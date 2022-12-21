Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
An Image of What Looked Like the Virgin Mary Appeared on a Florida Bank. It was Called a "Christmas Miracle"L. CaneClearwater, FL
TE Rob Gronkowski Discussed Return With BucsOnlyHomersTampa, FL
According to Zillow the Best Retirement Town is Dunedin, FloridaModern GlobeDunedin, FL
Dreams Can Come TrueH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
Beach Beacon
Community Calendar
ST. PETERSBURG — A photography hike will be presented Thursday, Dec. 22, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg. Grab your camera of choice and enjoy a guided tour of the trails at the Weedon Island Preserve. This program will begin with a brief classroom session to highlight the seasonal features of the preserve, as well as specific wildlife behaviors, which will help participants capture the natural beauty of the area.
Beach Beacon
Around Town: North Pinellas news briefs
DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Golf Club made sure that the holidays were brighter for some local kids this season. On Dec. 12 the club held its annual Children’s Christmas Party, where the kids received super-sized gift bags full of presents for each child. Approximately 40 children received bags...
Beach Beacon
Salute to Vienna set for New Year’s Eve at Ruth Eckerd Hall
CLEARWATER — The Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert will take place Saturday, Dec. 31, 3 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. Consider it an escape to Vienna’s Golden Age. Audiences will revisit the splendor...
Beach Beacon
Column: Indian Shores monument goes beyond historical accuracy
The Tocobaga Memorial Plaza dedicated on June 16 in Indian Shores is impressive. I’ve visited this site several times to compare its accuracy to the historical record from archaeology and the Spanish expedition diaries of the 1500s, and I have to say: The creative design team who conceived of the site plan and plaza design are to be congratulated.
Beach Beacon
Ruth Eckerd Hall to present ‘A Drag Queen Christmas’
CLEARWATER — Produced by Murray and Peter, “A Drag Queen Christmas” will be presented Thursday, Dec. 29, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. The show is something of a holiday tradition. Hosted by...
Beach Beacon
Woman held in barroom shooting
LEALMAN — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 24-year-old St. Petersburg woman on …
Beach Beacon
Officials say new sculpture a perfect fit for Dunedin, new City Hall
DUNEDIN — Dunedin’s newest public art piece was installed in front of the nearly completed City Hall building and was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting and dedication. “The See” is a 26-foot-high stainless steel sculpture created by Heath Satow, an artist from Ogden, Utah. The artwork is designed...
Beach Beacon
Clearwater council moves to oust City Manager Jon Jennings after 1 year
CLEARWATER — City Council members voted 3-2 on Dec. 15 to begin the process of firing City Manager Jon Jennings a little more than a year after they hired him. The action came on a night when the council had been poised to discuss giving Jennings a raise despite a tenure that included some rough patches, mainly over his communication style. The tide turned quickly this week after some council members said Jennings was slow to prepare them for a major vote Dec. 15 on a contract for Ruth Eckerd Hall to manage the 4,000-seat amphitheater under construction in Coachman Park.
Beach Beacon
Dunedin hires design firm for golf course restoration
DUNEDIN — The upcoming design work for the Dunedin Golf Club course is like an archaeological excavation project. That's how golf course architect Kris Spence described the project he and others will undertake as part of the restoration and renovation of the course, which was designed by renowned golf course architect Donald Ross.
Beach Beacon
Johnson earns advisor certification
CLEARWATER — Becky L. Johnson, a private wealth adviser with Ameriprise Financial, recently obtained the Certified Military Financial Advisor certification. Ameriprise Financial partnered with Dalton Education to create the CMFA certification. The CMFA requirements include over 40 hours of training and learning development modules, which provide advisors a deep...
Beach Beacon
Animal Services pauses dog adoptions amid virus outbreak
Pinellas County Animal Services announced earlier this month it is temporarily suspending all dog adoptions and intakes until at least the new year after staff detected canine pneumovirus among its shelter dogs. In October, Pasco County suspended dog intakes and transfers due to the same virus. The next month, Hernando...
Beach Beacon
Pinellas Park stabbing brings attempted murder charge
PINELLAS PARK — A Pinellas Park man has been arrested on an attempted murder charge after a man was stabbed Dec. 21 in the 10300 block of Oakhaven Drive. The Pinellas Park Police Department reported that officers responded about 7:45 p.m. to a disturbance at a home where a man reported he had been stabbed. Investigators determined that a resident, Van Vui Duong, 56, had invited the victim to his residence. The men were drinking and an argument ensued, which resulted in Duong stabbing the 57-year-old victim twice with a knife, police said.
Comments / 0