Should I wait for a PS5 Pro or just buy a PlayStation 5 now?
T3 analyses the pros and cons of waiting for the PS5 Pro before buying a next-gen Sony console
PC Magazine
No PS5? How to Upgrade Your PS4 Hard Drive to an SSD for Faster Load Times
Sony’s PlayStation 5 has a fancy, built-in SSD, but until you can afford a $500 console, you’re stuck with agonizingly slow loading times on the PS4. However, all is not lost. You can upgrade your current console’s drive to an SSD and breathe new life into an aging gaming machine.
notebookcheck.net
PS5 Pro vs PS5 Slim 2023 release likelihood: Sony executive's comments spark speculation for former while tipster's PlayStation 5 hardware roadmap suggests latter
The PlayStation 5 rumor mill is back in serious action, thanks to recent reported developments made in regard to a modular variant of the popular Sony console. However, it seems that is not enough for expectant fans, and now there are whispers of both the PlayStation 5 Pro and PlayStation 5 Slim consoles spreading like wildfire online. While expectations of the former may certainly be premature, especially considering the context of the source material that sparked the latest rumors, there seems to be a better likelihood for the appearance of the latter console variant at some point in 2023.
Walmart’s Holiday Video Game Deals Are Truly Epic: PS5 Bundles Back in Stock, Save 57% on New Games
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Update: As of Friday, December 9 at 9:45 a.m., the PlayStation5 Console – God of War Ragnarök Bundle is back in stock at Walmart! We’ve got gaming deals on the brain today. Maybe because tonight is the Game Awards and we’re itching to see what takes home the coveted Game of the Year award? Possibly. But much more likely because we’re at T-minus 17 days til the big day and Walmart is running a pile of great deals on some truly hard-to find...
makeuseof.com
8 Things You Might Not Know About Your PS5’s DualSense Controller
You will probably agree that one of the most innovative and impressive aspects of the PS5 is its DualSense controller. The controller does not just look and feel great, but it's packed with amazing features like haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone— we bet you knew this already.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free PS4 and PS5 Games for December 2022 Available Now
Sony has today pushed live the latest round of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Within the past week, Sony unveiled the lineup of three new titles that would be coming to PS Plus Essential for the month of December 2022. And while the quality of PS Plus is almost always in flux, it seems like the service is ending the year on a very high note.
CBS News
Thursday surprise: The Sony PS5 video game console is in stock at Walmart now
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're hoping to put a Sony PlayStation 5 under the Christmas tree this year (or just grab a new...
makeuseof.com
How to Stream PC Games on Your NVIDIA Shield TV via Steam Link
If you want to stream PC games to your NVIDIA Shield TV, NVIDIA recommends using Steam Link. And while it's not the only available option, Steam Link can be a worthy replacement to the now-defunct GameStream service.
PS5 will have at least seven-year shelf life as PS6 won't appear before 2027, says report
According to a document, Sony doesn't expect to launch a PS5 successor until 2027 at the earliest.
makeuseof.com
What Is Adaptive Battery on Android and Should You Use It?
Android phones are getting more powerful day by day. With bigger and brighter screens, powerful processors, and high-end features, poor battery life remains a common issue in modern smartphones.
makeuseof.com
The Top 7 Ethereum Mining Alternatives
The Ethereum Merge is great news for many transaction speeds and fees but not so great for miners. Switching to the proof of stake consensus mechanism means Ethereum no longer needs to be mined, so miners have now lost a stream of income. But there are other cryptocurrencies that you can mine using your GPU. So, let's discuss the best Ethereum mining alternatives for you.
game-news24.com
According to a report, Xbox Game Pass can’t compete with Sony and PS5 says Jim Ryan
Jim Ryan, executive director of Sony Interactive Entertainment, said that Sony does not view Xbox Game Pass as competition. PS5 outsells Microsofts service to Ryan. Tom Henderson shared that information via Insider-Gaming. A letter of Insider-Gamingwho wishes to remain anonymous since she can’t speak publicly about the information she knows,...
makeuseof.com
How to Link Your Social Accounts on Xbox
Xbox offers a lot of features and integration aligned with other platforms. Whether it's streaming, chatting online, or utilizing your console as a media player, you can coordinate your Xbox One or Series X|S console with multiple services to help enhance your Xbox experience.
The best graphics cards deals in December 2022
Buying a new graphics card can be tough, so we're going to help you make the best possible purchase decision.
makeuseof.com
How to Rebuild the Icon Cache in Windows
Windows maintains a cache database where it stores every icon image it displays. This way, Windows does not have to retrieve the icon file from the source repeatedly. As you might expect, this process helps Windows save valuable resources.
makeuseof.com
8 Ways You Can Fine-Tune NGINX Performance on Linux
NGINX is a popular, free, and open-source web server. The default NGINX configurations are good enough to get the web server working. However, if you want...
makeuseof.com
What Is a Beamforming Microphone? Do You Need One for Gaming?
If you've been looking at gaming headphones, you would've probably noticed that the most expensive models all feature beamforming noise-canceling microphones. But what exactly is a beamforming microphone? Will it help you become a better gamer?
makeuseof.com
4 Ways to Check Your Network Adapter Speed on Windows
The network adapter is a critical piece of hardware that connects your Windows computer to the internet via a wired or wireless connection. In order to achieve the maximum speeds offered by your Internet Service Provider, it is important to know what network speed your card is capable of.
makeuseof.com
How to Open the Indexing Options in Windows
Searching for files on a computer can be daunting, especially if you don't know how to access them. On Windows, there is a tool called Indexing Options which makes it easier to search for files and other information stored on your computer.
notebookcheck.net
Sony permanently blocks Final Fantasy VII Remake, Final Fantasy XVI, and two other games from coming to Xbox, Microsoft makes three Bethesda games Xbox and PC exclusive
Microsoft's US$68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard is not going down well with regulators with the Redmond-giant having to respond to both the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the UK CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) on the need for the deal to go through. Back in October, Microsoft confirmed to the UK CMA that Sony on it's part has set up permanent Xbox-exclusion deals for several titles on the PlayStation.
