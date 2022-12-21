ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linda George DeBoe
2d ago

just wait, it's going to get worse. Theft, drugs, trafficking, will soon be in everyone's backyard. Thank you Biden administration.

Susan Finney
2d ago

Thank you for doing the job that Biden and this administration refuses to do. Secure Our Borders.

AZFamily

Mesa couple accused of using drugs with 3 malnourished dogs inside car

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say a man and woman used drugs inside their car as their three dogs were crammed in the backseat. On Wednesday, around 11:30 a.m., police were called to an apartment complex near Mesa Drive and Brown Road. Officers arrived and found 29-year-old Michael Gene Bowser Jr. and his fiancé, 26-year-old Hope Elaine Krueger, asleep inside a car. Court documents say officers searched the car and found 136 fentanyl pills, burnt tin foils, and glass and mental plastic tubes with residue inside. Police also reportedly found tin foil with melted fentanyl pills on the floorboard, and Krueger had a small bag of methamphetamine on her keychain. As police continued searching, they found three dogs in the backseat, investigators said. Court documents say all the dogs looked malnourished and had no food or water.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Nearly 2 dozen arrested in massive El Mirage drug bust

Nearly two dozens suspect who allegedly controlled a large drug trade operation in El Mirage have been arrested. Police say search warrants were served at four homes near the U.S. 60 and Thompson Ranch Road. Over 400 fentanyl pills and several hundred grams of methamphetamine were found. The suspects are accused of a slew of drug charges, including the sale of dangerous drugs.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
actionnews5.com

Police: Man tries to bring woman back to life by stabbing her in heart

MESA, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Police in Arizona say a man has been arrested after stabbing a woman during a ritual. According to the Mesa Police Department, 34-year-old Stephen Joseph Anderson performed a ritual to bring a dead woman back to life by stabbing her in the heart.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Police searching for suspect who set front porch on fire in Surprise

Police searching for suspect who set front porch on fire in Surprise
SURPRISE, AZ
AZFamily

2 killed after driver crossed into oncoming traffic in San Tan Valley

2 killed after driver crossed into oncoming traffic in San Tan Valley
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
KTAR.com

El Mirage police make 21 arrests in drug investigation

PHOENIX — Nearly two dozen people were arrested on Tuesday in El Mirage following a five-month drug and firearm investigation, authorities said. The investigation into four properties on the same street near Thompson Ranch Road and the U.S. 60 began in July, the El Mirage Police Department said in a press release.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
AZFamily

Family asks for help after belongings destroyed in Mesa storage fire

Family asks for help after belongings destroyed in Mesa storage fire
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

VIDEO: Alleged DUI driver swims out of Chandler lake after crashing car

VIDEO: Alleged DUI driver swims out of Chandler lake after crashing car
CHANDLER, AZ
TheDailyBeast

Drunk Woman Arrested After Crashing Into Frigid Lake, Cops Say

Police arrested a woman in Chandler, Arizona, who allegedly crashed her car into a lake and then claimed she was in the passenger seat early Thursday. When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman swimming out of the lake. She told them she’d been a passenger in the car, even giving them the name of the alleged driver, police said. Police and fire fighters entered the frigid water—putting themselves at risk for hypothermia—to search for the driver but found no one. The woman, whose name hasn’t been reported, wasn’t injured, firefighters told ABC15 Arizona. She has been charged with false reporting and suspected DUI.Read it at ABC15 Arizona
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man, suspect dead following shooting at west Phoenix gas station: PD

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officers are at the scene of a shooting that left two people dead, including the suspect. According to a brief statement, the incident happened in the area of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, and when officers arrived, they learned that an adult male worker of a business was shot, and that the adult male suspect left before police officers arrived.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man in custody after shooting involving officers in Phoenix

Man in custody after shooting involving officers in Phoenix
PHOENIX, AZ
peoriatimes.com

Woman dead after hit-and-run on Loop 101

A hit-and-run investigation is now underway after Peoria police found the body of a woman on Loop 101 in Peoria. Just prior to 3 a.m. Dec. 19, the Peoria Police Department was dispatched to a report of a dead body found in a car at an offramp of the southbound Loop 101 in the Gravel Tree area near the Peoria Avenue exit.
PEORIA, AZ

