Camden Chat

Monday Bird Droppings: Ready to face the rest of the offseason

Happy Monday, Camden Chatters! I hope you had a restful weekend. For those of you who celebrate Christmas, that probably wasn’t the case. I hosted Christmas Eve for the first time, and it was exhausting. After opening gifts with my family on Christmas morning, I had Christmas dinner with my in-laws. It was a lovely but very busy two days and I am looking forward to today, when I have nothing to do but hang around the house all day.
Christmas Eve Bird Droppings: Hoping for something special under the tree

For those interested in baseball news, you are actually in luck. A few noteworthy things happened on Friday, although none of them involve the Orioles:. Craig Kimbrel is joining the Phillies on a one-year, $10 million deal. The Blue Jays added outfielder Daulton Varsho from the Diamondbacks in exchange for Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and catching prospect Gabriel Moreno. And the Giants agreed to two free agent contracts (pending physicals, of course) with pitcher Taylor Rogers and outfielder Michael Conforto.
