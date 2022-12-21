CLEARWATER — City Council members voted 3-2 on Dec. 15 to begin the process of firing City Manager Jon Jennings a little more than a year after they hired him. The action came on a night when the council had been poised to discuss giving Jennings a raise despite a tenure that included some rough patches, mainly over his communication style. The tide turned quickly this week after some council members said Jennings was slow to prepare them for a major vote Dec. 15 on a contract for Ruth Eckerd Hall to manage the 4,000-seat amphitheater under construction in Coachman Park.

