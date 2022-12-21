Read full article on original website
Some Teachers In Arkansas Received A $1,500 Stimulus Check
810 Bowling & Billiards Is Here And You Should Be ExcitedCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Teachers To Get Up To $1,500 In Holiday Bonus ChecksAneka DuncanFort Smith, AR
Arkansas educators in the Fort Smith Public School district are eligible for $1,500 bonus check and a salary increaseAmarie M.Fort Smith, AR
KHBS
Police investigate Christmas Day shooting in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around noon on Christmas Day. Police say they received a call regarding a shooting near the intersection of North Albert Pike and Grand Avenue. One victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Police ask...
Fort Smith shooting leaves one injured
Fort Smith Police responded to a shooting near North Albert Pike and Grand Avenue intersection.
Search underway for Christmas Day shooting that left one injured in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is investigating a shooting incident that took place on Sunday, Dec. 25. The shooting took place at around 12 p.m. near the intersection of North Albert Pike and Grand Avenue. Police say there is currently one victim who was...
news9.com
Escaped Arkansas Inmate Taken Into Custody By Haskell County Deputies
Haskell County deputies have confirmed they have a man in custody after he escaped the Crawford County Detention Center in Arkansas. Deputies said they received information about a possible location of Jeremy Call, 38, and learned that he was in possession of at least two firearms. Haskell deputies arrived and...
KHBS
Fayetteville Fire Department fights Christmas Day structure fire
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Fire Department spent the Christmas holiday putting out a structure fire near Downtown Fayetteville. According to Battalion Chief Travis Boudrey, the fire was reported to dispatchers at around 7:04 a.m. Fire crews arrived at the scene in just nine minutes. Chief Boudrey said when...
Boil order issued for some James Fork Water Regional Water customers in Sebastian Co.
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — A boil order has been issued for residents in Greenwood due to cold weather and customer consumption. According to a release from James Fork Regional Water, customers were asked to conserve water yesterday, Dec. 25. Residents in the areas of Sugarloaf and the Lanes of...
UPDATE: Missing Springdale teenage girl found safe
Authorities in Springdale and Fort Smith are searching for a missing teen and tween from their respective area.
Quorum court requesting Johnson Co. Sheriff Jimmy Stephens to step down after arrest
JOHNSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Johnson County Quorum Court met Tuesday to discuss the future of Sheriff Jimmy Stephens after he was arrested on drug and gun charges earlier this month. "It's unfortunate that we've come to this point to have to do this," said Johnson County Justice...
Fort Smith pharmacy struggling to keep children's Tylenol
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Looking at the shelves of Prince Drug in Fort Smith, pain and fever medication for kids is in short supply. Pharmacist Daniel Lunsford of Prince Drug says he has witnessed an increase in customers looking for certain medications, especially for kids, as respiratory illnesses like RSV, the flu, and COVID are on the rise.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas roads remain icy and covered in snow
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Patches of snow and ice are still observed across I-49 and other roads in Northwest Arkansas. The Arkansas Department of Transportation told 40/29 they would not treat roads Thursday night, because their materials won't work at these extremely low temperatures. Many major highways and city roads...
heavenerledger.com
Heavener woman injured in auto accident
A personal injury collision involving a Heavener woman occurred approximately 4:53 a.m. Monday on State Highway 31, 3.9 miles west of Bokoshe in LeFlore County. Jacqueline E. Lopez, 48, of Heavener was driving a 2019 Nissan Rogue when the accident happened. The action is still under investigation. See the whole...
Arkansas man facing misdemeanor charges for Jan. 6 Capitol riot
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Another Arkansas man is facing charges for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Connor Hagan with the FBI confirmed that Brennen Machacek turned himself in at the federal courthouse in Fayetteville Monday, Dec. 19, after an FBI investigation. According to records obtained by...
Fayetteville bar closing after 27 years
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
Cherokee Nation opens shelter for victims of domestic violence
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Cherokee Nation celebrates the opening of a new domestic violence shelter in Stilwell to help families and children who suffer from abuse. The 11,000-square-foot shelter will house up to six families and has an indoor child playroom with on-site staff. During the opening, Cherokee Nation...
Tricks to heat your home safely during the winter freeze
FORT SMITH, Ark. — As bitterly cold temperatures slam Northwest Arkansas to the River Valley, people are looking for ways to stay warm. However, firefighters urge everyone to follow a few tips to ensure you can stay warm safely. "With the winter weather comes a lot of additional fire...
Police departments in Arkansas warn against holiday 'buzzed' driving
ARKANSAS, USA — Police agencies in Arkansas are partnering with the Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to remind drivers of the dangers of drinking and driving, especially during the holiday season. The 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign is an initiative where drivers are...
Police locate missing 13-year-old in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department has located a teen that was reported missing on Dec. 12.
NWA shelters from the incoming winter storm:
FORT SMITH, Ark. — With bitter cold temperatures poised to hit Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley by Thursday night, area shelters are getting prepared for an increased number of people seeking someplace warm. In Fort Smith, Hope Campus Executive Director Chris Joannides says, "we're going to have an...
Fayetteville man sentenced to 15 years in prison for trafficking meth
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas, on Dec. 9, 2022, a Fayetteville man was sentenced to 188 months (over 15 years) in prison for one count of meth possession with intent to distribute. Kacey Jones, 45, was arrested after...
Warming centers open in Arkansas ahead of winter storm
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Temperatures are expected to plummet this week in Arkansas as a winter storm moves through our area. Quiet, seasonal weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 40s and 50s, but the Siberian air mass moves into Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on Thursday, Dec. 22.
