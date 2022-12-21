ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State recruiting: Uncommitted in-state OL Christopher Otto signs with Seminoles

By Carter Karels, Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago
Within an hour of signing its first uncommitted recruit of the 2023 class in defensive back Edwin Joseph, Florida State has landed another one.

Christopher Otto, a three-star offensive lineman from Key West High, announced in a ceremony Wednesday that he is signing with the Seminoles.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound Otto is a two-way lineman, but he is projected to play offensive tackle. 247Sports considers Otto to be the No. 50 offensive tackle in the class, while On3 has him ranked No. 73 at his position and No. 1,186 overall. Rivals excludes Otto from its 2023 player rankings.

FSU early signing period preview:Will the Seminoles lose commit Keldric Faulk to Auburn?

FSU football transfer news:UTEP OL Jeremiah Byers announces transfer commitment to Seminoles

More FSU football transfer news:Auburn transfer OL Keiondre Jones commits to Seminoles

Several Ivy League programs offered Otto a scholarship, along with Penn State, Syracuse, Duke and Vanderbilt.

FSU offered Otto on May 5 before hosting him for three visits: a summer recruiting camp (July 30), a home game vs. Louisiana (Nov. 19) and an official visit (Dec. 16-18). Seminole coach Mike Norvell had an in-home visit with Otto on Dec. 11.

Where does FSU stand with the rest of its class?

Entering the early signing period, the Seminoles had 15 verbal commits.

They have announced that 13 of them have signed.

One of the remaining pledges, four-star defensive end Keldric Faulk, flipped his commitment to Auburn and signed Wednesday. The other, five-star receiver Hykeem Williams, is expected to announce his signing to the Seminoles at 1 p.m.

Another uncommitted target, Fort Lauderdale (Fla). American Heritage cornerback Damari Brown, plans to announce his signing decision at 3 p.m. on ESPN. The Seminoles are looking to flip and sign multiple recruits who are pledged to other schools, including linebacker Kamren Robinson (Virginia) and safety Conrad Hussey (Penn State).

Florida State’s 2023 signees as of 12:40 p.m.

Below are the 15 recruits who are currently signed to FSU’s 2023 class, along with what their ranking is on 247Sports.

Quarterback

Four-star Brock Glenn - Lausanne Collegiate School - Memphis, Tenn. - No. 19 quarterback, unranked overall

Wide Receiver

Three-star Vandrevius Jacobs - Vero Beach High - Fort Pierce, Fla. - No. 51 wide receiver, unranked overall

Three-star Darren "Goldie" Lawrence - Seminole High - Sanford, Fla. - No. 50 wide receiver, unranked overall

Offensive Line

Four-star Lucas Simmons - Clearwater Academy International - Clearwater, Fla. - No. 9 offensive tackle, No. 62 overall

Three-star Christopher Otto - Key West High - Key West, Fla. - No. 50 offensive tackle, unranked overall

Running back

Four-star Samuel Singleton - Fleming Island - Orange Park, Fla. - No. 24 running back, unranked overall

Defensive End

Four-star Lamont Green Jr. - Gulliver Prep - Miami - No. 31 edge rusher, unranked overall

Junior college transfer Jaden Jones - Hutchinson CC - Montgomery, Ala. - No. 5 defensive lineman in JUCO

Defensive Tackle

Four-star Keith Sampson Jr. - New Bern High - New Bern, N.C. - No. 29 defensive lineman, No. 186 overall

Linebacker

Four-star Blake Nichelson - Manteca High - Manteca, Calif. - No. 10 linebacker, No. 131 overall

Three-star DeMarco Ward - Duluth High - Duluth, Ga. - No. 123 linebacker, unranked overall

Defensive Back

Four-star Kenton Kirkland - Raines - Jacksonville, Fla. - No. 24 safety, unranked overall

Three-star Quindarrius Jones - Meridian High - Meridian, Ms. - No. 69 athlete, unranked overall

Three-star Ja'Bril Rawls - Pensacola Catholic - Pensacola, Fla. - No. 57 cornerback, unranked overall

Three-star Edwin Joseph - Chaminade-Madonna Prep - Hollywood, Fla. - No. 24 athlete, unranked overall

Florida State's 2023 commits as of 12:40 p.m.

Below is the one recruit who is currently committed to FSU’s 2023 class, along with what his ranking is on 247Sports.

Wide receiver

Five-star Hykeem Williams - Stranahan High - Fort Lauderdale, Fla. - No. 3 wide receiver, No. 15 overall

Reach Carter Karels at ckarels@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @CarterKarels. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports) and Instagram (tlhnolesports).

