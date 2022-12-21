ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Report shows how MoDOT’s spending compares to other states

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) released its annual report breaking down the department’s revenue streams, which shows how funds are used and what investments were made to the state’s transportation infrastructure. The report also highlights major construction projects and unfunded needs. “Our first...
MISSOURI STATE
Gateway Arch to require masks again starting Tuesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Gateway Arch National Park will be requiring masks starting Dec. 27 in accordance with new guidance from the National Park Service. All staff and visitors will be required to wear a well-fitting, high-quality mask such as a surgical mask regardless of vaccination status. Cloth masks are not considered to high-quality and are not allowed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missouri still fine-tuning recreational marijuana rules

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It is less than a month and a half from recreational marijuana being sold in the state of Missouri, and rules for its sale are still being fine-tuned. State leaders have said 318 of the 322 dispensaries involved in selling marijuana have applied for “comprehensive licenses” to sell recreationally.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri’s minimum wage to increase again in 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the last four years, the minimum wage in the state of Missouri has increased by $0.85 annually. And 2023 will be no different. In 2023, the minimum wage will be set at $12 per hour, up from $11.15 in 2022. Missourians voted in November...
MISSOURI STATE
SUV crashes into a mobile home near Lake of the Ozarks

BRUMLEY, Mo. (KY3) - Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash where an SUV drove into a mobile home near Lake of the Ozarks Sunday. According to Troop F, no one was injured when the SUV attempted to make a U-turn and ended up skidding off the road and into the house.
Record levels for sports betting in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Sports betting has been around for less than a year in Arkansas and is already setting revenue records. Online sports betting started in Arkansas in March after a ruling by the Arkansas Racing Commission. Before that, sports wagers could only be made on casino property. Casino gambling was approved in Arkansas back in 2018.
ARKANSAS STATE

