for suspect who set front porch on fire in Surprise
Many were stuck waiting for their loved ones, whose flights were canceled or delayed at Sky Harbor Airport. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office released photos of a missing 12-year-old boy spotted at a Queen Creek Walmart. Last-minute shoppers flood Phoenix-area malls.
AZFamily
Police looking for man caught setting fire to a porch door in a Surprise neighborhood
Police searching for suspect who set front porch on fire in Surprise. William Sanders says it's thanks to his quick-thinking neighbors his home didn't go up in flames after a man set his front porch on fire.
KTAR.com
Suspect arrested after holding gun against own head during standoff in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A suspect was taken into custody Wednesday after holding a gun against his head during an hourslong standoff in Phoenix, authorities said. Officers attempted to pull over a vehicle with three occupants near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road around 8:45 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said. The...
Multiple arrests, drugs seized after months-long drug investigation in El Mirage
On Tuesday, El Mirage Police Department served search warrants at four properties near Luna Street and Thunderbird Road.
AZFamily
2 killed after driver crossed into oncoming traffic in San Tan Valley
Many were stuck waiting for their loved ones, whose flights were canceled or delayed at Sky Harbor Airport. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office released photos of a missing 12-year-old boy spotted at a Queen Creek Walmart. Last-minute shoppers flood Phoenix-area malls.
KTAR.com
El Mirage police make 21 arrests in drug investigation
PHOENIX — Nearly two dozen people were arrested on Tuesday in El Mirage following a five-month drug and firearm investigation, authorities said. The investigation into four properties on the same street near Thompson Ranch Road and the U.S. 60 began in July, the El Mirage Police Department said in a press release.
AZFamily
Family asks for help after belongings destroyed in Mesa storage fire
Many were stuck waiting for their loved ones, whose flights were canceled or delayed at Sky Harbor Airport. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office released photos of a missing 12-year-old boy spotted at a Queen Creek Walmart. Last-minute shoppers flood Phoenix-area malls.
AZFamily
Police ID employee, suspect killed in murder-suicide at Phoenix gas station
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have released the names of a man and an employee killed in a murder-suicide at a central Phoenix gas station on Wednesday afternoon. The gas station employee has been identified as Shane Knoll, 30, and police say the shooter was Jaime Flores, 40. Officers were...
Two dead, one injured after crossover crash in San Tan Valley
Two people died and one was hospitalized after a crossover crash near Gantzel and Combs road Friday afternoon.
AZFamily
VIDEO: Alleged DUI driver swims out of Chandler lake after crashing car
Testing some cooking pans to see which of them contains PFAS chemicals. For decades PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals," have been widely used in nonstick cookware. But in recent years, researchers have linked PFAS to a growing list of health problems, including liver damage, lower immunity in kids and certain cancers.
Drunk Woman Arrested After Crashing Into Frigid Lake, Cops Say
Police arrested a woman in Chandler, Arizona, who allegedly crashed her car into a lake and then claimed she was in the passenger seat early Thursday. When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman swimming out of the lake. She told them she’d been a passenger in the car, even giving them the name of the alleged driver, police said. Police and fire fighters entered the frigid water—putting themselves at risk for hypothermia—to search for the driver but found no one. The woman, whose name hasn’t been reported, wasn’t injured, firefighters told ABC15 Arizona. She has been charged with false reporting and suspected DUI.Read it at ABC15 Arizona
fox10phoenix.com
Man, suspect dead following shooting at west Phoenix gas station: PD
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officers are at the scene of a shooting that left two people dead, including the suspect. According to a brief statement, the incident happened in the area of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, and when officers arrived, they learned that an adult male worker of a business was shot, and that the adult male suspect left before police officers arrived.
AZFamily
Man in custody after shooting involving officers in Phoenix
Dozens of family and friends came out to honor Army veteran David Navidad-Parra, who was reportedly killed while trying to sell his father-in-law's car. The cancellations come as a large portion of the U.S. braces for severe winter weather, bringing high winds, snow, and ice.
peoriatimes.com
Woman dead after hit-and-run on Loop 101
A hit-and-run investigation is now underway after Peoria police found the body of a woman on Loop 101 in Peoria. Just prior to 3 a.m. Dec. 19, the Peoria Police Department was dispatched to a report of a dead body found in a car at an offramp of the southbound Loop 101 in the Gravel Tree area near the Peoria Avenue exit.
AZFamily
WATCH: Man caught on doorbell cam setting front porch on fire in Surprise
SURPRISE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Surprise police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who set a front porch on fire, in a brazen crime that was caught on a doorbell camera. It happened around 5:15 p.m. Thursday in a neighborhood near Greenway Road and...
