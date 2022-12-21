Read full article on original website
US grid operator asks households to reduce power amid rolling blackouts in brutal winter storm Elliott
A major grid operator in the US has asked its 65 million customers to reduce electricity use as power plants struggle in the subzero conditions of winter storm Elliott, which has left more than 1.7 million customers without power in the midst of the festive season.Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection asked the public to cut back until the morning of 25 December as frigid temperatures, heavy snow and howling winds continue to sweep the country. Households were being asked to lower thermostats, postpone using major appliances and turn off non-essential lights and appliances and commercial and industrial power users were also...
